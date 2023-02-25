Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 13-19
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Feb. 13, Peter Antoniomatias, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at the corner of 8th and Oak for engaging in a speed contest.
- On Feb. 13, Charles Foerster, of Cambria, was arrested on Pine St and HWY 101 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Feb. 13, Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles, was cited for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Feb. 14, Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on Oak St for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Feb. 14, Shawn Davis, of Shandon, was arrested for a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 15, William Cowan, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Feb. 15, Trissa Blackburn, of Los Osos, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Feb. 15, Kristin Dejong, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 15, Robert Dantonio, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked license and post-release community supervision.
- On Feb. 15, Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for petty theft and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Feb. 16, James Hallett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Feb. 16, Daniel Smith, of Paso Robles, was cited for false vehicle registration and driving without a license.
- On Feb. 17, Garrett Heggarty, of Santa Margarita, was arrested for receiving/concealing stolen property.
- On Feb. 17, Edward Hash, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Feb. 17, Cassy Archileque, of Atascadero, was taken into custody for an outside warrant.
- On Feb. 18, Gabriel Beas, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for public intoxication.
- On Feb. 18, Victor Luque, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for domestic battery.
- On Feb. 18, Amos Williams, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
- On Feb. 18, Matthew Ramon, a resident of Monterey County, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 18, Gilberto Arevaloibarra, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for suspended/revoked driver’s license and bench warrant.
- On Feb. 19, Jose Gonzalesromero, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Feb. 19, Maria Nielsen, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 19, Gabriel Mendozagervacio, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 19, Cooper Armas, a resident of Atascadero, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 19, Antonio Sanchezquintero was taken into custody for domestic battery.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.