Paso Robles Police arrest records for Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
On Jan. 31, Donald Laveran Woodworth, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Railroad Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
-
On Feb. 1, Rico Marlow Salgado, 28, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested near the intersection of 24th and Spring Street in Paso Robles for petty theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 1, James Allen Hallet, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 1, Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 2, Henry Theodore Lee Long, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property and for the right to revoke a post-release supervision order and confine a person in county jail.
-
On Feb. 2, Nicolas Vargas Gonzales, 40, of Greenfield Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
-
On Feb. 2, Jacob Andrew Pollack, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Shannon Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, driving under the influence while addicted to the use of a drug, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 7, Herman Brent Goodwin, 68, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of rosemary and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 2, Cody Ray Osborne, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and four receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.
-
On Feb. 3, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Springs Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 3, Ricardo Ruiz Lopez, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 18th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 4, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Fien in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public, breaking a court order related to domestic violence, and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
-
On Feb. 4, Irvin Hernandez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of 16th St. in Paso Robles for drawing/exhibiting a deadly weapon not a gun, and for possession of a switchblade on his person.
-
On Feb. 3, J. Jesus Pantaleonescalera, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Preston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.
-
On Feb. 4, Kamryn Cathleen Huddleston, 24, of Orcutt Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 4, Sarah Maldonadobasilio, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.
-
On Feb. 4, Peter Alan Griffin, 59, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 14th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol.
-
On Feb. 5, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Alamo Creek at Stony Creek Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
-
On Feb. 5, Christopher Michael Owens, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Via Rosa and Via Promesa in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
-
On Feb. 5, Joseph Aguilar Mendez, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 5, Danyal Joseph Vigil, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 5, Travis Matthew Snyder, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
-
On Feb. 5, Clifford Wayne Bowles, 55, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
-
On Feb. 5, Shaylyn Nicole Garrett, 33, of Lompoc, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
-
On Feb. 6, Johnny J. Carbajal, 46, of Los Angeles Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
-
On Feb. 6, Jadyn Louise hall, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, possession or purchase of narcotics/controlled substances for sale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of prescription pills.
-
On Feb. 6, Javier Gamez, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested at the Melody Ranch Hotel in Paso Robles for the battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
-
On Feb. 6, Victor Vasquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.
-
On Feb. 6, Stephen Dale Willis, 44, of Bradley Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for oral copulation.
-
On Feb. 7, Cornelio Ventura Gutierrez, 50, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Meadow Lane and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for causing vehicle damage in an accident.
-
On Feb. 1, William Scott Lawrence Cowan, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Sleepy Hollow in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession or purchase.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime