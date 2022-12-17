Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 5-11
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Dec. 5, Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 5, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 5, Corinne Elizabeth Silva, transient, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 5, Raul Domitilo Munoz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for an outside felony warrant.
- On Dec. 6, Ricardo Marcello II Castorena, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 6, Arthur Linda Mac, of San Miguel, was arrested on Northbound Highway 101 and 36th St. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 6, Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Navajo Rd. and South River Rd. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 6, Antonio Martinez Cedillo, of Santa Barbara, was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr. for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 7, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 7, Elmer Rosendo Quiteiro, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of 34th St. and Spring St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI, having false vehicle registration, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 7, Raul Valeracervantes, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Lana St. and Melody Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 7, Virginia Rey Lyon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 7, Michael David Huhtala, transient, was taken into custody on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 7, Mark Anthony Grady, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 7, Gary Harold Staub, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Dec. 7, Antonio Martinez Cedillo, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on the 1300 block of Ramada Dr. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 7, Chad William Taber, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Oak St. and 13th St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 7, Efrain Ortiz Moreno, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Dec. 7, Jonathan Alexander Maalouf, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and 24th St. for an outside felony warrant.
- On Dec. 8, Mario Ahumada, of Albuquerque, New Mex., was arrested on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. for burglary, willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and knowingly bringing or sending a controlled substance to jail or prison.
- On Dec. 8, Jessica Ramirez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 8, Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. for willfully violating a written notice to appear in court.
- On Dec. 8, Nolan Shane Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 8, Shaun Turmel, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and prisoners on parole must continue to be under the official supervision of the state.
- On Dec. 8, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 8, Oscar Alfarocruz, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 9, Tykwan Davon Lewis, of Los Angeles, was arrested on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd. for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
- On Dec. 9, David Luis Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written order to appear in court, and receiving/concealing stolen property.
- On Dec. 9, George Ronald Denner, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Rosemary Dr. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 9, Corinne Elizabeth Silva, transient, was arrested on the corner of Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Dec. 9, Hector Ruizalvizar, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. for a bench warrant, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.
- On Dec. 10, Rogelio Morenobravo, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Park St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 11, Celso Estebanortiz, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 11, Jennifer Lynn Dawson, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 46E at Buena Vista Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.