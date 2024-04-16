Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 7-14
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Sotoacuna, Efren, 36, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on April 7 at 1:02 am at 1302 24th Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC) and driving with a suspended license (14601 PC).
- Lopezuribe, Luis, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 7 at 3:22 am at 2816 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7 at 8:04 am at Paso Robles St / 13th St for suspected violation of burglary (459 PC), vandalism (594(A)(1) PC), and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Lopezmartinez, Alejandrino, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7 at 10:26 pm at Stoney Creek And Rambouillet Road for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting a public officer (1551.1 PC).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7 at 7:18 pm at 600 Nickerson Dr for suspected violation of elder abuse (368(B)(1) PC).
- Munoz, Isidro Garcia, 38, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 7 at 4:50 pm at Theatre Dr for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and outside warrant/felony.
- Patel, Janae Elizabeth, 32, of Pomona, was arrested on April 8 at 12:00 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- French, Steven Matthew, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 8 at 3:37 pm at 3440 Spring #9 for suspected violation of resisting a public officer (978.5 PC) and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 8 at 3:37 pm at 610 23RD St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Lopez, Moises Delprado, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 8 at 10:53 pm at Riverbank Ln/Canyon Crest Ln for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC) and resisting a public officer (148(A) PC).
- Gervaciochavez, Celerino, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 1:49 am at 30TH/RAILROAD for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 9 at 8:05 am at 3355 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Sernarosalez, Andres De Jesus, 24, of Oceano, was arrested on April 9 at 9:39 am at San Carlos Dr/ Santa Ynez Ave for suspected violation of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and violation of a protective order (273.6(A) PC).
- Sturges, Stephanie Lyn, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 4:22 pm at Lana Street/Melody Drive for suspected violation of child endangerment (273A(A) PC).
- Barojasolguin, Yarid, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 12:00 am at S River Rd/Serenade Dr for suspected violation of providing false information to a police officer (148.9(A) PC) and driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Rizer, Madison Faith, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 9:24 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of resisting a public officer (978.5 PC).
- Espinoza, Michael Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 9:33 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Zuniga, Jerry Alvino, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 10 at 10:48 pm at 425 Spring St for suspected violation of burglary (459 PC).
- Branco, Elina Quinn, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 11:17 pm at 3411 Spring Street for suspected violation of resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Newman, Scott Douglas, 63, of Templeton, was arrested on April 11 at 1:34 am at Spring ST/32ND St for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Heinlein, Christopher Michael, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 1:40 pm at 180 Niblick for suspected violation of stalking (1320(B) PC).
- Rodriguez, Sylvia Patricia, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 12:00 pm at Niblick Rd for suspected violation of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (11173(A) HS).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 8:53 pm at 1100 Spring St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Twichell, David Dale, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 7:57 pm at RIVERSIDE/14TH for suspected violation of resisting a public officer (978.5 PC).
- Ramirezrodriguez, Abel A, 25, of Templeton, was arrested on April 11 at 9:28 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 11:00 pm at 2138 Spring St for suspected violation of petty theft (484(A) PC).
- Deherrera, Melissa Theresa, 52, of San Jose, was arrested on April 12 at 1:07 am at 1244 24TH St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 8:48 am at 619 Spring St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Willis, Darin Christopher, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 10:06 am at 3125 Vine St for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and resisting a public officer (978.5 PC).
- Bedford, Justin John, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 1:13 pm at 1900 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge, resisting a public officer (978.5 PC), and outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Hayes, Steven Joseph, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 5:43 pm at Creston Rd / Capitol Hill Dr for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Hernandez, Maximo, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 10:49 pm at 1470 Creston Road for suspected violation of evading a police officer (2800.2(A) VC), resisting a public officer (148(A)(1) PC), and outside warrant.
- Vandegrift, Braiden Kern, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 9:50 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Dukes, Sarah Elizabeth, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 8:01 pm at 1133 Putter Avenue for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Rodriguez, Daniel Jacob, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 12 at 9:26 pm at 2400 Spring St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Dealba, Yolanda Morales, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 13 at 8:24 am at Spring ST/26TH St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and false registration (979 PC).
- Galvezlopez, Celestino, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 13 at 3:17 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Brooks, Graci Lane, 27, of Templeton, was arrested on April 13 at 4:23 pm at 13TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) and resisting a public officer (978.5 PC).
- Velasco, Jenny, 51, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested on April 13 at 9:01 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Baker, Theressa Renee, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 13 at 11:11 pm at the 2000 Block Of Park for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Hernandez, Ricardo Luis, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 14 at 1:41 am at 46E/AIRPORT Rd for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Carney, Colton James, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 14 at 8:24 pm at 2600 Spring Street for suspected violation of resisting a public officer (978.5 PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.