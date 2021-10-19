Paso Robles Police arrest records for Oct. 10-17
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 10, Johan Ojeda, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 10, Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 28th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Taylor Robert Russel, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and possession of a narcotic controlled substance and was booked and released.
- On Oct. 10, Desiree Jasmine Kimball, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, for being a felon or addict in possession of a fireman, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 10, Jeremiah Agularlockaton James, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Oct. 10, Edward Dominik Acuna Alexis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Cool Valley in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for the right to reimprison a parolee.
- On Oct. 11, Alvair Riveravalera, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Oct. 11, Kira Marcel Jasper, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding 400 dollars, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 11, Michael Keith Prarat, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 12, Richard Joseph Freitas, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense and for driving with a suspended or revoked drivers’ license.
- On Oct. 12, Edith Gutierrez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for infliction of corporal injury on a child and child endangerment.
- On Oct. 13, Isaac Joseph Grillo, 23, of Yucaipa Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 21st Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 14, Tanner Gage Harris Patrick, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.
- On Oct. 14, Justin Wayne Knoedler, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for fictitious checks: makes, utters, passes etc., and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Oct. 14, Lauren Morgan Forsytheblackburn, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and an outside felony warrant.
- On Oct. 14, Tara Lynn Avila, 32, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 15, Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Oct. 15, Patrick Michael Shannon, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and N. River Road in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug and for having a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 16, Alexander Michael Yciano, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 16, Angel Geronimo, 29, of King City Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public, and for local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 16, Daniel Jonathan Bensinger, 45, of Salinas Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 12th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 16, Phillip Dean Clark, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 16, Jilberto Nunez Sabedra, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Oct. 16, Jason Dean Jackson, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.
- On Oct. 17, Alana Mariko Hernandez, 22, of Huntington Beach Calif, was arrested in the 2100 block of Country View Lane in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 17, Nicholas Alexander Alcus, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 18th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 17, Oren Jonathan Rosenfeld, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 17, Michael Alan Romanow, 33, of Salinas Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
