Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer.
- On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 13, Benjamin Mike Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 13, Steven James Missamore, of Atascadero, was arrested on the 900 block of Torrey Pines for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 13, Adrian David Rubalcava, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 13, Krystal Rose Hernandez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Hwy 46 and Union Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 14, Christopher Meloon, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 14, Michel Edward Contreras, of Watsonville, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, shoplifting under $950, and receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.
- On Dec. 15, Jonathan Michael Imig, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 15, Jesse Wayne Wall, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 15, Andre Devon Ratcliff, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the Riverbed Highway 46 East Overpass for a probation violation and for the right to rearrest/revoke.
- On Dec. 15, Christopher Michael Heinlein, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Melody Dr. for possession for sales of methamphetamine, and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 15, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 15, Rigoberto Gonzalezlopez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 32nd St. for driving under the influence of drugs.
- On Dec. 15, Ashley Ragain, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46 East and Highway 101 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 16, Amber Marie Portney, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 16, Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, of Paso Roble,s was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Dec. 16, Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, of Port Hueneme, Calif., was taken into custody on the corner of 21st St. and Spring St. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 16, Dane Roberts, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 16, Samantha Renee Campbelldaugherty, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 16, Thomas William Warden Jones, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Vine St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 16, Noe Sanchez Mendoza, of Paso Robles, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 16, Ashkaun Nader Rafigh, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 4th St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Dec. 17, Brian Nathaneal Farris, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Spring St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Dec. 17, Luis Alberto Ventura, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 17, Kimberly Dawn Spencer, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Pine St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 17, Dennis Anthony Kimpton, of Los Osos, was arrested on the corner of Highway 46 East and Paso Robles Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 18, Shannon Christiane Sandra, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Dec. 18, Steven James Missamore, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 18, David Arthur Olstad, of Davenport, Calif., was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th St. for vandalism and willfully violating a written notice to appear in court.
- On Dec. 18, Ronald Joseph Silva, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 900 block of Austin Ct. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon, and for post-release community supervision.
- On Dec. 18, Joshua Corey King, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 40 block of Nacimiento Lake Dr. for a false vehicle registration
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.