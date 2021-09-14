Paso Robles police arrest logs for Sept. 5-12
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Sept. 5, Brandon James Baird, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 6, Juan Angel Gonzalez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
- On Sept. 6, Brandon James Baird, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation and for shoplifting under $950.
- On Sept. 7, April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 7, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, violating probation/terms of probation, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and petty theft.
- On Sept. 7, Gregory Douglas Young, 42, of Cambria, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and 16th Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, local misdemeanor warrants, and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Sept. 11, Sherree Dominguez, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, willful cruelty to a child, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Sept. 11, Odalis Santizavalos, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 4400 block of Airport Road for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Sept. 11, Dustin Angel Fernandez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 12, Demarest Pritchett Ethaiah, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
