Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Aug. 7, Nathan Michael Zuanich, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for trespassing without consent of the owner, and for prowling, loitering, or lingering on private property.
- On Aug. 7, Jack Anthony Stemmer, 33, of Templeton, was arrested in the 2000 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 8, Sergio Mata Escobedo, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, Tatiana Knox Hickok, 34, of Glendale Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ynez Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for driving while license suspended for DUI.
- On Aug. 8, Monique Sarah Ferrell, 32, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1600 block of River Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, True Paige Von Bargen, 27, Pismo Beach, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 8, Christian Shane Ellman, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 22nd St. in Paso Robles for burglary, second-degree auto, receiving/concealing stolen property, revoking post-release supervision, and ordering a person to confinement in county jail, grandtheft exceeding $400, and theft/use a credit card not the cardholder.
- On Aug. 8, Elizabeth Katelyn Coffey, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 8, Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Aug. 9, Christopher Michael Owens, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 E.and Buena Vista Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 9, Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of 30th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 10, Victoria Gene Manuel, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse, and for violating a court regarding domestic violence.
- On Aug. 10, Steffen Jake Stayman, 21, of Taft Calif., was arrested in the 200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery.
- On Aug. 11, Gonzalo Esteban Ortega, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on Niblick bridge in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Aug. 10, Raechel Sophia Rose Johnson, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ynez Road in Paso Robles for a driving license suspended for DUI and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 11, Pillisia Loretta Siddons, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of 15th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 11, Jacob Daniel Button, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Lane in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 12, Benito Penafortalejo, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 12, Pedro Josue Ozuna, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 12, Guy Anthony Leonard, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of River Road in Paso Robles for local misdemeanor warrants, and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 12, Ruben Delgadilloreynoso 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Mesa Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 12, Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 12, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Lana Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 12, Kody Cotta Santos, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for willfully delaying, resisting, or obstructing doing justice, possession of a specifed controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 13, Sarah Amber Sigman, 35, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery.
- On Aug. 13, Amanda Valle Earles, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 13, Joshua Matthew Fullington Headley, 22, of Ventura, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 13, Sarah Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 13, Jay Weston Short, 35, of Templeton, was arrested on N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 14, John Henry Espig, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 14, Julian Gomez Posadas, 45, of Santa Paula Calif., was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 14, Ronald Eugene Clark, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 14, Heliodoro Lopezgarcia, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 14, Luis Gerardo Lopezavalos, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 14, Rachel Rose Parks, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 14, Enos D. Yoder, 38, of Lincoln Calif., was arrested near the intersection of N. River Rd. and River Oaks Drive in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
