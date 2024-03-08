Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 25-Mar. 03 

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:15 pm at 441 Morgan Lane for Grand Theft 487(A) PC.

Garciagonzalez, Mauricio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:45 am at 21ST/PINE for DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC.

Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:54 am at 21ST Street and Pine Street for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside Warrant.

Torres, Hector, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 8:58 am at 28TH And Spring St for charge of vandalism PC.

Cornejo, Raymond, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:28 am at 189 Niblick Rd for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, bench warrant 978.5 PC, Outside W.

Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 2:00 pm at 712 Park St Apt B for charge of burglary 459 PC.

Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 3:00 pm in the 3400 Block Riverside for charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside.

Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 4:53 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for charge failure to appear after written promise PC.

Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 34, of Templeton, was arrested on February 25 at 7:02 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Espinobarro, Reynaldo Nava, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 11:42 pm at 2123 Spring St for charges DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC, post sign on highway without a permit 1460.

Alvarez, David Luis, 26, was arrested on February 26 at 11:27 am at Park St / 9TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M .

Adams, Sasha Nicole, 34, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 26 at 5:35 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for charge of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC .

Taylor, Alfred Allen, 44, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on February 27 at 3:37 am at 190 Niblick Rd for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .

Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 8:40 am at 1737 Eastview Pl. for charge retake land after legal removal 419 PC .

Laraoseguera, Ramon, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:50 am at 3500 Park St for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .

Delacruzluis, Salvador, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 4:00 pm in the 2800 Block Spring St for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, giving false ID to police 148.9(A) PC .

Withers, Maggie May Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:20 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .

Wood, Lilah Patricia, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:44 pm at 1090 Dorothy Ct for charge failure to appear after written promisePC .

Ventura, Mariano Aguilar, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at S River Rd At Creston Rd for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possessing unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .

Weece, Margaret Kali, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for charge possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .

Chavezlorenzo, Alfredo, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:19 pm at 1302 24TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M.

Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 7:15 pm at 13TH St. / S River Road for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .

Grohregin, Emery William Justin, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:19 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possessing controlled substance 11377(A) HS, 3056 PC .

Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC .

Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 11:22 am at 900 Park Street for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .

Snowden, Austin Michael, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 1:23 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .

Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, Outside W .

Canales, Edgar Stanley, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:47 pm at 13TH/ Vine for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .

Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 8:41 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for charge post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .

Corona, Roger Sanchez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 9:38 PM at South River Rd and Navajo Ln for charges of possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .

Miner, Gina Marie, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 10:14 PM at 1310 24th St for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .

Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 3:16 PM at US-101/24th St for charges of possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .

Molinari, Robin Lynn, 60, of San Miguel, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 3:16 AM at 1310 24th St for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .

Blank, Shelby Kay, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 02/29/2024 for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .

Garciacruz, Aquino, 40, of Filmore, CA, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 9:20 PM at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for a charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS .

Olguinrios, Jose Antemio, 37, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 12:29 AM at 181 Niblick Rd for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .

Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 2:29 AM at 41 Playa Ct, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for charges of outside warrant/m and failure to appear after written promise PC .

Lopezgoranson, Alexander Matthew, 34, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 11:53 AM at Salinas Riverbed/Across Larry Moore Park for charges of outside warrant/f and failure to appear after written promise PC .

Lujan, Guillermo Willie Jr, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on 03/01/2024 at 4:54 PM for felony charges at Creston Road/Niblick Road.

Oliver, David Bradley, 29, of Templeton, CA 93230, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 2:23 AM at 1st St/Spring St for a charge of possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .

Stafford, Shaunna Michelle, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:59 PM at 180 Niblick Rd on an outside warrant.

Dealbasanchez, Carlos Eduardo, 22, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:11 PM at Bridgegate Ln/River Rd for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .

Bussey, Kaleb Clay, 46, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 4:32 PM at Creston Rd and South River Rd for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .

Ybarra, John Raymond, 61, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:10 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and disobey court order 166(A)(4) PC .

Webb, Brian Michael, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:56 PM at 2305 Theatre Dr for a charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .