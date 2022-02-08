Paso Robles Police arrest records for Jan. 31 – Feb. 7 

On Jan. 31, Donald Laveran Woodworth, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Railroad Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 1, Rico Marlow Salgado, 28, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested near the intersection of 24th and Spring Street in Paso Robles for petty theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 1, James Allen Hallet, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Feb. 1, Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Feb. 2, Henry Theodore Lee Long, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property and for the right to revoke a post-release supervision order and confine a person in county jail.

On Feb. 2, Nicolas Vargas Gonzales, 40, of Greenfield Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 2, Jacob Andrew Pollack, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Shannon Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, driving under the influence while addicted to the use of a drug, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Feb. 7, Herman Brent Goodwin, 68, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of rosemary and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 2, Cody Ray Osborne, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and four receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.

On Feb. 3, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Springs Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Feb. 3, Ricardo Ruiz Lopez, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 18th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 4, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Fien in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public, breaking a court order related to domestic violence, and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 4, Irvin Hernandez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of 16th St. in Paso Robles for drawing/exhibiting a deadly weapon not a gun, and for possession of a switchblade on his person.

On Feb. 3, J. Jesus Pantaleonescalera, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Preston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 4, Kamryn Cathleen Huddleston, 24, of Orcutt Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 4, Sarah Maldonadobasilio, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.

On Feb. 4, Peter Alan Griffin, 59, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 14th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Feb. 5, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Alamo Creek at Stony Creek Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Feb. 5, Christopher Michael Owens, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Via Rosa and Via Promesa in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Feb. 5, Joseph Aguilar Mendez, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 5, Danyal Joseph Vigil, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 5, Travis Matthew Snyder, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Feb. 5, Clifford Wayne Bowles, 55, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 5, Shaylyn Nicole Garrett, 33, of Lompoc, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 6, Johnny J. Carbajal, 46, of Los Angeles Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 6, Jadyn Louise hall, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, possession or purchase of narcotics/controlled substances for sale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of prescription pills.

On Feb. 6, Javier Gamez, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested at the Melody Ranch Hotel in Paso Robles for the battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Feb. 6, Victor Vasquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1500 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Feb. 6, Stephen Dale Willis, 44, of Bradley Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for oral copulation.

On Feb. 7, Cornelio Ventura Gutierrez, 50, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Meadow Lane and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for causing vehicle damage in an accident.