Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 21-29 

On Aug. 21, Eutequio Mejiagonzales, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Aug. 21, Carmelo Mejiagonzales, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 21, Emilio Garcia Mendoza, 24, Avenue Atascadero, I was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On August 22, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Dorothy Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 22, Miguel Ortizortega, 48, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 22nd St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On August 22, Santos Martinbejar, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 16th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On August 23, Joseph James McCallum, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Walmart in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 23, Jesus Rodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

August 23, Javier Arcegonzales, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 23, Eduardo Jose Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 28th St. in Paso Robles for having a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On August 23, Nicolas Steven Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for trespassing without an owner’s consent, disorderly conduct/being drunk in public, and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On August 23, Joseph James McCallum, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for violation of probation terms.

On August 24, Edward Robert Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On August 24, Michele Lee Kirchner, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On August 25, Hermes Cortezmercado, 18, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On August 25, Virginia Ray Lyon, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On August 26, Marcelo Floreschavez, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On August 25, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 21st St. in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On August 26, Rodrigo Mendoza, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On August 26, Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple local and outside misdemeanor warrants.

On August 26, Sara Annleah Ruse, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 18th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On August 26, Jesus Philip Olea, 40, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On August 27, Nicholas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On August 27, Meagan Jean Ball, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On August 27, Mauro Hernandez Torres, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, and for being an unlicensed driver.

On August 27, Beatriz Ramirezrodriguez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Olive St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On August 28, Guadalupe Romanhernandez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery.

On August 28, Rufina Florescuevas, 25, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery.

On August 28, Lorenzo Garciamaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery, and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On August 28, Antonio Maldonadovazquez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery, and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On August 28, Isaull Montealegrehernandez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On August 28, Steven Paul Norman, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On August 28, Rudolfo Salas Jr, of Salinas Calif., was arrested in the 3000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and for possessing a switchblade on his person, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On August 28, Stephanie Nicole Jackson, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for having a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On August 28, Guillermo Memo Lopez, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On August 28, Mariaelena Inês Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On August 29, Gutierrez Daniel Jerry, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 29, Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.