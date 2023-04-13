Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 2 – 9 

Dustin Rose Seeber, 42, of Templeton, was taken into custody on April 2, at 1:49 a.m. in the 800 Block Niblick for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.

Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 12:49 a.m. in 2901 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Andrea Michelle Kern, 40, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 7:12 a.m. in 1628 Spring Street for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of controlled substance without a prescription 4060 BP.

Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 9:14 a.m. in 2331 Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Christian Garcia, 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 10:12 a.m. in 1205 24TH Street for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

James Gordon Korski, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 1:20 p.m. in 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Ramsey Harbi Shadfan, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2, at 5:00 p.m. in the 1700 Block Of River Oaks Drive for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Cameron Clark Waller, 40, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 3, at 3:17 a.m. at 1310 24th street for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 33, of Paso Robles, CA was taken into custody on April 3 at 2:02am at 24TH Street Bridge for suspected violation of failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC.

Rouse, Walter Darrell, 56, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 3 at 4:00pm at 2300 Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Heer, Cynthia Elizabeth, 56, of Paso Robles, was cited on April 3 at 12:00am for suspected violation of driving without a license 12500(A) VC, no proof of insurance 16028(A) VC, no proof of registration 4000(A), at an unknown location.

Campoverde, Francisco, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 3 at an unknown time and location for an unknown charge.

Muravez, Abigail Elaine, 24, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on April 3 at 9:14pm at 100 Block Of Niblick for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Beck, James William, 54, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 3 at 6:50pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Snyder, Amanda Mertz, 58, of Grover Beach, was taken into custody on April 3 at 6:50pm at 100 Block Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC.

Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 3rd at 12:03am at Commerce/Sherwood for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Pope, Kristin Marie, 40, of Paso Robles, CA was taken into custody on April 3rd at 7:36 pm on suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Bell, Joseph Scott Jr, 27, of Grover Beach, on April 4th at 12:00am was cited for suspected violation of no proof of registration 4000(A)(1) VC and no proof of insurance 16028(A) VC at an unknown location.

Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 4th at 1:35pm at Commerce/Sherwood for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Campos, Lionel, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 4th at 5:25pm for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Alvarez, Eli Alexander, 38, of Templeton, was taken into custody on April 4th at 6:55pm for suspected violation of battery 242 PC and defraud inkeeper 537(A) PC.

Eddington, Cody Robert, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 4th at 8:01 pm at 700 Pine St for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Maciel, Trevor John, 39, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 4th at 10:34 pm at 125 Spring St for suspected violation of Vandalism 594(B)(1) PC and Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 11550(A) HS.

Inman, Ashley Sherry Jo, 30, of Templeton, was taken into custody on April 4th at an unspecified time for suspected violation of Driving with a Suspended License 14601.2(A) VC and Texting while Driving 23123.5(A) VC.

Garcia, Angel, 31, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 5th at 1:31 am at Niblick/Spring for suspected violation of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger 21310 PC and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Grigg, John Dale, 56, of Santa Maria, CA was taken into custody on April 5th at 10:44 am at 12th/Park St for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Bedroni, Vanessa Marie, 35, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 5th at 9:45 pm at 24th and Riverside for suspected violation of failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC and Outside Warrant.

Meloon, Justin Allen, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 5th at 10:45 pm at Theater Dr for suspected violation of Outside Warrant/M, Possession of Controlled Substance 11350(A) HS, and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Walter Darrell Rouse, 56, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 6 at 1:22 a.m. near 12th St and Riverside Ave for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Brandon Allen Isabel, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 6 at 4:06 a.m. near Creston Rd and Orchard Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

German Lugo Servando, 57, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 6 at 12:22 p.m. near 1222 Corral Creek for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC.

Baltazar Hernandezcampos, 58, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 6 at 5:01 pm at Driftwood Dr/Redwood for suspected violation of driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC, Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Sierra Raelynn Shaw, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 7 at 7:57 a.m. near 1222 Corral Creek #7 for suspected violation of 11377(A) HS.

Charles Brandon Bennett, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 7 at 1:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS and failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC.

Brandi Kristi Smith, 45, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on April 7 at 7:20 p.m. at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of petty theft 484(A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Timoteo Vazquezsantiago, 47, of Santa Maria, was taken into custody on April 7 at 32nd St. and Oak St. at 10:55 pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Pinzonpenafort, Seguntino, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 7th at 10:55pm at the intersection of 32ND St. and Oak St. for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Contrerasuribe, Jose Luis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 7th at 11:48pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Bridewell, Trevon Marquise, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7th at 12:00am for an unknown charge.

Hillaire, Alexandra Nessa, 28, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on April 8th at 5:39pm at 1495 Creston Road for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Lauren Johnson, 35, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 8th at 9:14 p.m. at 1205 24th Street for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Roberto Hernandez, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 8th at 10:23 p.m. at Stoney Creek/Corral Creek for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC.

Aurelio Santiagogalvez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9th at 2:51 a.m. for on-view arrest at PARK/14TH for suspected violation of 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.

Aracelli Arroyo, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 9th at 1:50 a.m. at 3424 Oak Street for suspected violation of battery 242 PC and disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Braiann Gonzalez Villapando, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9th at 2:11 am at 500 Block Riverside for suspected violation of DUI alcohol 23152(A) VC and DUI at or over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Michael James Bundren, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 9th at W Alleyway 2000 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Michael Brandon Reyes Sr., 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 9th at 7:12 a.m. at 800 Pine Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after promise 853.7 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Walter Darrell Rouse, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9th at 12:27 p.m. at 1107 24th street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Morgan, Maleah Sheleaf, 43, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody on April 9 at 8:19 am at 2715 Black Oak St for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 PC.

Martinezgarcia, Maurilio, 30, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on April 9 at 5:25 pm at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of Sexual Battery 243.4(E)(1) PC.