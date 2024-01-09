Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 31 to Jan. 7 

Silveira, Justin Michael, 29, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:32 pm at 10TH St/Spring St for 23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC (driving under the influence).



Moreno, Felipe Partida, 45, Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:42 pm in the 100 Block Niblick for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601. (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).



Penafortalejo, Benito, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 1 at 2:59 am at 21ST St/Riverside Ave for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601. (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).



Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 61, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 1 at 1:51 pm at 719 24TH Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 58, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 2 at 9:45 am at 143 Niblick for 11364(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear).



Sandoval, Thomas Aaron, 53, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 2 at 9:18 pm for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Godoy, Marco Rolando, 43, San Miguel, was arrested on January 3 at 8:15 pm at Nickluas St/Wade Dr for 3056 PC, 23152(F) VC, 11364(A) H (possession of tear gas, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia).



Harvey, Ronald Scott, 53, was arrested on January 3 at 10:38 pm at Trigo Ln/Creston Rd for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Ellis, Matthew David, 46, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 3 at 11:01 pm at 900 Park Street for 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct).



Home, Donald Allen, 57, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 3 at 4:47 pm at 2940 Spring St for 11377(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of controlled substance, failure to appear).



Lopez, Angelica Solorio, 50, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 4 at 1:01 am at 189 Niblick Rd for 853.7 PC, outside warrant/ failure to appear.



Horning, Jason Anthony, 44, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 4 at 1:03 am at 189 Niblick Rd for 11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, 853.7 PC (possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear).



Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 35, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 4 at 3:36 pm for 11550(A) HS, 11377(A) HS (under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance).



Campbelldaugherty, Samantha Renee, 34, Atascadero, was taken into custody on January 4 at 6:08 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for 459.5(A) PC, outside warrant/miscellaneous (shoplifting, miscellaneous).



Fellom, Ashley Morgan, 26, Templeton, was taken into custody on January 4 at 6:08 pm at 141 Niblick Road for 459.5(A) PC (shoplifting).



Ortega, Irma Gabriela, 31, Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 5 at 8:44 pm at Charolais Rd/River Rd for 14601.2(A) VC, 22450(A) VC (driving with a suspended license, failing to stop at a stop sign).



Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 5 at 11:11 am at 800 Park St for 11550(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, 11364(A) H (under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia).



Galvez De Jesus, Miguel, 22, San Miguel, was arrested on January 5 at 8:44 pm for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Ahumada, Mario III, 35, Paso Robles, was arrested on January 6 at 9:43 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 20, Templeton, was arrested on January 7 at 11:30 pm for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 7 at 1:48 pm at 1615 Riverside Ave for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).

