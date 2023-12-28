Paso Robles News|Friday, December 29, 2023
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 17 to 24 

Posted: 6:32 am, December 28, 2023 by News Staff

PRDN

Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department

    • Floresmartinez, Rafael, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 3:02 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC,  DUI 23152(A) VC.
    • Buenrostro, Luis Jr, 37, was arrested on December 17 at 12:04 am at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
    • Gonzalez Teitud, Marco Antonio, 37, was arrested on December 17 at 2:19 am at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, 66450 Parkfield Coalinga Rd.
    • Ross, Steven Ray, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 17 at 7:35 am at 100 Block of Niblick for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
    • Franciscochavez, Esmeraldo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 3:50 pm at 101 N Onramp at 36th St. for suspected violation of  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC,  DUI 23152(A) VC .
    • Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 17 at 9:34 pm at 187 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Hardy, Matthew Paul, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 17 at 11:48 pm at SR46E/Mill Rd for suspected violation of traffic stop.
    • Pacheconava, Moises, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 12:57 am at 2121 Spring St for suspected violation of  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC,  DUI 23152(A) VC.
    • Allison, Kerry Lynn, 59, in Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 1:38 am at 800 Pine St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
    • Garcia, Alberto Silva, 45, of Greenfield, was arrested on December 18 at 2:09 pm at Dallons Rd. and Jena Ct. for suspected violation of DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, hit and run 20001(A) VC.
    • Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on December 18 at 2:41 pm at 2906 Spring St for suspected violation of exhibit deadly weapon other than a firearm 417(A)(1) PC.
    • Coy, Jeffrey Alan, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 18 at 10:25 pm at 24th St/Riverside for suspected violation of  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC,  DUI 23152(A) VC.
    • Sanderson, Austin Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 18 at 11:19 pm at 4th/Riverside for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.
    • Martinezpacheco, Eustolia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 19 at 12:44 am at Creston/Stoney Creek for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI after previous offense 23550.5(A) VC, unlawfully taking bird/animal/fish/etc 2000.
    • Chappell, Anita Rochon, 70, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 19 at 6:33 pm at 940 Creston Rd. for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI after previous offense 23550.5(A) VC, unlawfully taking bird/animal/fish/etc 2000.
    • Wright, Joseph Henry, 47, of San Miguel, was arrested on December 20 at 3:48 am at 1849 Ramada Dr for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Dempseygreen, Patrick Ryan, 33, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 20 at 12:01 pm at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
    • Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 20 at 12:14 pm at 180 Niblick for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
    • Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 61, of Port Hueneme, was arrested on December 20 at 7:31 pm at 700 Blk 23rd St for suspected violation of tampering with vehicle 10852 VC.
      Lopez, Noel Gonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 21 at 2:44 pm at 2800 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A).
    • Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 21 at 3:41 pm at 1487 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Delucas, Jennifer Ashley, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 21 at 4:54 pm at 637 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Kunze, Zakary Anthony, 30, was arrested on December 21 at 7:58 pm at Meadowlark Rd/Beechwood Dr for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
    • Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 10:05 am at Santa Ynez Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of sexual penetration with a victim under 18 289(H) PC.
    • Kassir, Adam Salman, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 10:41 am at Spring St/6th St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Muro, Seth Nathaniel, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 2:17 pm at 2121 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
    • Flores, Roger Corona, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 22 at 7:48 pm at 3408 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
    • Janes, Jeffrey Charles, 32, of Agoura Hills, was arrested on December 22 at 10:57 pm for suspected violation of battery of elder or dependent adult 243.25 PC.
    • Mueller, Nicholas Allen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 1:17 am at 3609 Pine St #200 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
    • Decena, Autumn Devon, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 2:50 am at 1144 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
    • Dedrickjonason, Terri, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 2:47 am at 1144 Black Oak for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
    • Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, was arrested on December 23 at 1:35 pm at River Rd/Creston Rd for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
    • Lacey, Jordan Anthony, 28, was arrested on December 23 at 3:54 pm at 117 Pearwood Ave, Arroyo Grande, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
    • Gutierrez, Juan P Torres, 38, was arrested on December 23 at 5:46 pm at 125 W McLehany Ave, Santa Maria, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364.
    • Torres, Javier, 48, was arrested on December 23 at 5:46 pm at 702 W Alvin Ave #C, San Luis Obispo, for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350.
    • Torik, Gary Lee, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 23 at 7:43 pm at Golden Hill/46EB for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a controlled substance 23152(F) VC, 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350.
    • Donovancantua, Austin Riley, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 23 at 9:23 pm at 288 San Fernando Dr for suspected violation of 148(A)(1) PC.
    • Sanchezvega, Jorge, 32, was arrested on December 23 at 11:54 pm for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
    • Arteaga, Hector Jahir, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:30 am at 1106 Alamo Crk #7 for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
    • Maldonadogalvez, Guillermo, 30, was arrested on December 24 at 12:22 am at 3126 Spring Street Spc 28 for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
    • Fletcher, Jasmin Gabriella, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 11:22 am at 2301 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of battery on person 243(E)(1) PC.
    • Panos, Shaunna Lynn, was arrested on December 24 at 4:47 pm at 9300 El Bordo Ave #121, Atascadero, for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, was arrested on December 24 at 6:41 pm at 100 Niblick Road for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
    • Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 8:59 pm at Hwy 101/PINE St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
    • Leytonmendez, Guillermo Antonio, was arrested on December 24 at 10:00 pm at Spring ST/23RD St for suspected violation of  DUI 23152(A) VC,  DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.

The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

 

Comments

