Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 3 to 10
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- McCauley, Leon Michael, 51, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 12:51 am at S River Rd/ Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Muravez, Abigail Elaine, 25, Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 12:42 am at 24TH/RIVERSIDE for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Lozano, Aiden Dylan, 18, Aromas, was arrested on December 3 at 4:51 am at 95 Rio Ct 202 for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC, prevent/dissuade victim/witness 136.1(A)(1).
- White, Brandon Charles, 36, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on December 3 at 10:19 am at 1800 Spring St for suspected violation of an outside warrant.
- Rodriguez, Victor Manuel, 51, San Miguel, was arrested on December 3 at 3:28 pm at 2400 Riverside Ave. for charges carrying stolen loaded firearm 25850(C)(2) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Grant, Mary Rae, 34, Atascadero, was arrested on December 3 at 5:15 pm at Hwy 101/SR 46E for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC.
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 7:33 pm at 191 Niblick Rd for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Rutherford, Kurtis Shane, 39, Nipomo, was arrested on December 3 at 7:51 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant.
- Willis, Darin Christopher, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 11:19 pm at 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Martinezisidro, Pedro, 25, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 4 at 12:05 am for driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC.
- Jauregui, Isaac Xavier, 25, Cayucos, was arrested on December 4 at 2:05 am at 11TH Street And Park Street for DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Higbee, Collin Earl, 30, was arrested on December 4 at 9:08 am at 400 Block Oak St for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 25, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 4 at 4:40 pm at 2800 Riverside Rd for charges of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, grand theft 484(A).
- Peddicord, Cathy Jean, 60, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 3:05 pm at 24TH St At Riverside Ave for charges DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, hit and run resulting in death or injury 20001(A) VC.
- Gallegos, Armando, 18, San Miguel, was arrested on December 5 at 3:03 pm at 24TH St / Ysabel St for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Rosas, Javier, 31, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 5:54 am at 24TH St / Ysabel St for charges possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC Adult Complaint Sought.
- Bork, Taylor Anne, 42, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 4:05 am at 1800 GENTLE CREEK Way for bench warrant/failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.
- Udell, Jordon Timothy, 40, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 12:45 am at 195 Niblick Rd for charges failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 5:21 pm at 1000 Park Street for charges disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, Santa Margarita, was arrested on December 5 at 8:29 pm at 100 Block Niblick for charges bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, outside warrant.
- Martin, Willie, 53,Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 8:12 pm at 2400 Block Spring Street for charges possession/purchase for sale controlled substance 11351 HS, possession of controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, transport/etc of a controlled substance 11379(A) HS.
- Gervaciochavez, Celerino, 24, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 11:03 pm at 2841 Spring Street for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Barry, Breanna Lynn, 41, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 4:34 am at 2800 Riverside Ave for an outside warrant.
- Arthurs, Jordin, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 for suspected violation of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A).
- Lockhart, Jason Oshea, 45, Templeton, was arrested on December 5 at 8:21 am at RT-46 East And Mill Road for charges of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A) VC, and driving without valid registration 4000(a) VC.
- Lopezgoranson, Alexander Matthew, 33, Atascadero, was arrested on December 6 at 9:54 am at Salinas Riverbed for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- French, Steven Matthew, 47, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 6 at 3:35 pm at 9300 Bocina Ln #C, Atascadero, for charge failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Gaze, Levi Paul, 35, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on December 6 at 5:40 pm at 2205 Theatre Dr for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, 38, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 6 at 8:38 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charges of vandalism 594(A)(1) PC, grand theft 484(A) PC.
- Garcia, Jose Osvaldolopez, 24, San Jose, was arrested on December 7 at 11:33 pm at 800 Pine Street for charges of vandalism 594(A)(1) PC, and violating city ordinance.
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 7 at 9:04 pm at 800 Pine St for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Sanchezpacheco, Angel, 24, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 7 at 11:17 pm at 735 Apt 5 28TH Street for charge assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.
- Farias, Martel, 18, San Miguel, was arrested on December 8 at 9:47 am at 95 Riot Court for charges carjacking 215(A) PC, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.
- Barrerea, Anthony Alex, 30, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 8 at 1:45 pm at 1223 Corral Creek Apt 2 for charges assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury 245(A)(4) PC, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, damaging/destroying any wireless communication device 591.5.
- Bennett, Debban Lynn, 52, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 8 at 8:24 am at 1145 Niblick Rd for charges Child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death 273A(A) PC, DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, King City, was arrested on December 8 at 2:47 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Burson, Donald Auston, 55, Atascadero, was arrested on December 8 at 5:10 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Hansen, Ronald Eric, 39, Los Angeles, was arrested on December 8 at 11:35 pm at 5444 Camellia Ave for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Cravens, Casey Marie, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 11:56 pm at 120 S Vine St for an outside warrant.
- Yanez, Travis Brandon, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 1:28 pm at 800 Pine St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 37, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 2:03 pm at 900 24TH St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Mose, Lena Dee, 57, Salinas, was arrested on December 9 at 2:34 pm at 1145 Niblick Rd for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Ortegachavez, Constantino, 33, San Miguel, was arrested on December 9 at 3:01 pm at 611 Spring Street for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Estebanortega, Dionicio, 21, San Miguel, was arrested on December 9 at 3:58 pm at 611 Spring Street for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 10:39 pm at 900 24TH St for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Nusicoisidro, Alexis, 27, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 12:00 am at 611 Spring Street for charge driving without a license 12500(A) VC.
- Parker, Joshua Robert, 40, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 10 at 2:50 pm at 800 Pine St for charge vandalism 594(A)(1) PC.
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 7:32 pm at 800 Pine St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Garcia, Jose Osvaldolopez, 24, San Jose, was arrested on December 10 at 10:12 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, and violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Gastelo, Freddie Jr, 50, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 8:06 pm at Hwy 46/GOLDEN Hill for charges driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.