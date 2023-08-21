Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 13-20 

Ortizgalvez, Ernesto, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at 12:55 am at Spring St/12th St for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Lobatos, Christobal, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at 1:34 pm at 106 Myrtlewood for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock device 23247(E) VC.



Aponte, Benjamin Xavier, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 4:01 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for trespassing 602(M) PC.



Cansino, Luis Angel, 25, of Nipomo, was arrested on August 13 at 1:47 am at Spring St/12TH St for driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Ramirezortiz, Gabriel, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 9:36 am at Golden Hill Rd / Rt 46 East for driving without a license 12500(A) VC.



Santiagogonzalez, David, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 3:02 pm at Saint Andrews Ct/ St Andrews St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 7:25 pm at 2600 Riverside Avenue for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550.



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 9:58 pm at 2300 Riverside Ave for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Blazensky, Jason Nicholas, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 1:44 am at 17TH And Spring for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 4:13 pm at 7TH Street / Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364.



Rosales, Lucia, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 14 at 9:39 pm at Tanya Dr/Melody Dr for an outside warrant.



Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 10:46 am at 1340 Spring St for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Willis, Darin Christopher, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:56 pm at 80 Carry St. for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Guerrero, Elmer Abisai, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 5:50 am at 1135 24TH St for an unspecified charge.



Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 5:50 am at 24TH St./Black Oak Dr for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Pope, Kristin Marie, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:50 pm at 80 Cary St for an unspecified charge.



Brimage, Michael Scott, 52, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 15 at 5:11 am at Spring St/12TH St for an unspecified charge.



Aponte, Benjamin Xavier, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 11:45 am at 1150 Pine Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Morfinvaldez, Pedro, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 15 at 12:48 pm at 195 Niblick Rd for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Gillen, Jason Paul, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 15 at 12:58 pm at 2800 Riverside for charges Outside Warrant/M, bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Reasner, Richard Albert, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 8:59 pm at 335 Santa Bella for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 15 at 10:21 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for bench warrant 978.5 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Furtado, Daniel, 65, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 16 at 2:10 am at 1200 Blk Spring St. for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 12:28 pm at 740 Spring St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Millan, Brian, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 4:07 pm at Nickerson Rd / Crazy Horse Rd for grand theft 484(A) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Garciasolano, Albino, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 16 at 2:00 pm at 30TH / Spring St for displaying unlawful registration 4462.5 VC, driving without a license 12500(A) VC.



Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:00 am at Black Oak And Riverside for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Santos, Kody Mancub, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:18 am at 180 Niblick Road for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Bartheauer, Steven Lee, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 11:09 am at 2800 Riverside Ave for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC.



Antoniomatias, Peter, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 17 at 9:17 pm at Creston Road/ Honeysuckle for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Flores, Arely, 25, of Shandon, was arrested on August 17 at 11:00 am at 2331 Spring St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 7:52 am at 1125 Spring St for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Gomezalcauter, Javier, 48, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 18 at 12:00 am at 845 Spring Street for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Corona, Roger Sanchez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 4:29 pm at Creston Rd. and Myrtlewood Dr. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 18 at 5:20 pm at 1100 Spring St for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC, battery on peace officer 243(B) PC, and damaging jail/prison 4600(A).



Vonbargen, True Paige, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 18 at 11:31 pm at 2615 Buena Vista Drive for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Terry, Lisa Suzzette, 53, of Lompoc, was arrested on August 19 at 1:41 am at Highway 101/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Albinodejesus, Aurelian, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 19 at 9:24 am at 724 23RD St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving without a valid license 12500 VC.



Johnson, James Ryan, 36, of Santa Maria, was arrested on August 19 at 7:27 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr.



Twedell, Ryan Benjamin, 30, of Grover Beach, was arrested on August 19 at 7:58 pm at Target for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Ragain, Ashley Sarah, 28, was arrested on August 20 at 12:56 am at 12th St / Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Perezaguilar, Ramiro, 32, was arrested on August 20 at 8:41 am at 19th and Riverside for suspected violation of child endangerment 273A(A) PC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Mendoza, Noe Sanchez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 20 at 1:11 am at 808 Experimental Station Rd #102 for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting peace officer 148(A)(1) PC.



Dicus, Gail Marie, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 20 at 10:24 pm at 2621 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Lee, Bradley Darnell, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 20 at 11:45 pm at 3600 Blk Spring St.

