Paso Robles pizzeria brings ‘Detroit-style’ pies to North County

Sweet Lew’s ‘reboots’ with new pizzas and some old favorites.

–A slice of the Motor City has arrived in Paso Robles. Sweet Lew’s, now entering it’s third year of business in downtown Paso, recently rebooted its concept to feature Detroit-Style pizzas.

What is Detroit-Style? It’s a square, deep dish pie cooked in a blue steel pan. Detroit-style pizza is known for its signature crunchy, cheesy corner squares and a light, airy crust. Sweet Lew’s offers a variety of signature Detroit pies including their popular “Thai Pie” with chicken and Pad Thai Sauce, the “Smashville Hot Chicken” with Nashville-style spicy chicken, and “The Big Lewbowski” combination pizza. Guests are also welcome to build their own custom Detroit-style pie.

“We decided it was time to shake things up coming out of these extremely challenging past 18 months,” said Tim Lewis, managing partner of Sweet Lew’s. “We have been working on these Detroit-style pies for quite some time and decided to feature them exclusively on our dinner menu. Our guests are raving about these unique pies and we have been selling out of them almost nightly.”

Sweet Lew’s has also brought back some old favorites, including their popular chicken wing menu and New York Style pizza slices. Sweet Lew’s has also expanded their beer menu, now offering 21 local craft brews on tap and up to 80 different

cans and bottles at any given time.

Sweet Lew’s kitchen is open Thursday through Monday from 11a-8p. New York Slices and whole pizzas are available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., with Detroit-Style Pies available beginning at 4 p.m. daily. Sweet Lew’s also offers happy hour prices on wings, appetizers, and drinks from 2-5 p.m. weekdays and all day Sunday. Every NFL game is available on one of Sweet Lew’s eight HDTVs for football fans. For more information go to www.sweetlewspizza.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related