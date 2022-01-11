Paso Robles Police arrest records for Dec. 26 – Jan. 2
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Dec. 29, Gary David Moss, 49, of Visalia Calif, was arrested in the 3700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance and an outside warrant.
- On Dec. 31, Sebastian Reneealonzo Yciano, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Tanner Drive for the right to re-imprison a parolee and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.
- On Dec. 31, Mirna Lozano, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 31, Fernando Valdovinoscastaneda, 25, of San Jose, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 31, Gilberto Raygoza Marquez, 28, of Guadalupe, was arrested in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer).
- On Jan. 1, Timothy Corey Howard, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 1, Ruth Vasquez, 23, of Templeton, was arrested in the 500 block of 12th Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Jan. 2, Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for the prohibited ownership of ammo etc…
- On Jan. 2, Michelle Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 2, Michael Richard Fortier, 33, of Nipomo, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 2, Neil Clayton, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Commerce Way in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 2, Allen Keith Cullors, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury (strangulation) on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and other related charges.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
