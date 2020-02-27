Paso Robles plays host to local films featured in SLO International Film Festival

— The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is bringing a showcase of films produced in Paso Robles to downtown’s Park Cinemas on March 19.

The night starts at the local theater at 7 p.m. followed by an after-party in the square at Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, where local wine and barbecue appetizers will be served. The event will be hosted by radio personality Adam Montiel, who will lead the filmmakers in a question and answer session after the films are played.

“I love what the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is doing and think this event is a fantastic opportunity for local filmmakers to come together and carry the tradition of building Paso Robles the way Gary Eberle did in the early years of the local wine industry.” says, Peter Schroeder, director of Full Boar.

About the Films

Full Boar

Directed by: Peter Schroeder III, produced by: Several Guys (Bryan McLain, Matt Covington, Peter Schroeder III) executive producers: Gary Eberle and Marcy Eberle.

Synopsis: Overcoming his pre-ordained economic condition growing up in a Pittsburgh suburb, Gary Eberle went on to pioneer one of the most renown wine regions in the world. From Penn State to UC Davis, follow the story of how Gary left behind his career in cellular genetics to start his Paso Robles Winery, and overcame challenges along the way. A perfect blend of humor and story, Full Boar features interviews from prominent winemakers such as Tobin James, Jerry Lohr, Austin Hope, Janelle Dusi, Chris Eberle, and others. Additional Interviews provided by local media and industry personalities Adam Montiel and July Akerman.

Reforging A Legacy

Directed by: Bryan McLain, produced by Several Guys

Synopsis: Dan Weatherby, grandson of Roy Weatherby (Weatherby Guns) adds to a family legacy of creative innovation. Taking old stainless steel rifle barrels, Dan forges beautifully crafted san mai damascus knifes using mostly tools that he made. Dive into the story and vision of a true artist based out of Paso Robles, CA.

Crimson Cuffs

Directed by: Madeline Vail, Produced by 3 Virtues Films. Starring: Sandra Glinka and Ben Furney

Synopsis: Laurena goes on a blind date at the behest of her pushy mother despite her feeling that “something just doesn’t feel right.” After appearing to be stood up, Laurena finally decides to listen to her inner- voice but unfortunately, it may be too late. The film is inspired by the short story “The Date” written by Vail’s daughter, Patience Victoria Wilcox. “Crimson Cuffs” was adapted into a screenplay with a twist. While in the original story, with a mindful nod to Wilcox and Vail’s favorite fiction writer, Flannery O’Conner, the main character at no fault of her own comes to a definite and dismal demise. Vail’s version, however, gives her character more control over her fate and leaves the ending, ultimately up to the audience. The film was shot in one night at one location in downtown Paso Robles, CA.

Screening details

Date: Thursday, March, 19

Location: Park Cinemas in Paso Robles, CA. After Party in the square at Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

Time: Screening at 7 p.m., afterparty to follow.

Open preparty reception: 5:30 at Cypher Winery. (tickets not required)

Tickets are limited and are available at www.pasofilmnight.com, full event: $50 / $35 for pass holders, screening only: $15 at the door /$12 for students

Other film festival events in Paso Robles

Friday, March 20th – Justin Winery Tasting Room – 5:30 p.m. – NOTHING FANCY: DIANA KENNEDY – w/ Food pairing and Wine Tasting with Justin Winery.

Friday, March 20 – Park Cinemas – 4 p.m. – Full Boar, and The German King

Saturday, March 21 – Park Cinemas – 1 p.m. – The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses

Saturday, March 21 – Park Cinemas – 4 p.m. – Agniyogana: Lower the Head, Invoke the Fire, and The Chef

Sunday, March 22 – Park Cinemas – 1 p.m. – Love Sarah, and Anna

Sunday, March 22 – Park Cinemas – 4 p.m. – 91 Harvests

Event sponsors include: Jeffery’s Wine Country BBQ, Eberle Winery, Cypher Winery, Détente Wines, Spearhead Coffee, Several Guys, 3 Virtues Films, Travel Paso

