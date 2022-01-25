Paso Robles Police arrest records for Jan. 16-24
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 16, Salvador Cortes Pacheco, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring Street and 24th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
- On Jan. 16, Reyna Michelle Ochoa, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 16, Ricci Lee Schneider, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for purchasing, possessing or using tear gas while addicted to a narcotic.
- On Jan. 17, Joshua Robert Parker, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Highway 101 in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and false imprisonment.
- On Jan. 18, Robert Adam Huff, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 28th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 18, Valentina Elizabeth Castrolinn, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Bel Air in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 18, Leovardo Hernandezaguilar, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Nickerson Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 18, Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Fein Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 18, Jose Alfredo Navarrovenegas, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 26th Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 18, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Jan. 19, Daniel Alan Hanson, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick and Rosemary in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 19, Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 26th Street and Riverside in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and violation of probation terms.
- On Jan. 19, Sergio Escobedomata, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving under the influence of a drug, and driving while under the influence and addicted to the use of a drug.
- On Jan. 19, Ronald Vincent Shobey, 62, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 19, Cody Garrett Landqehr, 35, of Medford Oregon, was arrested in the 700 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 20, Marino Aguilero, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Charolais and Creston in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 20, Breann Jomarie Wright, 26, of Templeton, was arrested on Charolais Road for multiple local and outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Jan. 20, Scott Douglas Kozlowski, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the JC Penny parking lot in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and the right to revoke post-release supervision and order a person to confinement in county jail.
- On Jan. 21, Kaelani Kristine Ribeira, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 21, Andre Devon Ratcliff, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local felony and local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 22, Daniel Louis Hull, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 21, Edward Allen Babb, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for violating a domestic violence court order, tampering with fire protection equipment, and vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.
- On Jan. 22, Eric Michael Wiggans, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public, carjacking, and assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
- On Jan. 22, Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Putter Ave. in Paso Robles for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
- On Jan. 22, Wyatt James Enns, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for DUI of alcohol with bodily injury to a person not the driver, and for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
- On Jan. 22, Russell Pennington Meeks, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of any drug, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and driving under the influence while addicted to the use of any drug.
- On Jan. 22, Anthony Dominguezesquivel, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for and outside felony warrant.
- On Jan. 22, Evalyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On Jan. 23, Thomas Lee Missis, 37, of Carpenteria, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 23, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 23, Todd Ashley Ramey, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2500 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 23, Edgar Daniel Guevara, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek road in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, and for possession of nunchaku.
- On Jan. 23, Jay Weston Short, 34, of Templeton, was arrested in the 100 block of Riverbank in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 23, Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.
- On Jan. 24, Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime