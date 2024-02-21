Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 11-18
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
-
-
-
-
- Toribiogonzalez, Anselmo, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 2:04 am on 800 Block Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B), child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death 273A(A).
- Kilber, Peyton James, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 11 at 2:54 am on 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Bridewell, Trevon Marquise, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 3:04 am on 1499 Creston Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 11 at 9:35 am on 600 Block Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Yciano, Paul Jr, 28, of Shandon, was arrested on February 11 at 12:15 pm on 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Camiriomartinez, Santiago, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 1:33 pm on 190 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Torres, Jesse, 44, Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 8:42 pm on 21ST/PARK for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B), violation of parole 3056 P.
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 29, was arrested on February 13 at 9:14 am on 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Paez, Alvaro, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 10:05 am on 1221 Corral Creek Ave #4 for suspected violation of vehicle theft 10851(A) VC.
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 1:38 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Paez, Alvaro, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 2:06 pm on 1226 Corral Creek for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Torrescastillo, Daniel, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 12:00 am on 515 Arleen Ave #B for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Siegel, Marlon Peter, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 13 at 9:05 am on 193 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Torik, Tami Nicole, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 2:04 am for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Oliver, David Bradley, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 2:58 am on 208 E 2ND St for suspected violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC, alter telegraphic message 602 PC, grand theft 484(A) PC.
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 3:13 am on General Delivery for suspected violation of grand theft 484(A) PC, trespassing 602(M) PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1).
- Ahumada, Mario III, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:51 am on Rt 101 S / Spring Street for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Korski, James Gordon, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:53 am at Rt 101 S / Spring St for suspected violation of Outside Warrant/F, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Johns, Christopher Mark, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 10:52 am on 900 29TH St Apt 201 for suspected violation of court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC.
- Pearce, Ashley Denise, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 11:47 am on 20TH Street and Park Street for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Sanderson, Austin Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 14 at 12:00 am at 10TH/PINE Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 14 at 1:10 pm on 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Salinassantos, Gerardo, 24, was arrested on February 14 at 12:00 am at 4235 Dry Creek Road
- Arellanez, Gustavo Ranferis, 26, of Bradley, was arrested on February 14 at 4:19 pm on Paso Robles Street for suspected violation of unlawful registration 4462.5 VC.
- Haidet, Michael Anthony, 60, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on February 15 at 9:45 am on Niblick Bridge/Niblick Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Beas, Gabriel Manuel, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 4:00 pm on Santa Ynez Ave / Creston Road for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M, falsely acting as an officer 146.
- Gray, Steven Luis, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 15 at 3:26 pm on 625 12TH St for suspected violation of post release community supervision 3455(A) PC.
- Morenotiburcio, Santiago, 23, was arrested on February 15 at 4:28 pm on 1400 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of hit and run 20002 VC, DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:02 pm on Niblick Rd / River Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Barojasolguin, Yarid, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:15 pm on 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Reifschneider, Jennifer Melissa, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 15 at 11:42 pm on 2715 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Chavez, Ernesto Alonso, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 8:46 am on 3200 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Rubio, Enrique, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 4:15 pm at Country Club/Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Garciadelacruz, Bonifacio, 58, was arrested on February 16 at 5:34 pm at 134 Santa Ynez Ave for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Nevarez, Leandro Yanez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 16 at 11:29 pm at 1860 Creston Road for suspected violation of resisting arrest 148.9(A) PC.
- Adams, Sasha Nicole, 34, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 3:19 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Tabarez, Joshua Daniel, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 8:46 am at 147 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Stepanoff, Matthew Ray, 35, of Oroville, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 8:58 am at Riverside AVE/13TH St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Welchdavis, Jordan Nicklas, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 3:24 pm at 201 Sprint St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Aguilar, Regino Estaban, 58, of San Miguel, CA, was arrested on February 17 at 4:34 pm in the 600 Block Of Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Barrera, Anthony Alex, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 6:04 pm at 1223 Corral Creek Apt 2 for suspected violation of 459 PC, court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC, vandalism 594(B)(1) P.
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, unemployed, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 8:20 pm at 2138 Spring St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Cuevas, Emiliano Moreno, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 17 at 9:30 pm for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Hilario, Saul, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 18 at 2:19 am for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and 23152(B).
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 28, of San Miguel, CA, was arrested on February 18 at 1:20 am at 213 Grand Canyon Dr for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Montillogarcia, Mario, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 4:04 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC.
- Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 3:11 pm at 1223 Dorothy St for suspected violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC.
- Arteaga, Carlos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 7:42 pm at 194 Santa Ynez Ave for suspected violation of attempted murder 664/187(A) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
-
-
-
-
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.