Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 30-May 7
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Hilariomartinez, Taurino, age 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 12:58 am at Spring St/17TH St for suspected violation of DUI Alcohol 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Rosales, Romero Melquiades, age 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 1:07 am at 17TH/VINE for suspected violation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI Alcohol 23152(A).
- Chavezhernandez, Lucia, age 43, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 30 at 2:17 am at 30TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI Alcohol 23152(A).
- Castillo, Albert Benny, age 52, of Bakersfield, was arrested on April 30 at 1:18 pm at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A), and Bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
- Mowreader, Eric Oneil, age 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 3:03 pm at 1814 Vista Cerro for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A).
- Martinez, Erika, age 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 10:58 am at 115 Almond St Apt A for suspected violation of possession of domestic abuse 273.5(A).
- Avendanorangel, Marcelo, age 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 1:34 am at 2121 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F).
- Gutierrez, Wilfredo, age 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 12:11 pm at 10TH/OLIVE for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and shoplifting 459.5(A).
- Barry, Harold Louis, age 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 2:13 pm at 21ST/SPRING St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and Penal Code 1203.2.
- Cornejo, Raymond, age 50, of Turlock, was arrested on May 1 at 10:38 pm in the 1600 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F).
- Anducho, Raul, age 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A).
- Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving without proof of registration 4000(A)(1)
- Gervacio, Emilio C, age 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 1 at 12:00 am.
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, age 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 9:06 am at 186 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, age 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 2 at 9:50 am at Riverside/Ysabel for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 .
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, age 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 10:59 am at 4TH St / Spring St for suspected violation of Health and Safety Code 11364(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Hodge, Brian Allen Jr, age 41, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 2 at 1:49 pm at PINE/15TH for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Allen, Jason Lynn, age 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 4:00 pm at 3600 Riverside for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, age 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 2:04 pm at 1100 Riverside for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Ahumada, Mario III, age 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 10:49 pm in the 3200 Block Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Luqueno, Brandon Joab, age 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 11:29 pm at Creston Rd/Myrtlewood Dr for suspected violation of Vehicle Code 23136(a) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).
- Leonard, Guy Anthony, age 30, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 3 at 3:54 pm at 46E/101 for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Smith, Tyler Stephen, age 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 4:04 pm at Hwy 101 / 46E Under Bridge for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).
- Pascual, Angelica Maria, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:53 pm at Meadowlark/Beechwood for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A).
- Errejonsanchez, Maribel, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:45 pm at Meadowlark/Beechwood. Charges include two counts of suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
- Dominguez, Joel, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 9:31 am at 180 Niblick Road for suspected vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
- Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 12:18 M at 1244 24TH St for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 11:41 am. Charges include suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Evans, Tristan Dennis, 35, of West Covina, was arrested on May 4 at 6:21 pm at 715 24TH St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).
- Martinez, Alejandro, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 6:48 pm Charges include suspected driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).
- Paine, Keven Scott, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 7:28 pm at 801 Niblick Road on an outside warrant.
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 4 at 11:03 pm at 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Moore, Robert Joseph, 32, of Kern County, was arrested on May 4 at 7:42 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr. Charges include suspected resisting arrest 148(A)(1), disturbing the peace 415(1), and disorderly conduct 647(F).
- Bathurst, Chad Tyler, 35, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 12:45 am at 2144 Prospect Ave. Charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 and an outside warrant.
- Degraaff, Jessy Eugene, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 1:45 am at 202 Silver Oak Dr. Charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
- Castillotexta, Pedro Alberto, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 5 at 1:27am at the 2800 Block Spring St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence 23152(F) and Driving with a BAC of 0.08% or Higher 23152(C).
- Ramirezrosales, Apolonio, 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 1:50 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A).
- Gianelli, Michael Angelo, 47, of Milpitas, was arrested on May 5 at 4:33 pm at 2305 Theatre Drive for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Contrearasuribe, Jose Luis, 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 5 at 1:22 pm for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence 23152(A) and Driving with a BAC of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).
- Navarro, Antonio Cardenas, 42, of Tulare, was arrested on May 5 at 5:58 pm at 347 H St #A for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A), Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer 148(A)(1), and Possession of a Controlled Substance 11377.
- Vonbargen, True Paige, 27, of Pismo Beach, was arrested on May 5 at 7:52 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 11550(A) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Schnabel, Christian Lee, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 8:46 pm at Alexa Ct for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
- Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 1:51am for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 and failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Cornejo, Raymond, 51, of Turlock, was arrested on May 6 at 2:17 am in the 1515 N Palm #C6 area for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Hernandez, Alexiz, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 6 at 2:38 am in the 7580 Valle Ave area for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).
- Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 8:28 am at 21st St / Spring St for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5 and Possession of Controlled Substance 11377(A).
- Cowan, Tanner Wayne, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 6:07 pm at Spring St / 9th St for suspected violation of possession of illegal fireworks 12677 and discharge of fireworks likely to injure 12680.
- Cary, Vincent Allen, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 6:22 pm at Spring St / 9th St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).
- Vaughn, Stephen Taylor, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 7 at 2:09 am at 11th St / Park St for suspected violation of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 23152(A) and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher 23152(B).
- Garciamoya, Uriel, 18, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 7 for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 in the 1244 Park St area.
- Montiel, Daniel Solis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:00 am in the 1400 Park St area for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) and False Identification to a Peace Officer 148.9(A).
- Chaves, Daniel Alanzo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:30 pm at 400 Oak Hill Rd #608 for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear 978.5.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.