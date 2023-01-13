Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 2, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 2, Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 3, Jordan Dominique Dooley, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Oak St. for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Jan. 3, Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 400 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 3, Steven Matthew French, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 4, Wilfredo Jr Gutierrez, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 5, Leticia Uvalle, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 280 block of Lake Nacimiento Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 5, Tracy Plymale, of Bakersfield, Calif., was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. for receiving concealing stolen property, etc., and possession of burglary tools.
- On Jan. 5, Tony Jay Neal, of Bakersfield, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill and Rolling Hill for transportation of sale of methamphetamine, and for forging or falsifying vehicle registration.
- On Jan. 5, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1500 block of Park St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 5, Jeremy Wooldridge, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. for trespassing.
- On Jan. 6, Esteban Garciaaguilar, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Park St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 6, James Allen Hallett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and multiple bench warrants.
- On Jan. 6, Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Jan. 6, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested for loitering to commit a crime.
- On Jan. 6, James Hallet, of Bradley, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 6, Jonathan Richard Zeller, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 7, Kristen Dionne Anderson, of Fellows, Calif, was taken into custody on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 7, Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2600 block of Riverside for a bench warrant and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 7, Michael David Hihtala, transient, was summoned/cited for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 7, Jeremy Nehemiah Wooldridge, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for trespassing.
- On Jan. 7, Enrique Bernadinoolivera, of Templeton, was summoned/cited on the corner of Oak St. and 34th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Jan. 8, St Anthony Hall, of Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 8, Bruce Eric Landgraf, of Walnut Creek, Calif., was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 8, Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th St. for possession of a specified controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.