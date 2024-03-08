Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 25-Mar. 03
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:15 pm at 441 Morgan Lane for Grand Theft 487(A) PC.
- Garciagonzalez, Mauricio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:45 am at 21ST/PINE for DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC.
- Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:54 am at 21ST Street and Pine Street for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside Warrant.
- Torres, Hector, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 8:58 am at 28TH And Spring St for charge of vandalism PC.
- Cornejo, Raymond, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:28 am at 189 Niblick Rd for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, bench warrant 978.5 PC, Outside W.
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 2:00 pm at 712 Park St Apt B for charge of burglary 459 PC.
- Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 3:00 pm in the 3400 Block Riverside for charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise PC, Outside.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 4:53 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for charge failure to appear after written promise PC.
- Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 34, of Templeton, was arrested on February 25 at 7:02 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of failure to appear after written promise PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Espinobarro, Reynaldo Nava, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 11:42 pm at 2123 Spring St for charges DUI (0.08%)VC, DUI VC, post sign on highway without a permit 1460.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 26, was arrested on February 26 at 11:27 am at Park St / 9TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M .
- Adams, Sasha Nicole, 34, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 26 at 5:35 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for charge of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC .
- Taylor, Alfred Allen, 44, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on February 27 at 3:37 am at 190 Niblick Rd for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 8:40 am at 1737 Eastview Pl. for charge retake land after legal removal 419 PC .
- Laraoseguera, Ramon, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:50 am at 3500 Park St for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Delacruzluis, Salvador, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 4:00 pm in the 2800 Block Spring St for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, giving false ID to police 148.9(A) PC .
- Withers, Maggie May Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:20 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
- Wood, Lilah Patricia, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:44 pm at 1090 Dorothy Ct for charge failure to appear after written promisePC .
- Ventura, Mariano Aguilar, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at S River Rd At Creston Rd for charges possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possessing unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
- Weece, Margaret Kali, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 10:15 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for charge possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .
- Chavezlorenzo, Alfredo, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 11:19 pm at 1302 24TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M.
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 7:15 pm at 13TH St. / S River Road for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Grohregin, Emery William Justin, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 27 at 6:19 pm at 80 Cary Street for charges possessing controlled substance 11377(A) HS, 3056 PC .
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC .
- Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 11:22 am at 900 Park Street for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC .
- Snowden, Austin Michael, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 1:23 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:10 pm at 800 Block Creston Rd for charges bench warrant 978.5 PC, possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, Outside W .
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 4:47 pm at 13TH/ Vine for charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 28 at 8:41 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for charge post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
- Corona, Roger Sanchez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 9:38 PM at South River Rd and Navajo Ln for charges of possess controlled substance 11377(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Miner, Gina Marie, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 10:14 PM at 1310 24th St for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .
- Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 02/28/2024 at 3:16 PM at US-101/24th St for charges of possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Molinari, Robin Lynn, 60, of San Miguel, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 3:16 AM at 1310 24th St for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .
- Blank, Shelby Kay, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 02/29/2024 for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
- Garciacruz, Aquino, 40, of Filmore, CA, was arrested on 02/29/2024 at 9:20 PM at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for a charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS .
- Olguinrios, Jose Antemio, 37, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 12:29 AM at 181 Niblick Rd for a charge of disorderly conduct: drug and alcohol PC .
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 2:29 AM at 41 Playa Ct, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for charges of outside warrant/m and failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Lopezgoranson, Alexander Matthew, 34, was arrested on 03/01/2024 at 11:53 AM at Salinas Riverbed/Across Larry Moore Park for charges of outside warrant/f and failure to appear after written promise PC .
- Lujan, Guillermo Willie Jr, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on 03/01/2024 at 4:54 PM for felony charges at Creston Road/Niblick Road.
- Oliver, David Bradley, 29, of Templeton, CA 93230, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 2:23 AM at 1st St/Spring St for a charge of possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS .
- Stafford, Shaunna Michelle, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:59 PM at 180 Niblick Rd on an outside warrant.
- Dealbasanchez, Carlos Eduardo, 22, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 1:11 PM at Bridgegate Ln/River Rd for a charge of post sign on highway without a permit 14601.2(A) VC .
- Bussey, Kaleb Clay, 46, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 4:32 PM at Creston Rd and South River Rd for a charge of bench warrant 978.5 PC .
- Ybarra, John Raymond, 61, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:10 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for charges of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and disobey court order 166(A)(4) PC .
- Webb, Brian Michael, 36, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on 03/02/2024 at 7:56 PM at 2305 Theatre Dr for a charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC .
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on 03/03/2024 at 10:23 PM at 1319 Park St for a charge of failure to appear after written promise PC .
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.