Paso Robles Police arrest records for Jan. 23-30 

On Jan. 23, Todd Ashley Ramey, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2500 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 23, Todd Ashley Ramey, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2500 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 23, Edgar Daniel Guevara, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek in Paso Robles for violation of probation and possession of nunchucks.

On Jan. 23, Jay Weston Short, 34, of Templeton, was arrested in the 100 block of Riverbank Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Jan. 23, Kenneth Sutton Burns, 43, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.

On Jan. 23, Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Jan. 24, Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested in Paso Robles for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On Jan. 24, Andres Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime, and for Streetgang/criminal participation.

On Jan. 25, Cory Willis Iliff, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Jan. 25, Ryan Paul Alan Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 25, Darren Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 near Monterey Rd. exit in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 25, Ashley Lynn Brown, 38, of Clearwater Florida, was arrested on Highway 101 near the Monterey Road exit in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Jan. 26, Ivan Hernandez, 26, of Salinas, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 27, Coral Augusta Brooks, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and sixth Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Jan. 27, Robert Toledo, 39, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 500 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Jan. 27, Alejandro Adame Blanco, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 27, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 28, Thomas Byron Westbrook IV, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 16th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 28, Kaylee Irene Holmes, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Appaloosa in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 28, Jordan Alexander Correll, 20, of Templeton, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for failure to stop at a red light, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, and for being an unlicensed driver.

On Jan. 28, Audencio Vasquez Calletano, 28, of Santa Maria, was arrested in the 3000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 28, Richard Allen Noriega Bales, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Santa Bella and Commerce in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 28, Crystal Ashley Harmon Kulinski, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Jan. 28, Katie Elaine Spencer, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Beechwood Drive in Paso Robles for battery and vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On Jan. 29, Jorge Morales Santiago, 23, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of 18th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for failure to stop at a stop sign, being an unlicensed driver, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, for having no proof of insurance, and for driving with an open container of alcohol.

On Jan. 29, Anna Cynthia Nunez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 29, Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, a local misdemeanor warrant, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 29, Nancy Gijon Garcia, 27, of Santa Barbara, was arrested in the 2000 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for violating a court order of domestic violence.

On Jan. 30, Robert Michael Garcia, 51, of Santa Barbara, was arrested in the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent and receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.

On Jan. 30, Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, a local misdemeanor warrant, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 26, Andres Junrio Esquivelzavala, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, battery with serious bodily injury, street gang/criminal participation, and for conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.