Paso Robles police arrest logs for Jan. 2-16
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 2, Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and prohibited ownership of ammo, etc.
- On Jan. 2, Michele Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant.
- On Jan. 2, Michael Richard Fortier, 33, of Nipomo, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 2, Allen Keith Cullors, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for violation of a protective order resulting in injury, inflicting corporal injury – strangulation, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, and threatening a crime with an intent to terrorize.
- On Jan. 3, Raul Mendoza Quinones, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Paso Robles for wilful violation of a protective/stay away order and violation of probation terms.
- On Jan. 4, Christian Garcia, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 4, Andrew James Perales, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 5, Marc Jack Perry, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Pacific Street for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 6, Annelise Isabel Grassotti, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 6, Nancy Jane Wilkins, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Saint Ann in Paso Robles for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
- On Jan. 7, Edward Robert Morrell, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for battery with serious bodily injury and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 8, Christian David Jackson, 21, of Riverside Calif., was arrested on 12th Street in Paso Robles for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, presenting a false ID to a police officer, and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 9, Abel Rojaspineda, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
- On Jan. 10, Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside and 26th Street for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a local felony warrant.
- On Jan. 10, Fernando Dario Saucedo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of San Carlos and Santa Yanez in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Jan. 11, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Oak and 21st Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 12, Andres Padilla Gonzales, 53, of Arleta Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for carrying a loaded firearm on their person or vehicle and for possession of a loaded firearm in public – not registered owner.
- On Jan. 12, Alejandro Rey Sanchez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and an outside felony warrant.
- On Jan. 12, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 13, Michael Alan Taft, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 12, Evalyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Golden Hill Road at Highway 46 in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 13, Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 13, Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Jan. 13, Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 14, Darin Daniel Chabot, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Vista Cerro Drive in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.
- On Jan. 14, Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Sherwood Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 16, Alexander Caracoza, 25, of Bellingham Wash., was arrested in Paso Robles for vandalism causing more than $400 in damage and for the right to reimprison a parolee.
- On Jan. 16, Todd Ryan Shelton, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 16, Danielle R. Griesmer, 29, of Imperial Beach Calif., was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 16, Salvador Cortes Pacheco, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Spring Street near the intersection of 24th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
- On Jan. 16, Reyna Michelle Ochoa, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 16, Ricci Lee Schneider, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and for purchasing, possessing, or using tear gas while addicted to a narcotic.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
