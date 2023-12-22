Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 10 to 17 

Parker, Joshua Robert, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 2:30 pm at 24th St and Rt 46 East for suspected violation of parole 3056 PC, vandalism 594(A)(1) PC.



Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 7:32 pm at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Garcia, Jose Osvaldolopez, 24, of Santa Maria, was arrested on December 10 at 10:12 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, violating probation 1203.2(A) PC.



Gastelo, Freddie Jr, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 8:06 pm at Hwy 46/Golden Hill for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.



Florescruz, Paulina, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 12:00 am at 1st St and Spring St for suspected violation of driving without a license 12500(A) VC, no proof of vehicle insurance 16028(a) VC.



Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 11:44 pm at 10th and Railroad Street for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Furtado, Daniel, 65, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 11 at 1:13 am at 1201 Ysabel for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Valencia, Rafael, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 7:28 am at 2300 Spring St for suspected violation of petty theft with prior special conviction 666(A) PC, use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Ontiveros, John Nicholas, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 3:51 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Garciaalejo, Jesus, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 5:51 pm at 2400 Spring St for suspected violation of domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC, assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC, pay/receive money for adoption 273A(1756).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 8:38 pm at 424 Creston Rd for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, obstructing/resisting/etc police/emt 148(A).



Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 9:34 pm at Hwy 101/46 East for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Vandegrift, Braiden Kern, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 10:48 pm at 320 15th St for suspected violation of manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles 21810 PC, obstructing/resisting/etc police/emt 148(A)(1) PC.



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 11 at 10:11 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Lopez, Aubree Rose, 19, of Rio Linda, was arrested on December 11 at 10:38 pm at 320 15th St for suspected violation of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel 243(B) PC, obstructing/resisting/etc police/emt 148(A)(1) PC, disorderly conduct 647(F).



Reyes, Josue, 38, of Lemoore, was arrested on December 12 at 5:22 pm at Navajo Road and River Road for suspected violation of transport for sale controlled substances between counties 11379(A) HS, possession of controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Navaflores, Faustino, 47, was arrested on December 12 at 9:14 pm at 13th St/Paso Robles St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Dukes, Sarah Elizabeth, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 12 at 11:00 pm at 1133 Putter Ave for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, violating probation 1203.2, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 12 at 8:00 pm at 815 Buena Vista for suspected violation of 849(b) PC.

Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 13 at 11:41 pm at 24th St/HWY101 for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Ruizalvizar, Hector, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 13 at 11:57 am at 3200 Sulphur Springs for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Brown, Ashley Lynn, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 13 at 11:08 am at River Oaks Dr/N River Rd for suspected violation of robbery 211 PC, threaten crime with intent to terrorize 422(A) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Burns, Benjamin Allen, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 13 at 9:10 am at River Oaks Dr/N River Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Laravillanueva, Jose Cruz, 20, was arrested on December 13 at 6:09 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor 261.5(A) PC.

Alvarezbarragan, Karina, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 13 at 9:14 pm at Orchard Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of pay/receive money for adoption 273A(A) PC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A).

Quigley, Austin Lawrence, 20, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on December 15 at 1:46 am at Creston Rd/River Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Garciaaguilar, Esteban, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 15 at 3:43 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Bauer, Garrett Wayne, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 15 at 8:00 pm at 900 Block Creston Rd for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A).

Galvez, Celso Cuellar, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 15 at 9:00pm at 900 Block Creston Road for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Benton, Austyn John, 36, was arrested on December 15 at 11:54 pm at 2892 Rockview Pl #A for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Meraz, Octavio, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 16 at 3:05 am at Spring St/28th St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Nunezreyes, Pablo, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 16 at 2:41 am at 721 28th Street for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Ruse, Sara Annleah, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 16 at 4:05 pm at 13th St/Spring St for suspected violation of grand theft 484(A) PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 16 at 5:01 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Harrison, Shanea Michelle, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 16 at 11:54 pm at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Buenrostro, Luis, 37, was arrested on December 17 at 12:04 am at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Gonzalez Teitud, Marco Antonio, 36, was arrested on December 17 at 2:19 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Floresmartinez, Rafael, 27, of Monterey County, was arrested on December 17 at 3:02 am at 32nd St/Spring St for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Ross, Steven Ray, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 17 at 7:35 a.m. for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A).

Franciscochevez, Esmeraldo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 3:50 p.m. at 101 N On-ramp at 36th st. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, was arrested on December 17 at 9:34 p.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.