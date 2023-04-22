Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 9-19 

Santiagogalvez, Aurelio, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 2:51 AM at PARK/14TH for suspected violation of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).

Arroyo, Aracelli, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 1:50 AM at 3424 Oak St #A for suspected violation of Battery PC 242 and Disorderly Conduct PC 647(F).

Bundren, Michael James, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 4:40 AM at W Alleyway 2000 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance HS 11377(A).

Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 9 at 6:05 PM at 800 Pine St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia HS 11364(A), bench warrant 978.5, and being outside Warrant.

Rouse, Walter Darrell, 56, a transient from Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 12:27 PM at 1107 24th St for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct PC 647(F).

Morgan, Maleah Sheleaf, 43, a transient from San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 9 at 8:19 AM at 2715 Black Oak St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia HS 11364(A) and being outside Warrant.

Martinezgarcia, Maurilio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 11:00 PM at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of touching person intimately against will for sexual arousal/etc PC 243.4(E)(1).

Barrientosvega, Joy Alejandro, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at Experimental Station/Playa for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct PC 647(F).

Gonzalezvillalpando, Braiann F, 22, a student from Paso Robles, was arrested on April 9 at 3:18 AM for suspected violation of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).

Navaarcos, Cristian, 31, of Salinas, was arrested at the intersection of 19th Street and Spring Street in Corona at 11:55 p.m. for a suspected violation of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).

Monique Smith, Angelica, 27, of Templeton, was arrested at US Hwy 101NB / Sr 46E at 8:00 a.m. and was charged with failure to appear 853.7 PC and an outside warrant.

Marie Lopez, Andi, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested at US-101/CA-46 at 8:12 a.m. for a suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC and an outside warrant.

Marquette Wiley, Audreena, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested at US Hwy 101 Nb / Sr 46E at 11:27 a.m. for a suspected violation of 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Dale Franks, Christian, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the 3000 block of Riverside Ave at 5:00 p.m. for a suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Flores, Armando, 22, was arrested at 4th and Spring in Paso Robles at 7:21 p.m. for a suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, and failure to appear 853.7 PC.

Guadalupe Cano, Jose , 22, was arrested on an on-view arrest at 2119 hours on April 10, for a suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.

Barrientosvega, Joy Alejandro, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 400 Oak Hill Rd for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Gutierrez, Jerry Daniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 10 at 9:19 pm at 400 Oak Hill Rd for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Dunlap, Dana Marie, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 11:16 am at 206 Alexa Court for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant 273.5(A) PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, and Damage to wireless communication device 591.5 PC.

Underwood, Rovasha Autumndawn, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 11 at 2:00 am at 2100 Theatre Drive for suspected violation of vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).

Hatchell, Guy Allen, 68, of Buellton, was arrested on April 11 at 10:26 pm at Creston/S River Rf for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Rojas, Robert Anthony, 23, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on April 11 at 10:15 pm at 12TH And Park Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Borges, Colton Taylor, adult, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 11 at 11:50 pm at 2748 Spring Street for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Rouse, Nathan Alexander, 25, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on April 12 at 11:50 pm at 2200 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364 HS).

Fernando Ortizgalvez, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 14 at 12:35 a.m. on the 2600 block of Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(H) PC.

Israel George Daniloff, 35, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 14 at 7:22 a.m. for suspected violation of 11350(A) HS and failure to appear 853.7 PC.

Travis Lee Badger, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 14 at 8:43 a.m. for suspected violation of being under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Amber Leila Aguilera, 39, of Cambria, was arrested on April 15 at 11:56 p.m. on the 4100 block of Bridge Street for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC and shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Cristian Adonay Melgarcermeno, 21, was arrested on April 15 at 2:33am for suspected violation of DUI23152(A), driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) , and Driving without a license 12500.

Oscar Rodriguezrodriguez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 15 at Park/14th at 2:45am for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Philip Milborn Hanna, 55, of Morro Bay, was arrested on April 15 at 1:27 a.m. at 545 12th street for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.

Brittany Rose Myers, 39, was arrested on April 16 at 12:42 a.m. at Highway 101 and 24th Street for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B).

Basurtogalvez, Erick, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 16 at 2:21 a.m. at an unknown location for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more 23152(B).

Flores, Arely, 25, of Fresno, was arrested on April 16 at 2:52 a.m. at an unknown location for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more 23152(B).

Perezfuentes, Jacinto, 28, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on April 16 at 2:33 a.m. at Creston/Capital Hill for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more 23152(B).

Bravo, Juan Bravo, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 a.m. at Creston Road/Capital Hill for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Jimenez, Isidro, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 2:46 a.m. at Creston Road/Capital Hill for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Fitzpatrick, Daniel Joseph, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 12:57 p.m. at an unknown location for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Lutje, Michael Joseph, 54, Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on April 16 at 3:33 p.m. for an outside warrant for a misdemeanor.

Garcia, Christian, 24, Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16 at 4:37 p.m. at an unknown location for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Rosie Sanchez Corona, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 16th at 9:52 p.m. at 1110 Olive Street for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.



Albert Julian Francis, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 16th at 9:43 p.m. at 1302 24th Street for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC and construction broker kickback 11350(A) HS.

