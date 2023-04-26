Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 16-23
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Flores, Arely, 25, of Shandon, was arrested on April 16 at 2:52 am at an unknown location for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.
- Perezfuentes, Jacinto, 26, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on April 16 at 2:33 am at Creston/Capitol Hill for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.
- Myers, Brittany Rose, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 16 at 12:42 am at Hwy 101/24TH St for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.
- Basurtogalvez, Erick, 33, of Fresno, was arrested on April 16 at 2:21 am at an unknown location for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.
- Bravo, Juan Bravo, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 am at Creston/Capital Hill for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Jimenez, Isidro, 28, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 am at Creston Road/Capital Hill for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Fitzpatrick, Daniel Joseph, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 12:57 pm at US Hwy 101 Sb Off-Ramp/ Sr 46E for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Lutje, Michael Joseph, 54, of Santa Monica, was taken into custody on April 16 at 3:33 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant.
- Garcia, Christian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 4:37 pm at 1135 24TH St for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance11550(A) HS.
- Corona, Rosie Sanchez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 9:52 pm at 1110 Olive Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC and was released.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 16 at 9:43 pm at 1302 24TH Street for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Cruzrendon, Victor Manuel, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 17 at 1:02 am at 1465 Creston Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 17 at 1:53 PM at 1511 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Maringomez, Dagoberto, 30, of Watsonville, was arrested on April 17 at 5:32 pm at 1200 Stoney Creek for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 11:34 PM at 2715 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and Outstanding Warrant/Misdemeanor.
- Allen, Jason Lynn, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18 at 1:25 AM at 24TH Street/ Highway 101 for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC and possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Gonzalez, Antonio, 42, of King City, was arrested on April 18 at 11:33 AM at 1207 Ysabel St for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Billips, Justin Reed, 31, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 18 at 7:37 PM at 17TH/Riverside for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.
- Clendenin, Mika Boone, 30, of Cambria, was arrested on April 18 at 9:36 PM at 33RD Street/ Park Street for suspected violation of Possession for Sale of Controlled Substance (11351 HS), Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC, and possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Garciaaguilar, Esteban, 19, Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 12:55 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of Vehicle Code DUI alcohol 23152(A) and 23152(B), and failure to obey peace officer: lawful order or inspection 2800(A).
- Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 1:11 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Cox, Shelly Lynn, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 12:30 pm at an unspecified location for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 19 at 9:12 pm for alleged violation of an outside warrant.
- Daugherty, Mindie Marie, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 10:01 pm at 3408 Spring St. Apt. 202D for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on partner 273.5(A) PC.
- Oliver, David Bradley, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on April 20 at 2:27 am for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 20 at 11:17 pm at an unspecified location for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Oliver, David Bradley, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 20 at 2:27 am at Golden Hill and Hwy 46 East for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Wilkins, Ty Jordon, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 12:06 am at 1619 Pine St. for suspected violation of use/under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Deluna, Gilbert, 50, of Lompoc, was arrested on April 21 at 1:01 am at 3141 Spring St for suspected violation of Resisting Arrest 148(A)(1) PC.
- Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 24, was arrested on April 21 at 4:06 am for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Fletes, Gabrielle Alicia, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 9:20 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of Hit and Run with Property Damage 20001(A) VC.
- Jordan, Corey Alexander, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 11:07 pm at 13th St/Spring St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol and/or Drugs 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC, and Resisting Arrest 148(A).
- Paramodiaz, Miguel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 22 at 1:05 am at 1302 24th St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol and/or Drugs 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.
- Daly, Charli Renee, 36, of Coalinga, was arrested on April 22 at 5:37 am at Pacific Ave. / Leland St. for suspected violation of committing mail theft 530.5(E) PC, conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1).
- Daly, Roger Wayne, 42, of Coalinga, was arrested on April 22 at 5:37 am at Pacific Ave. / Leland St. for suspected violation of 466 PC Possession of Burglary Tools, committing mail theft 530.5(E) PC, and 182(A)(1) Conspiracy to Commit Crime.
- Agustinmendoza, Felipe, 25, was arrested on April 22 at 4:41 pm at 1900 Block Of Riverside Alleyway for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.
- Garcia, Christian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 22 at 7:23 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Benevedes, Richard Lee Jr, 58, was taken into custody on April 22 at 7:00 pm at 11TH And Spring for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.
- Torres, Mario, 39, was arrested on April 23 at 1:18 am at 13TH And Oak for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.
- Escamilla, Miguel Angel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 2:11 am at 13TH Street / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of DUI Drugs 23152(F) VC, and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Lambert, Rebecca Oliva, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 2:28 am for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.
- Chubbuck, Branson Charles, 29, was arrested on April 23 at 2:47 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.
- Errejonsanchez, Maribel, 35, Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 3:33 am at Scott St/Driftwood Dr for suspected violation of Obstructing Public Officer 69(A) PC, Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC, and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.