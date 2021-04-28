Paso Robles police arrest records for April 18-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On April 18, Heron Vasquez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 18, Favian Iniguez Ramos, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 18, Jose Luis Martinez Ramirez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse.
- On April 19, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for violation of a domestic violence protective court order.
- On April 20, Solomon Hamilton Habakkuk, 40, of Santa Cruz, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On April 21, Cesar Ledo, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On April 21, Claude Reagan Keefover, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
- On April 22, Tyler Steven Brenneman, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 22, Justin Allen Meloon, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On April 22, Stephanie Joy Dukes, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery and 13 local misdemeanor warrants.
- On April 23, Troy Austin Massey, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 23, Steve Mellow Teixeira, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On April 23, Nicole Gayle Bolla, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property, vehicle/trailer, and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On April 24, Jeffrey Paul Lord, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 24, Andrew William Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for arson and the right to reimprison a parolee.
- On April 24, Angel Canorojas, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On April 25, Ramiro Hernandez Cuevas, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher
- On April 25, Juan Guerrero Fabian Alfonso, 35, of the Paso Robles was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 25, Herminio Martinez Arasua, 29, of Cambria, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 25, Leslie K Ruizixta, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug in being in possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime