Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 3 to 10 

McCauley, Leon Michael, 51, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 12:51 am at S River Rd/ Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Muravez, Abigail Elaine, 25, Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 12:42 am at 24TH/RIVERSIDE for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Lozano, Aiden Dylan, 18, Aromas, was arrested on December 3 at 4:51 am at 95 Rio Ct 202 for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC, prevent/dissuade victim/witness 136.1(A)(1).



White, Brandon Charles, 36, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on December 3 at 10:19 am at 1800 Spring St for suspected violation of an outside warrant.



Rodriguez, Victor Manuel, 51, San Miguel, was arrested on December 3 at 3:28 pm at 2400 Riverside Ave. for charges carrying stolen loaded firearm 25850(C)(2) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Grant, Mary Rae, 34, Atascadero, was arrested on December 3 at 5:15 pm at Hwy 101/SR 46E for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC.



Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 7:33 pm at 191 Niblick Rd for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Rutherford, Kurtis Shane, 39, Nipomo, was arrested on December 3 at 7:51 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant.



Willis, Darin Christopher, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 11:19 pm at 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Martinezisidro, Pedro, 25, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 4 at 12:05 am for driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC.



Jauregui, Isaac Xavier, 25, Cayucos, was arrested on December 4 at 2:05 am at 11TH Street And Park Street for DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Higbee, Collin Earl, 30, was arrested on December 4 at 9:08 am at 400 Block Oak St for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 25, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 4 at 4:40 pm at 2800 Riverside Rd for charges of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, grand theft 484(A).



Peddicord, Cathy Jean, 60, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 3:05 pm at 24TH St At Riverside Ave for charges DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, hit and run resulting in death or injury 20001(A) VC.



Gallegos, Armando, 18, San Miguel, was arrested on December 5 at 3:03 pm at 24TH St / Ysabel St for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Rosas, Javier, 31, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 5:54 am at 24TH St / Ysabel St for charges possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC Adult Complaint Sought.



Bork, Taylor Anne, 42, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 4:05 am at 1800 GENTLE CREEK Way for bench warrant/failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Udell, Jordon Timothy, 40, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 12:45 am at 195 Niblick Rd for charges failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 5:21 pm at 1000 Park Street for charges disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, Santa Margarita, was arrested on December 5 at 8:29 pm at 100 Block Niblick for charges bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, outside warrant.

Martin, Willie, 53,Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 8:12 pm at 2400 Block Spring Street for charges possession/purchase for sale controlled substance 11351 HS, possession of controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, transport/etc of a controlled substance 11379(A) HS.

Gervaciochavez, Celerino, 24, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 11:03 pm at 2841 Spring Street for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Barry, Breanna Lynn, 41, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 at 4:34 am at 2800 Riverside Ave for an outside warrant.

Arthurs, Jordin, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 5 for suspected violation of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A).

Lockhart, Jason Oshea, 45, Templeton, was arrested on December 5 at 8:21 am at RT-46 East And Mill Road for charges of driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.1(A) VC, and driving without valid registration 4000(a) VC.

Lopezgoranson, Alexander Matthew, 33, Atascadero, was arrested on December 6 at 9:54 am at Salinas Riverbed for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

French, Steven Matthew, 47, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 6 at 3:35 pm at 9300 Bocina Ln #C, Atascadero, for charge failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Gaze, Levi Paul, 35, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on December 6 at 5:40 pm at 2205 Theatre Dr for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Bennett, Charles Brandon, 38, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 6 at 8:38 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charges of vandalism 594(A)(1) PC, grand theft 484(A) PC.

Garcia, Jose Osvaldolopez, 24, San Jose, was arrested on December 7 at 11:33 pm at 800 Pine Street for charges of vandalism 594(A)(1) PC, and violating city ordinance.

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 7 at 9:04 pm at 800 Pine St for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Sanchezpacheco, Angel, 24, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 7 at 11:17 pm at 735 Apt 5 28TH Street for charge assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.

Farias, Martel, 18, San Miguel, was arrested on December 8 at 9:47 am at 95 Riot Court for charges carjacking 215(A) PC, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.

Barrerea, Anthony Alex, 30, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 8 at 1:45 pm at 1223 Corral Creek Apt 2 for charges assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury 245(A)(4) PC, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, damaging/destroying any wireless communication device 591.5.

Bennett, Debban Lynn, 52, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 8 at 8:24 am at 1145 Niblick Rd for charges Child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death 273A(A) PC, DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, King City, was arrested on December 8 at 2:47 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Burson, Donald Auston, 55, Atascadero, was arrested on December 8 at 5:10 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Hansen, Ronald Eric, 39, Los Angeles, was arrested on December 8 at 11:35 pm at 5444 Camellia Ave for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Cravens, Casey Marie, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 11:56 pm at 120 S Vine St for an outside warrant.

Yanez, Travis Brandon, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 1:28 pm at 800 Pine St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 37, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 2:03 pm at 900 24TH St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Mose, Lena Dee, 57, Salinas, was arrested on December 9 at 2:34 pm at 1145 Niblick Rd for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.

Ortegachavez, Constantino, 33, San Miguel, was arrested on December 9 at 3:01 pm at 611 Spring Street for charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Estebanortega, Dionicio, 21, San Miguel, was arrested on December 9 at 3:58 pm at 611 Spring Street for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Alvarez, David Luis, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 10:39 pm at 900 24TH St for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Nusicoisidro, Alexis, 27, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 9 at 12:00 am at 611 Spring Street for charge driving without a license 12500(A) VC.

Parker, Joshua Robert, 40, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on December 10 at 2:50 pm at 800 Pine St for charge vandalism 594(A)(1) PC.

Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 34, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 7:32 pm at 800 Pine St for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Garcia, Jose Osvaldolopez, 24, San Jose, was arrested on December 10 at 10:12 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, and violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.

Gastelo, Freddie Jr, 50, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 10 at 8:06 pm at Hwy 46/GOLDEN Hill for charges driving while license suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.