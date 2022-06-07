Paso Robles Police arrest logs for May 29 – June 6 

On May 29, Dylan James Askew, 20, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 29, Ian Lee Bonham, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 29, Sean Patrick Fleming, 46, of San Jose Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 South for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic /controlled substance.

On May 29, Michael Allen Sickler, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 South for an outside felony warrant.

On May 30, Melissa Maureen Moreno, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse.

On May 29, Jennifer Marie Ellis, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 29, Shandon Reed Derrose, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and 24th St. for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On May 29, Margaret Frances Ryan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 30, Clinton James Murray, 69, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of. 08 or higher.

On May 30, Rosalba Ruiz, 42, of Chino Hills Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 31, Gasper Javier Gonzalezrojas, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 31, Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 1, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, position of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On June 1, John Alexander Ramey, 37, of Nipomo, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and seventh Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 1, Nathan William Garcia, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Railroad Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 1, Isaac Erich Gonzales, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On June 1, William Edward Clemons, 41, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and Highway 101 S., for possession of narcotics for sale, violation of probation/terms of probation, unlawful transportation/sale of narcotics, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 1, Ryan Mitchell Kimball, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th St. and Olive Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, revoking post-release supervision and ordering a person to confinement in county jail, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On June 2, Max Harrison Randolph, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of River Glen Drive and Via Promesa in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On June 2, Salvador Vargas Campoverde, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Driftwood Court in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 2, Ryan Paul Alan Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On June 2 Aaron Stihl Goode, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On June 3, Floriberto Morenoflores, 25, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On June 2, Oscar Ramirez Flores, 65, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 3, Dionicio Esteban Ortega, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Trigo Lane in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On June 3, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of 21st St. in Paso Robles for a violation of probation/terms of probation.

On June 4, Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, a local misdemeanor warrant, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

On June 4, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On June 4, Cile Lawrence Isaac Barker, 25, of Pismo Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside and felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 4, Miguel Angel Barraza Junior, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of 23rd St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 4, Jeffrey Daniel Adams, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Cathy and N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, an outside felony warrant, and for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On June 5, Claudia Zarate, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for battery.

On June 5, Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond Virginia, was arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On June 5, Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc Calif., was arrested and in the 3200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for willfully and knowingly violating a court order, and attempting a residential burglary.

On June 5, Derek Robert Shannon, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 5, Emily Rose Irwin, 29, of Le Grande Oregon, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 5, Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Parker Street and 9th Street in Paso Robles for battery.

On June 5, Omar Laraquintero, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On June 5, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding $400.