Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 25-Mar. 03 

Posted: 6:20 am, March 8, 2024 by News Staff

PRDN

Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department

  • Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:15 pm at 441 Morgan Lane for Grand Theft 487(A) PC.
  • Garciagonzalez, Mauricio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:45 am at 21ST/PINE for DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC.
  • Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:54 am at 21ST Street and Pine Street for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside Warrant.
  • Torres, Hector, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 8:58 am at 28TH And Spring St for charge of vandalism PC.
  • Cornejo, Raymond, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:28 am at 189 Niblick Rd for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, bench warrant 978.5 PC, Outside W. 
  • Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 2:00 pm at 712 Park St Apt B for charge of burglary 459 PC. 
  • Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 3:00 pm in the 3400 Block Riverside for charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside.
  • Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 4:53 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for charge failure to appear after written promise PC.
  • Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 34, of Templeton, was arrested on February 25 at 7:02 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
  • Espinobarro, Reynaldo Nava, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 11:42 pm at 2123 Spring St for charges DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC, post sign on highway without a permit 1460.
  • Alvarez, David Luis, 26, was arrested on February 26 at 11:27 am at Park St / 9TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M .
  • Adams, Sasha Nicole, 34, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 26 at 5:35 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for charge of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC .
  • Taylor, Alfred Allen, 44, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on February 27 at 3:37 am at 190 Niblick Rd for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .
  • Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 8:40 am at 1737 Eastview Pl. for charge retake land after legal removal 419 PC .
  • Laraoseguera, Ramon, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:50 am at 3500 Park St for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Delacruzluis, Salvador, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 4:00 pm in the 2800 Block Spring St for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, giving false ID to police 148.9(A) PC .
  • Withers, Maggie May Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:20 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
  • Wood, Lilah Patricia, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:44 pm at 1090 Dorothy Ct for charge failure to appear after written promisePC .
  • Ventura, Mariano Aguilar, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at S River Rd At Creston Rd for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possessing unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
  • Weece, Margaret Kali, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for charge possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .
  • Chavezlorenzo, Alfredo, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:19 pm at 1302 24TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M.
  • Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 7:15 pm at 13TH St. / S River Road for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Grohregin, Emery William Justin, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:19 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possessing controlled substance 11377(A) HS, 3056 PC .
  • Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC .
  • Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 11:22 am at 900 Park Street for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .
  • Snowden, Austin Michael, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 1:23 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .
  • Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, Outside W .
  • Canales, Edgar Stanley, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:47 pm at 13TH/ Vine for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 8:41 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for charge post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
  • Corona, Roger Sanchez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 9:38 PM at South River Rd and Navajo Ln for charges of possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Miner, Gina Marie, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 10:14 PM at 1310 24th St for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .
  • Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 3:16 PM at US-101/24th St for charges of possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Molinari, Robin Lynn, 60, of San Miguel, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 3:16 AM at 1310 24th St for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .
  • Blank, Shelby Kay, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 02/29/2024 for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
  • Garciacruz, Aquino, 40, of Filmore, CA, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 9:20 PM at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for a charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS .
  • Olguinrios, Jose Antemio, 37, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 12:29 AM at 181 Niblick Rd for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .
  • Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 2:29 AM at 41 Playa Ct, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for charges of outside warrant/m and failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Lopezgoranson, Alexander Matthew, 34, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 11:53 AM at Salinas Riverbed/Across Larry Moore Park for charges of outside warrant/f and failure to appear after written promise PC .
  • Lujan, Guillermo Willie Jr, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on 03/01/2024 at 4:54 PM for felony charges at Creston Road/Niblick Road.
  • Oliver, David Bradley, 29, of Templeton, CA 93230, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 2:23 AM at 1st St/Spring St for a charge of possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .
  • Stafford, Shaunna Michelle, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:59 PM at 180 Niblick Rd on an outside warrant.
  • Dealbasanchez, Carlos Eduardo, 22, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:11 PM at Bridgegate Ln/River Rd for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
  • Bussey, Kaleb Clay, 46, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 4:32 PM at Creston Rd and South River Rd for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .
  • Ybarra, John Raymond, 61, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:10 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and disobey court order 166(A)(4) PC .
  • Webb, Brian Michael, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:56 PM at 2305 Theatre Dr for a charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .
  • Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/03/2024 at 10:23 PM at 1319 Park St for a charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .

The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

 

Comments

