Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 17 to 24 

Floresmartinez, Rafael, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 3:02 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Buenrostro, Luis Jr, 37, was arrested on December 17 at 12:04 am at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Gonzalez Teitud, Marco Antonio, 37, was arrested on December 17 at 2:19 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, 66450 Parkfield Coalinga Rd.

Ross, Steven Ray, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 17 at 7:35 am at 100 Block of Niblick for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Franciscochavez, Esmeraldo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 3:50 pm at 101 N Onramp at 36th St. for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC .

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 17 at 9:34 pm at 187 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Hardy, Matthew Paul, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 11:48 pm at SR46E/Mill Rd for suspected violation of traffic stop.

Pacheconava, Moises, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 12:57 am at 2121 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Allison, Kerry Lynn, 59, in Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 1:38 am at 800 Pine St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.

Garcia, Alberto Silva, 45, of Greenfield, was arrested on December 18 at 2:09 pm at Dallons Rd. and Jena Ct. for suspected violation of DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, hit and run 20001(A) VC.

Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on December 18 at 2:41 pm at 2906 Spring St for suspected violation of exhibit deadly weapon other than a firearm 417(A)(1) PC.

Coy, Jeffrey Alan, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 10:25 pm at 24th St/Riverside for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Sanderson, Austin Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 18 at 11:19 pm at 4th/Riverside for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.

Martinezpacheco, Eustolia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 19 at 12:44 am at Creston/Stoney Creek for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI after previous offense 23550.5(A) VC, unlawfully taking bird/animal/fish/etc 2000.

Chappell, Anita Rochon, 70, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 19 at 6:33 pm at 940 Creston Rd. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI after previous offense 23550.5(A) VC, unlawfully taking bird/animal/fish/etc 2000.

Wright, Joseph Henry, 47, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 20 at 3:48 am at 1849 Ramada Dr for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Dempseygreen, Patrick Ryan, 33, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 20 at 12:01 pm at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 20 at 12:14 pm at 180 Niblick for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 61, of Port Hueneme, was arrested on December 20 at 7:31 pm at 700 Blk 23rd St for suspected violation of tampering with vehicle 10852 VC.

Lopez, Noel Gonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 21 at 2:44 pm at 2800 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A).

Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 21 at 3:41 pm at 1487 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Delucas, Jennifer Ashley, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 21 at 4:54 pm at 637 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Kunze, Zakary Anthony, 30, was arrested on December 21 at 7:58 pm at Meadowlark Rd/Beechwood Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 10:05 am at Santa Ynez Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of sexual penetration with a victim under 18 289(H) PC.

Kassir, Adam Salman, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 10:41 am at Spring St/6th St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Muro, Seth Nathaniel, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 2:17 pm at 2121 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Flores, Roger Corona, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 7:48 pm at 3408 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Janes, Jeffrey Charles, 32, of Agoura Hills, was arrested on December 22 at 10:57 pm for suspected violation of battery of elder or dependent adult 243.25 PC.

Mueller, Nicholas Allen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 1:17 am at 3609 Pine St #200 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Decena, Autumn Devon, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 2:50 am at 1144 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Dedrickjonason, Terri, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 2:47 am at 1144 Black Oak for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, was arrested on December 23 at 1:35 pm at River Rd/Creston Rd for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Lacey, Jordan Anthony, 28, was arrested on December 23 at 3:54 pm at 117 Pearwood Ave, Arroyo Grande, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Gutierrez, Juan P Torres, 38, was arrested on December 23 at 5:46 pm at 125 W McLehany Ave, Santa Maria, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364.

Torres, Javier, 48, was arrested on December 23 at 5:46 pm at 702 W Alvin Ave #C, San Luis Obispo, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350.

Torik, Gary Lee, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 23 at 7:43 pm at Golden Hill/46EB for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a controlled substance 23152(F) VC, 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350.

Donovancantua, Austin Riley, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 9:23 pm at 288 San Fernando Dr for suspected violation of 148(A)(1) PC.

Sanchezvega, Jorge, 32, was arrested on December 23 at 11:54 pm for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Arteaga, Hector Jahir, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:30 am at 1106 Alamo Crk #7 for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Maldonadogalvez, Guillermo, 30, was arrested on December 24 at 12:22 am at 3126 Spring Street Spc 28 for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Fletcher, Jasmin Gabriella, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 11:22 am at 2301 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of battery on person 243(E)(1) PC.

Panos, Shaunna Lynn, was arrested on December 24 at 4:47 pm at 9300 El Bordo Ave #121, Atascadero, for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, was arrested on December 24 at 6:41 pm at 100 Niblick Road for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 8:59 pm at Hwy 101/PINE St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.