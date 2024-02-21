Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 11-18 

Toribiogonzalez, Anselmo, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 2:04 am on 800 Block Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B), child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death 273A(A).

Kilber, Peyton James, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 11 at 2:54 am on 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).

Bridewell, Trevon Marquise, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 3:04 am on 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).

Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 11 at 9:35 am on 600 Block Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Yciano, Paul Jr, 28, of Shandon, was arrested on February 11 at 12:15 pm on 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Camiriomartinez, Santiago, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 1:33 pm on 190 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Torres, Jesse, 44, Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 8:42 pm on 21ST/PARK for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B), violation of parole 3056 P.

Menane, Devin Edward James, 29, was arrested on February 13 at 9:14 am on 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Paez, Alvaro, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 10:05 am on 1221 Corral Creek Ave #4 for suspected violation of vehicle theft 10851(A) VC.

Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Paez, Alvaro, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 2:06 pm on 1226 Corral Creek for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Torrescastillo, Daniel, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 12:00 am on 515 Arleen Ave #B for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.

Siegel, Marlon Peter, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 9:05 am on 193 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Torik, Tami Nicole, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 2:04 am for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Oliver, David Bradley, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 2:58 am on 208 E 2ND St for suspected violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC, alter telegraphic message 602 PC, grand theft 484(A) PC.



Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 3:13 am on General Delivery for suspected violation of grand theft 484(A) PC, trespassing 602(M) PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1).



Ahumada, Mario III, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:51 am on Rt 101 S / Spring Street for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Korski, James Gordon, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:53 am at Rt 101 S / Spring St for suspected violation of Outside Warrant/F, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Johns, Christopher Mark, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:52 am on 900 29TH St Apt 201 for suspected violation of court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC.



Pearce, Ashley Denise, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 11:47 am on 20TH Street and Park Street for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Sanderson, Austin Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 12:00 am at 10TH/PINE Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 14 at 1:10 pm on 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Salinassantos, Gerardo, 24, was arrested on February 14 at 12:00 am at 4235 Dry Creek Road



Arellanez, Gustavo Ranferis, 26, of Bradley, was arrested on February 14 at 4:19 pm on Paso Robles Street for suspected violation of unlawful registration 4462.5 VC.



Haidet, Michael Anthony, 60, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on February 15 at 9:45 am on Niblick Bridge/Niblick Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Beas, Gabriel Manuel, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 4:00 pm on Santa Ynez Ave / Creston Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M, falsely acting as an officer 146.



Gray, Steven Luis, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 15 at 3:26 pm on 625 12TH St for suspected violation of post release community supervision 3455(A) PC.



Morenotiburcio, Santiago, 23, was arrested on February 15 at 4:28 pm on 1400 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of hit and run 20002 VC, DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).



Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:02 pm on Niblick Rd / River Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Barojasolguin, Yarid, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:15 pm on 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).



Reifschneider, Jennifer Melissa, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:42 pm on 2715 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Chavez, Ernesto Alonso, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 8:46 am on 3200 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Rubio, Enrique, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 4:15 pm at Country Club/Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.



Garciadelacruz, Bonifacio, 58, was arrested on February 16 at 5:34 pm at 134 Santa Ynez Ave for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M.



Nevarez, Leandro Yanez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 11:29 pm at 1860 Creston Road for suspected violation of resisting arrest 148.9(A) PC.



Adams, Sasha Nicole, 34, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 3:19 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Tabarez, Joshua Daniel, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 8:46 am at 147 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Stepanoff, Matthew Ray, 35, of Oroville, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 8:58 am at Riverside AVE/13TH St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Welchdavis, Jordan Nicklas, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 3:24 pm at 201 Sprint St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).



Aguilar, Regino Estaban, 58, of San Miguel, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 4:34 pm in the 600 Block Of Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Barrera, Anthony Alex, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 6:04 pm at 1223 Corral Creek Apt 2 for suspected violation of 459 PC, court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC, vandalism 594(B)(1) P.



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, unemployed, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 8:20 pm at 2138 Spring St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Cuevas, Emiliano Moreno, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 9:30 pm for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).



Hilario, Saul, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 18 at 2:19 am for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).



Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 28, of San Miguel, CA, was arrested on February 18 at 1:20 am at 213 Grand Canyon Dr for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Montillogarcia, Mario, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 4:04 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC.



Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 3:11 pm at 1223 Dorothy St for suspected violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC.

