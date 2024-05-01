Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 14-21
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Hernandez, Ricardo Luis, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 14 at 1:41 am at 46E/Airport Rd for suspected violations of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Carney, Colton James, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 14 at 8:24 pm at 2600 Spring Street on a warrant for failure to appear (978.5 PC) and probation violation (1203.2(a) PC).
- Drafton, Robert Allen, 34, was arrested on April 15 at 12:00 am at 8835 San Marcos Rd for suspected violations of driving with a suspended/revoked license (14601.2(a) VC), failure to provide proof of insurance (16028(a) VC), and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Render, Carissa Dawn, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 15 at 2:07 am at 1204 Corral Creek Ave for suspected battery (243(e)(1) PC).
- Blackburn, Larry Steven, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 15 at 12:53 pm at Denny’s for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC) and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Caraway, Kasey William, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 1:36 pm at 2400 Spring St for suspected violations of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC) and improper display of license plates (4462.5 VC).
- Dukes, Sarah Elizabeth, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 4:07 pm at Niblick And Nicklaus Road for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11352(a) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS), and transportation of controlled substances (11377(a) HS).
- Andrus, Jason Michael, 52, of Templeton, was arrested on April 16 at 4:16 pm at River Road/Oak Lane for suspected violations of improper display of license plates (4462.5 VC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), and failure to provide proof of insurance (4000(a) VC).
- Hernandez, Eduardo, 24, of Avenal, was arrested on April 16 at 8:59 pm at Spring St/16th St for suspected violations of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC) and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge (978.5 PC).
- McDowell, John Thomas, 51, was arrested on April 16 at 10:26 pm for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC).
- Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 11:33 pm at 2621 Riverside Ave for suspected violations of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS) and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge (978.5 PC).
- Johnson, Kymberly Sue, 28, of Templeton, was arrested on April 16 at 11:33 pm at 2615 Buena Vista Dr for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS), and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- McSeveneyjohnson, Shane Christopher, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 10:26 pm at 2615 Buena Vista Dr for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS), and child endangerment (273a(a) PC).
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 8:25 am at US101/SR46E for suspected violations of failure to appear (978.5 PC) and transportation of controlled substances (11377(a) HS).
- Johnson, Michael Gray, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 17 at 11:48 am at N Spring NB 101 Onramp for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS) and child endangerment (853.7 PC).
- Pearce, Ashley Denise, 30, was arrested on April 17 at 2:16 pm at 1201 Ysabel St on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 29, was arrested on April 17 at 3:42 pm on the 500 block of Creston for suspected child endangerment (853.7 PC).
- Ortizesteban, Celso, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 5:34 pm for suspected violations of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC), driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher (23152(b) VC), and driving with a suspended license for DUI (14601.2(a) VC).
- Floresmorales, Celestino, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 5:35 pm for suspected violations of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge (978.5 PC) and driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC).
- Sotelo, Alexis James, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 8:46 pm at 1811 Driftwood Ct for suspected violations of felony possession of an explosive/destructive device (18725 PC) and assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC).
- Hernandez, Soledad, 35, and Celestino, Alex Yair, 21, were arrested on April 17, but no charges or locations were provided.
- Welch, Phillip Darrin, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 3:59 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr on a misdemeanor warrant and for failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Weaver, Benjamin, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 18 at 9:19 am at 900 Park St for suspected violations of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) PC) and use of a deadly weapon (12022.1 PC).
- Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, of Templeton, was arrested on April 18 at 8:46 am at US-101SB Off Ramp/24th St on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, was arrested on April 18 at 8:22 am at 170 Niblick St for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS) and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Lujan, Neelee Nichol, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18 at 8:55 am at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected shoplifting (459.5(a) PC).
- Boerner, Christopher Shawn, 42, was arrested on April 18 at 10:16 am at 2331 Spring St for suspected unlawful vehicle tampering (4463(a)(1) VC).
- Navarro, Elissa, 33, of Visalia, was arrested on April 18 at 12:02 pm at 2441 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violations of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) VC), possession of an open container (23247(e) VC), and an outside warrant.
- Malone, Pamela Suzzanne, 38, of Visalia, was arrested on April 18 at 12:30 pm at 2441 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS), transportation of controlled substances (11377(a
- Fitzpatrick, Daniel Jospeh, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18 at 2:25 pm at 171 Niblick Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Gomezvera, Rogelio, 70, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18, but no charges or location were provided.
- Borunda, Jose, 19, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 18 at 4:52 pm at 1000 Spring St for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC) and an outside felony warrant.
- Huhtala, Michael David, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18 at 7:27 pm at 2121 Spring Street for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC) and released.
- Scanlon, Timothy Christopher, 52, was arrested on April 19 at 1:15 am at 189 Niblick Rd on an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Tinajero, Alfredo Jr., was arrested on April 19 for suspected improper display of license plates (4462.5 VC) at 6th St/Park St.
- Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 8:11 am at Cedarwood Dr/Beechwood Dr for suspected violations of vandalism (594(b)(1) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), and an outside warrant.
- Flores, Roger Corona, 46, a transient in Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 8:00 pm for suspected child endangerment (853.7 PC).
- Maciel, Steven Sergio, was arrested on April 20 for suspected violations of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher (23152(b) VC), but no location was provided.
- Olascoagadiaz, Eduardo, 29, was arrested on April 21 at an unspecified location near 637 Vine St for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC).
- Render, Carissa Dawn, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 10:10 pm at 1204 Corral Creek Ave Apt #1 for suspected infliction of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) PC).
- Chavezlopez, Celso, 36, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 21 at 9:40 pm at Stoney Creek Drive and Creston Rd for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC).
- Martinezhernandez, Rodolfo, 20, was arrested on April 21 at 12:29 am near the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Creston Road for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.