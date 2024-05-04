Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 21-28
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Olascoagadiaz, Eduardo, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 11:31 pm near 637 Vine St for suspected public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Render, Carissa Dawn, 47, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 21 at 4:01 pm at 11325 Los Osos Valley Rd for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) and driving without a license (23247(E) VC).
- Martinezhernandez, Rodolfo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 21 at 9:10 pm at 1204 Corral Creek Ave for suspected inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and battery (243(E)(1) PC).
- Chavezlopez, Celso, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 21 at 7:07 pm at Stoney Creek Drive and Creston Rd for suspected public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Armendarez, Cynthia, 38, of Santa Ana, was arrested on April 22 at 2:26 pm for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11377(A) HS).
- Battaglia, Frank David, 45, of Truckee, was arrested on April 22 at 5:07 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Sears, Ryan David, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 23 at 3:06 am at 2361 Theatre Dr for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11377(A) HS), and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Anducho, Luis, 37, of Paso Robles, was cited on April 23 at 4:49 pm at 707 Tanner Drive for an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Salgado, Hezrei, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23 at 8:23 pm at 709 6TH Street for suspected public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Hernandez, Ivan Gonsalez, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 10:47 am at 150 Niblick Rd for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Debacker, Dillon Andrew, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 1:24 pm at Niblick Rd / Creston Rd for an outside warrant/felony charge.
- Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 1:51 pm for suspected theft (484(A) PC) and unlawful loitering (653.7 PC).
- Sandovalfarias, Ivan, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 2:28 pm at 900 Park St for suspected criminal threats (422(A) PC), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and violation of parole (3056 PC).
- Guzman, Francisco Pablo Zaragoza, 48, a Paso Robles transient with a Santa Maria address, was arrested on April 25 at 12:00 pm in Santa Maria for suspected lewd act upon a child (288.7(B) PC).
- Medina, Paul Christopher, 45, of Rialto, was arrested on April 25 at 11:35 pm at 16TH St/Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Pinedaarias, Heriberto, 46, of San Joaquin, was arrested on April 25 at 9:25 pm at 1800 N River Rd for suspected burglary (459 PC) and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Whipple, Anthony Henry III, 31, of Paso Robles, was cited on April 25 at 11:48 am at 723 23RD St for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Barrera, Anthony Alex, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 26 at 12:25 am at 100 Scott Street for suspected violation of vehicle code (4462.5 VC).
- Reece, Kenneth Robert, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 26 at 3:47 pm at 1560 Golden Hill Rd for suspected inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC), and criminal threats (422(A) PC).
- Frankel, Paul, 51, of Grover Beach, was arrested on April 26 at 9:15 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Gilbertson, Patricia Ann, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 26 at 11:54 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Toral, David, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 12:00 am at 15TH and Spring for suspected unlawful loitering (653.7 PC).
- Sanches, Lorenso II, 35, Ramirez, Rosio, 22, Floresrendon, Arturo, 21, Floresrodriguez, Adan, 27,
- Floresrendon, Fernando, 21, all of Shandon, and Floresgomez, Braulio, 34, of Paso Robles, were arrested on April 27 at 12:28 am at 1100 Block Railroad for suspected battery (242 PC). Sanches was additionally charged with brandishing a firearm (25400(A)(2) PC).
- Floresgomez, Braulio, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 3:20 am at Creston for suspected public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Margarito, Concepcion C, 37, of Alpaugh, was cited on April 27 at 12:00 pm at Spring ST/18TH St for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Malloy, Matthew James, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 28 at 10:05 am at 13TH St and Railroad Street for an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge, suspected theft (484(A) PC), and violation of a court order (115.3 PC).
- Franciscolopez, Vicente, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28 at 9:28 am at 18TH St / Vine St for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and unlawful loitering (653.7 PC).
- Garciaestrada, Ricardo, 33, of Cambria, was arrested on April 28 at 5:25 pm at Creston Road and Myrtlewood Drive for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Adams, Sasha Nicole, 36, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody on April 28 at 6:21 pm at 1000 Spring Street for suspected unlawful loitering (653.7 PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.