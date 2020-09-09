Paso Robles Police administer life-saving narcan to unresponsive man 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Posted: 7:25 am, September 9, 2020 by News Staff

–On Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., Paso Robles Police dispatch received a call regarding an unresponsive male in the roadway near 30th and Spring St. in Paso Robles. Officers arrived on the scene and located an unresponsive 22-year-old patient. Believing the patient was suffering from an opioid overdose, officers administered nasal Narcan (a nasal spray) to the patient. The patient woke up and was transported to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.

Understanding the dangers associated with the explosion of opiate use across the nation, this year, the Paso Robles Police Department issues Narcan (Naloxone) to every officer. In this case, the officers were able to administer this life-saving drug before it was too late.

