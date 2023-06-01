Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 30-May 7 

Hilariomartinez, Taurino, age 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 12:58 am at Spring St/17TH St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) and 23152(B).

Rosales, Romero Melquiades, age 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 1:07 am at 17TH/VINE for suspected violation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI Alcohol 23152(A).

Chavezhernandez, Lucia, age 43, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 30 at 2:17 am at 30TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI Alcohol 23152(A).

Castillo, Albert Benny, age 52, of Bakersfield, was arrested on April 30 at 1:18 pm at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A), and Bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Mowreader, Eric Oneil, age 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 3:03 pm at 1814 Vista Cerro for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A).

Martinez, Erika, age 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 10:58 am at 115 Almond St Apt A for suspected violation of possession of domestic abuse 273.5(A).

Avendanorangel, Marcelo, age 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 1:34 am at 2121 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F).

Gutierrez, Wilfredo, age 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 12:11 pm at 10TH/OLIVE for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and shoplifting 459.5(A).

Barry, Harold Louis, age 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 2:13 pm at 21ST/SPRING St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and Penal Code 1203.2.

Cornejo, Raymond, age 50, of Turlock, was arrested on May 1 at 10:38 pm in the 1600 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F).

Anducho, Raul, age 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A).

Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving without proof of registration 4000(A)(1)

Gervacio, Emilio C, age 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am.

Hash, Edward Glenn II, age 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 9:06 am at 186 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, age 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 2 at 9:50 am at Riverside/Ysabel for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 .

Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, age 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 10:59 am at 4TH St / Spring St for suspected violation of Health and Safety Code 11364(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Hodge, Brian Allen Jr, age 41, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 2 at 1:49 pm at PINE/15TH for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Allen, Jason Lynn, age 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 4:00 pm at 3600 Riverside for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Bennett, Charles Brandon, age 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 2:04 pm at 1100 Riverside for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Ahumada, Mario III, age 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 10:49 pm in the 3200 Block Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).

Luqueno, Brandon Joab, age 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 11:29 pm at Creston Rd/Myrtlewood Dr for suspected violation of Vehicle Code 23136(a) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Leonard, Guy Anthony, age 30, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 3 at 3:54 pm at 46E/101 for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Smith, Tyler Stephen, age 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 4:04 pm at Hwy 101 / 46E Under Bridge for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).

Pascual, Angelica Maria, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:53 pm at Meadowlark/Beechwood for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A).

Errejonsanchez, Maribel, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:45 pm at Meadowlark/Beechwood. Charges include two counts of suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Dominguez, Joel, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 9:31 am at 180 Niblick Road for suspected vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 12:18 M at 1244 24TH St for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).

Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 11:41 am. Charges include suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Evans, Tristan Dennis, 35, of West Covina, was arrested on May 4 at 6:21 pm at 715 24TH St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Martinez, Alejandro, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 6:48 pm Charges include suspected driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Paine, Keven Scott, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 7:28 pm at 801 Niblick Road on an outside warrant.

Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 11:03 pm at 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Moore, Robert Joseph, 32, of Kern County, was arrested on May 4 at 7:42 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr. Charges include suspected resisting arrest 148(A)(1), disturbing the peace 415(1), and disorderly conduct 647(F).

Bathurst, Chad Tyler, 35, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 12:45 am at 2144 Prospect Ave. Charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 and an outside warrant.

Degraaff, Jessy Eugene, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 1:45 am at 202 Silver Oak Dr. Charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Castillotexta, Pedro Alberto, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 5 at 1:27am at the 2800 Block Spring St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence 23152(F) and Driving with a BAC of 0.08% or Higher 23152(C).

Ramirezrosales, Apolonio, 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 1:50 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A).

Gianelli, Michael Angelo, 47, of Milpitas, was arrested on May 5 at 4:33 pm at 2305 Theatre Drive for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Contrearasuribe, Jose Luis, 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 1:22 pm for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence 23152(A) and Driving with a BAC of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).

Navarro, Antonio Cardenas, 42, of Tulare, was arrested on May 5 at 5:58 pm at 347 H St #A for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A), Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer 148(A)(1), and Possession of a Controlled Substance 11377.

Vonbargen, True Paige, 27, of Pismo Beach, was arrested on May 5 at 7:52 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Schnabel, Christian Lee, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 8:46 pm at Alexa Ct for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.

Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 1:51am for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Cornejo, Raymond, 51, of Turlock, was arrested on May 6 at 2:17 am in the 1515 N Palm #C6 area for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 11364(A).

Hernandez, Alexiz, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 6 at 2:38 am in the 7580 Valle Ave area for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).

Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 8:28 am at 21st St / Spring St for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 and Possession of Controlled Substance 11377(A).

Cowan, Tanner Wayne, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 6:07 pm at Spring St / 9th St for suspected violation of possession of illegal fireworks 12677 and discharge of fireworks likely to injure 12680.

Cary, Vincent Allen, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 6:22 pm at Spring St / 9th St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).

Vaughn, Stephen Taylor, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 7 at 2:09 am at 11th St / Park St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).

Garciamoya, Uriel, 18, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 7 for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 in the 1244 Park St area.

Montiel, Daniel Solis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:00 am in the 1400 Park St area for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) and False Identification to a Peace Officer 148.9(A).