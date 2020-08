Paso Robles Police arrest four DUI drivers, including one with illegal weapons



–Over the weekend, Paso Robles Police Department officers arrested four DUI drivers (two daytime and two nighttime).

One was involved in a vehicle collision (.21% BAC), one had minors in the car, one driver had the highest BAC at .22%, one DUI driver (.14% BAC) was also in possession of an illegal AR-15 and AK47, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, embedded below:

