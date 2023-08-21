Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 13-20
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Ortizgalvez, Ernesto, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at 12:55 am at Spring St/12th St for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Lobatos, Christobal, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at 1:34 pm at 106 Myrtlewood for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock device 23247(E) VC.
- Aponte, Benjamin Xavier, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 4:01 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for trespassing 602(M) PC.
- Cansino, Luis Angel, 25, of Nipomo, was arrested on August 13 at 1:47 am at Spring St/12TH St for driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Ramirezortiz, Gabriel, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 9:36 am at Golden Hill Rd / Rt 46 East for driving without a license 12500(A) VC.
- Santiagogonzalez, David, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 3:02 pm at Saint Andrews Ct/ St Andrews St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 7:25 pm at 2600 Riverside Avenue for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550.
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 9:58 pm at 2300 Riverside Ave for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Blazensky, Jason Nicholas, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 1:44 am at 17TH And Spring for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 4:13 pm at 7TH Street / Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364.
- Rosales, Lucia, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 9:39 pm at Tanya Dr/Melody Dr for an outside warrant.
- Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 10:46 am at 1340 Spring St for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Willis, Darin Christopher, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:56 pm at 80 Carry St. for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Guerrero, Elmer Abisai, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 5:50 am at 1135 24TH St for an unspecified charge.
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 5:50 am at 24TH St./Black Oak Dr for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Pope, Kristin Marie, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:50 pm at 80 Cary St for an unspecified charge.
- Brimage, Michael Scott, 52, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 15 at 5:11 am at Spring St/12TH St for an unspecified charge.
- Aponte, Benjamin Xavier, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:45 am at 1150 Pine Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Morfinvaldez, Pedro, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 15 at 12:48 pm at 195 Niblick Rd for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Gillen, Jason Paul, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 15 at 12:58 pm at 2800 Riverside for charges Outside Warrant/M, bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Reasner, Richard Albert, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 8:59 pm at 335 Santa Bella for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 10:21 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for bench warrant 978.5 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Furtado, Daniel, 65, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 16 at 2:10 am at 1200 Blk Spring St. for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 12:28 pm at 740 Spring St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Millan, Brian, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 4:07 pm at Nickerson Rd / Crazy Horse Rd for grand theft 484(A) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Garciasolano, Albino, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 2:00 pm at 30TH / Spring St for displaying unlawful registration 4462.5 VC, driving without a license 12500(A) VC.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:00 am at Black Oak And Riverside for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Santos, Kody Mancub, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:18 am at 180 Niblick Road for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Bartheauer, Steven Lee, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 11:09 am at 2800 Riverside Ave for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC.
- Antoniomatias, Peter, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:17 pm at Creston Road/ Honeysuckle for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Flores, Arely, 25, of Shandon, was arrested on August 17 at 11:00 am at 2331 Spring St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 7:52 am at 1125 Spring St for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Gomezalcauter, Javier, 48, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 18 at 12:00 am at 845 Spring Street for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Corona, Roger Sanchez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 4:29 pm at Creston Rd. and Myrtlewood Dr. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 5:20 pm at 1100 Spring St for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC, battery on peace officer 243(B) PC, and damaging jail/prison 4600(A).
- Vonbargen, True Paige, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 18 at 11:31 pm at 2615 Buena Vista Drive for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Terry, Lisa Suzzette, 53, of Lompoc, was arrested on August 19 at 1:41 am at Highway 101/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Albinodejesus, Aurelian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 19 at 9:24 am at 724 23RD St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving without a valid license 12500 VC.
- Johnson, James Ryan, 36, of Santa Maria, was arrested on August 19 at 7:27 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr.
- Twedell, Ryan Benjamin, 30, of Grover Beach, was arrested on August 19 at 7:58 pm at Target for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Ragain, Ashley Sarah, 28, was arrested on August 20 at 12:56 am at 12th St / Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Perezaguilar, Ramiro, 32, was arrested on August 20 at 8:41 am at 19th and Riverside for suspected violation of child endangerment 273A(A) PC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Mendoza, Noe Sanchez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 20 at 1:11 am at 808 Experimental Station Rd #102 for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC.
- Dicus, Gail Marie, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 20 at 10:24 pm at 2621 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Lee, Bradley Darnell, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 20 at 11:45 pm at 3600 Blk Spring St.
- Villalovos, Roberto Ciro Jr, 27, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 20 at 6:26 pm at 6th Street / Pine Street for suspected violation of sexual battery 243.4(E)(1) PC and parole violation 3056 P.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.