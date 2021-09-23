Paso Robles police arrest logs for Sept. 12-19
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Sept. 12, Demarest Pritchett Ethaiah, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Sept. 13, Thomas Patrick Hurley, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for reckless driving.
- On Sept. 13, Adrian Mondragonbarrabgan, 22, of Fresno, was arrested on Niblick Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Sept. 14, Terry Moore, 71, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 32nd and Oak Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for driving under the influence while addicted to the use of a drug.
- On Sept. 15, Gregory Douglas Young, 42, of Cambria, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Sept. 15, Kiana Jewel Ruiz, 24, of Nipomo, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for sexual battery: sex arousal, and battery.
- On Sept. 16, Nicholas Alexander Alcus, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 17, David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Fallbrook Cr. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 17, Neville Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 12th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Sept. 18, Steven Lee Graham, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for the right to re-imprison a parolee.
- On Sept. 18, Robert Clyde Godnell, 33, of Los Osos, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Sept. 19, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the “Norma’s Way” alleyway near Park Street for vandalism causing damages, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 19, Migualangel Lopezortega, 22, of King City, was arrested in the 2500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willful cruelty to a child.
- On Sept. 19, Jake Andrew Martin, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Meadowlark Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Sept. 19, Jose Milan Flores, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
