Paso Robles police arrest reports for July 24-31 

On July 24, Yesica Marcela Hernandez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On July 25, Alain Micael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for burglary in the first degree, vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

On July 27, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 46 in Paso Robles for the right to re-imprison a parolee.

On July 27, Jeni Maldonado, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection and 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and an outside felony warrant.

On July 27, Christie Marie Asberry, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3600 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On July 27, Elijah Daniel Kalinsky, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside and 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 27, Donald Wayne Yager, 47, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for petty theft.

On July 28, Alejandro Fabilareyes, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 28, Robert David Kortje, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 28, Fernando Aguirredioncio, 23, of Cambria, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 28, Javier Arce Gonzales, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 28, Trinidad Albarez Avila, 20, of Cambria, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 29, Terry Lee Jackson, 38, of Fresno, was arrested in the 2700 block of Buena Vista Rd. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, and for removing/damaging/obstructing a wireless device.

On July 29, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On July 29, Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 59, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On July 29, Kade Nelson Brewer, 27, of Templeton, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 30, Adrian Huertacervantes, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Sixth Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of alcohol and a drug, possession of a specified controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 30, Juan Juarez Guerra, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage in .08 or higher.

On July 30, James Vahn Dewitt Thomas, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 30, Christopher Lawrence Thatcher, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On July 31, Travis Brandon Yanez, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 26th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 31, Manuel Mendoza, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.

On July 31, Sergio Escobedomarta, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 13th St. in Pass Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.