Paso Robles Police arrest logs for May 22-29 

On May 22, Eren Karadeli, 34, of Walnut Creek Calif., was arrested in the 1000 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 23, Viviana Millan, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 23, Genaro Santanaavalos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On May 23, Ana Maria Tirado, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse.

On May 24, Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 46 in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 23, Gerardo Antonio Rendon Alcaraz, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 23, Noe Cervantes Hernandez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 24, Kristin Rose Carley, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Nascimiento Lake Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 24, Mark Wayne Greer, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Walmart in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On May 24, Estacia Riley Willis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Laura Way in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and an outside felony warrant.

On May 24, Amanda Jane Jimenez, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Laura Way in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 25, Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On May 25, Maricela Maria Audelia Flores, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 3500 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 26, Joseph Thomas Woods, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Hill Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 26, Bonnie Sue King, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 20th St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On May 26, Cameron Marcus Fauset, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Ramada Dr., Chevron station in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 26, Miranda Alexus Baro, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of the Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 26, Anthony Pamfilo EspinozaMendoza, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 26, Corrine Elizabeth Silva, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On May 26, Shanna Deanne Busik, 52, of Santa Maria Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 26, Christopher Anthony Melendrez, 40, of Lemoore Calif., was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On May 26, Christina Antoinette Perez, 45, all the Santa Maria California, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 27, Trevor Dillon Greer, 29, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 27, Celso Cuellar Galvez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 27, Patrice Claire Tamayo, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 27, Felipe Partida Moreno, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local felony warrant.

On May 28, Tahnee Christine Hart, 34, of Templeton, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On May 28, Cole Thomas Horton, 25, of Hermosa Beach California, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 28, Jonathan Richard Bollingerbenson, 24, of Santa Barbara, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and position of a specified controlled substance.

On May 28, Anna Cynthia Nunez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, multiple local felony warrants, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 28, Ruth Vasquez, 23, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 29, Dylan James Askew, 20, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 29, Ian Lee Bonham, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for your local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 29, Sean Patrick Fleming, 46, of San Jose California, was arrested on Highway 101 South near the 24th St. exit in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance.

On May 29, Michael Alan Sickler, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 South near the 24th St. exit in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On May 30, Melissa Maureen Moreno, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On May 29, Jennifer Marie Ellis, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On May 29, Shandon Reed Derose, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.