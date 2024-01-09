Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 31 to Jan. 7
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Silveira, Justin Michael, 29, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:32 pm at 10TH St/Spring St for 23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC (driving under the influence).
- Moreno, Felipe Partida, 45, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:42 pm in the 100 Block Niblick for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601. (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).
- Penafortalejo, Benito, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 1 at 2:59 am at 21ST St/Riverside Ave for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601. (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).
- Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 61, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 1 at 1:51 pm at 719 24TH Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 58, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 2 at 9:45 am at 143 Niblick for 11364(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear).
- Sandoval, Thomas Aaron, 53, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 2 at 9:18 pm for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
- Godoy, Marco Rolando, 43, San Miguel, was arrested on January 3 at 8:15 pm at Nickluas St/Wade Dr for 3056 PC, 23152(F) VC, 11364(A) H (possession of tear gas, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Harvey, Ronald Scott, 53, was arrested on January 3 at 10:38 pm at Trigo Ln/Creston Rd for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
- Ellis, Matthew David, 46, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 3 at 11:01 pm at 900 Park Street for 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct).
- Home, Donald Allen, 57, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 3 at 4:47 pm at 2940 Spring St for 11377(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of controlled substance, failure to appear).
- Lopez, Angelica Solorio, 50, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 4 at 1:01 am at 189 Niblick Rd for 853.7 PC, outside warrant/ failure to appear.
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 44, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 4 at 1:03 am at 189 Niblick Rd for 11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 35, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 4 at 3:36 pm for 11550(A) HS, 11377(A) HS (under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance).
- Campbelldaugherty, Samantha Renee, 34, Atascadero, was taken into custody on January 4 at 6:08 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for 459.5(A) PC, outside warrant/miscellaneous (shoplifting, miscellaneous).
- Fellom, Ashley Morgan, 26, Templeton, was taken into custody on January 4 at 6:08 pm at 141 Niblick Road for 459.5(A) PC (shoplifting).
- Ortega, Irma Gabriela, 31, Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 5 at 8:44 pm at Charolais Rd/River Rd for 14601.2(A) VC, 22450(A) VC (driving with a suspended license, failing to stop at a stop sign).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 5 at 11:11 am at 800 Park St for 11550(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, 11364(A) H (under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Galvez De Jesus, Miguel, 22, San Miguel, was arrested on January 5 at 8:44 pm for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
- Ahumada, Mario III, 35, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 6 at 9:43 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 20, Templeton, was arrested on January 7 at 11:30 pm for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 7 at 1:48 pm at 1615 Riverside Ave for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 37, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 7 at 1:48 pm at 1615 Riverside Ave for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.