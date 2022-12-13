Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 28, Tyler Dwayne McKinney, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1700 block of Creston Rd. for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Nov. 28, Joshua Tyler Smith, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 400 block of 7th St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 28, Ashley Denise Pearce, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 28, Danny T Speth, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 29, Jared James Adams, of Atascadero, was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 29, Trevor William Simmons, of Atascadero, was summoned/cited on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 29, Joshua Ryan Brown, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 730 block of Walnut Dr. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 29, Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Sr. for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 30, Alvair Riveravalera, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- On Nov. 30, Joshua Alfredo Cabreraguevara, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Via Promesa and Scott St. for rape, and a probation violation: rearrest/revoke.
- On Nov. 30, Mariano Manuel Modesto, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 30, Marco Mendozachavez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 30th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 1, Kody Cotta Santos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and two counts of willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 1, Janet Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 1, Christopher Leigh Montgomery, of Visalia, Calif., was arrested on the 1000 block of Niblick Rd. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 1, Eutimio Anguiano Echevarria, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Beachwood Dr. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Dec. 1, Troy Austin Massey, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St. and Railroad St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 1, Erik Arthur Brown, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 98 block of Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 2, Alberto Leonmaldonado, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 7th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 2, Efren Sotoacuna, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 3, Austin Lyle Cook, of Atascadero, was arrested in the Ross Parking Lot for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 3, Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 3, Walter Darrell Rouse, transient, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 3, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 3, Erick Vergaramonroy, of San Miguel, was summoned/cited on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving without a license.
- On Dec. 4, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 4, Armando IV Casillas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Red River Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Dec. 4, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 15th St. for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 4, Esmeralda Cisnerosmoreno, of Salinas, Calif., was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for trespassing.
- On Dec. 4, Celestino Floresmorales, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.