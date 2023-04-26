Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 16-23 

Flores, Arely, 25, of Shandon, was arrested on April 16 at 2:52 am at an unknown location for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.

Perezfuentes, Jacinto, 26, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on April 16 at 2:33 am at Creston/Capitol Hill for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.

Myers, Brittany Rose, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 16 at 12:42 am at Hwy 101/24TH St for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.

Basurtogalvez, Erick, 33, of Fresno, was arrested on April 16 at 2:21 am at an unknown location for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.

Bravo, Juan Bravo, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 am at Creston/Capital Hill for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Jimenez, Isidro, 28, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 am at Creston Road/Capital Hill for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Fitzpatrick, Daniel Joseph, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 12:57 pm at US Hwy 101 Sb Off-Ramp/ Sr 46E for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Lutje, Michael Joseph, 54, of Santa Monica, was taken into custody on April 16 at 3:33 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Garcia, Christian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 4:37 pm at 1135 24TH St for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance11550(A) HS.

Corona, Rosie Sanchez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 9:52 pm at 1110 Olive Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC and was released.

Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 16 at 9:43 pm at 1302 24TH Street for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Cruzrendon, Victor Manuel, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 17 at 1:02 am at 1465 Creston Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Francis, Albert Julian, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 17 at 1:53 PM at 1511 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Maringomez, Dagoberto, 30, of Watsonville, was arrested on April 17 at 5:32 pm at 1200 Stoney Creek for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 17 at 11:34 PM at 2715 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and Outstanding Warrant/Misdemeanor.

Allen, Jason Lynn, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 18 at 1:25 AM at 24TH Street/ Highway 101 for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC and possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Gonzalez, Antonio, 42, of King City, was arrested on April 18 at 11:33 AM at 1207 Ysabel St for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Billips, Justin Reed, 31, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 18 at 7:37 PM at 17TH/Riverside for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Clendenin, Mika Boone, 30, of Cambria, was arrested on April 18 at 9:36 PM at 33RD Street/ Park Street for suspected violation of Possession for Sale of Controlled Substance (11351 HS), Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC, and possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Garciaaguilar, Esteban, 19, Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 12:55 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of Vehicle Code DUI alcohol 23152(A) and 23152(B), and failure to obey peace officer: lawful order or inspection 2800(A).

Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 1:11 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Cox, Shelly Lynn, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 12:30 pm at an unspecified location for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 19 at 9:12 pm for alleged violation of an outside warrant.

Daugherty, Mindie Marie, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 19 at 10:01 pm at 3408 Spring St. Apt. 202D for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on partner 273.5(A) PC.

Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 20 at 11:17 pm at an unspecified location for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Oliver, David Bradley, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 20 at 2:27 am at Golden Hill and Hwy 46 East for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Wilkins, Ty Jordon, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 12:06 am at 1619 Pine St. for suspected violation of use/under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Deluna, Gilbert, 50, of Lompoc, was arrested on April 21 at 1:01 am at 3141 Spring St for suspected violation of Resisting Arrest 148(A)(1) PC.

Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 24, was arrested on April 21 at 4:06 am for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Fletes, Gabrielle Alicia, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 9:20 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of Hit and Run with Property Damage 20001(A) VC.

Jordan, Corey Alexander, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 11:07 pm at 13th St/Spring St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol and/or Drugs 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC, and Resisting Arrest 148(A).

Paramodiaz, Miguel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 22 at 1:05 am at 1302 24th St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol and/or Drugs 23152(B) VC and 23152(A) VC.

Daly, Charli Renee, 36, of Coalinga, was arrested on April 22 at 5:37 am at Pacific Ave. / Leland St. for suspected violation of committing mail theft 530.5(E) PC, conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1).

Daly, Roger Wayne, 42, of Coalinga, was arrested on April 22 at 5:37 am at Pacific Ave. / Leland St. for suspected violation of 466 PC Possession of Burglary Tools, committing mail theft 530.5(E) PC, and 182(A)(1) Conspiracy to Commit Crime.

Agustinmendoza, Felipe, 25, was arrested on April 22 at 4:41 pm at 1900 Block Of Riverside Alleyway for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Garcia, Christian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 22 at 7:23 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Benevedes, Richard Lee Jr, 58, was taken into custody on April 22 at 7:00 pm at 11TH And Spring for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Torres, Mario, 39, was arrested on April 23 at 1:18 am at 13TH And Oak for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.

Escamilla, Miguel Angel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 2:11 am at 13TH Street / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of DUI Drugs 23152(F) VC, and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Lambert, Rebecca Oliva, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 2:28 am for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.

Chubbuck, Branson Charles, 29, was arrested on April 23 at 2:47 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.