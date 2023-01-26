Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 16-22
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 16, Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 16, Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 16, Mark Grady, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Spring St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, DUI alcohol over .08 percent, and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- On Jan. 16, Darlene Moore, of Atascadero, was arrested at 46W at Theatre Dr. for driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 16, Cody Kates, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 800 block of S. River for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Jan. 16, Alex Lopez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
- On Jan. 17, Rhonda Hamlin, of Atascadero, was summoned/cited at PRPD for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 17, Roberto Gabrielmunguia, of San Simeon, was summoned/cited on Spring St. for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
- On Jan. 17, Elmer Amillano, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Goldenhill Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 17, Marisela Flores, of San Miguel, was arrested on the 2900 block of Park Street for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 18, Mariana Plata, of Visalia was on-view arrest on Highway 46/Buena Vista for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 18, Daniel Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 18, David Alvarez, of Atascadero, was arrested on the 100 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 18, Edward Hash, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 19, Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Apion Ct. for burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.
- On Jan. 19, Sierra Fleming, of Paso Robles was arrested at the 700 block of 6th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 20, Eddie Murillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Riverside for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Jan. 20, Adrian Huertacervantes, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Riverside for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 20, Bobby Risenhoover, of Paso Robles, was arrested for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 20, Marisela Flores, of San Miguel, was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 20, Joel Arciniega, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring Street for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc., and an outside felony warrant.
- On Jan. 20, Amber Aguilera, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for petty theft.
- On Jan. 21, Paola Hernandez, of San Miguel, was arrested in Paso Robles for domestic battery.
- On Jan. 21, Tyrone Leekins, of Santa Maria, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
- On Jan. 22, Santos Ruizanducho, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 21st and Park St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 22, Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.