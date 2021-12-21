Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-19
- On Dec. 12, Tanner B. Storsteen, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 12, William Ryan Dacosse, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested and then released in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Dec. 13, David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near 10th Street and Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/loitering on a private property.
- On Dec. 13, Terry Dee Reeder, 54, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 15, Tirza Louise Ward, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 17, Randy Keith Allen Carminati, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for presenting a false ID to a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, and causing damage to a vehicle in an accident.
- On Dec. 18, Luis Abraham Maciaselias, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 18, Luis Mark Villalobos, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 19, Elizabeth Rebel Brown, 63, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 20, Wesley Matthew Hart, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On Dec. 19, York Cory, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
