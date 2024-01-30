Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 21-28 

Rios, Edgar Daniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 21 at 3:04 pm at 800 Block of 7th St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Ortega Bautista, Venustiano, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 21 at 4:03 pm at 3104 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and hit and run 20002.



Hernandez Fijar, Guadalupe, 40, of King City, was arrested on January 21 at 12:00 am at an unspecified location for suspected violation of drive with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Dejongh, Kathleen S, 75, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 21 at 12:00 am at an unspecified location for suspected violation of drive with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Bautista Angel Ortega, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at 12:36 am at Oak Hill Rd/S River Rd for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and drive with a suspended/revoked license 14601.



Penatalejo, Benito, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at 12:44 pm at 19th St/Spring St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364.



Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at 10:05 am at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



McCown, David Scott, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at 2:15 pm at 1802 Redwood Dr for suspected violation of an outside warrant.



Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at 10:45 pm at 2485 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of trespassing 602 PC.



Antonio Mendoza, Nicacio, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 22 at an unspecified time at Creston/Shannon Hill for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% causing bodily injury 23153(B) VC, DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, and hit and run resulting in death or injury 20001.



Gilliland, John Wayne Jr, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 23 at 5:37 pm at Creston Rd/Cedarwood Dr for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and an outside warrant.



Risenhoover, Bobby D, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 23 at 10:34 pm at 150 Niblick Road for suspected violation of an outside warrant.



Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 24 at 7:52 am for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Ramirez, Jordan, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on January 24 at 7:44 am at 24th St/Oak St for suspected violation of an outside warrant.



Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 24 at 8:57 am for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Peterson, Kenneth Dale, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 24 at 12:17 pm at Creston Road/Cedarwood Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI combined alcohol and drug 0.08% 23152(G) VC.



Canaday, Gabriel David, 46, of Templeton, was arrested on January 24 at 1:53 pm at 5000 Block Wing Rd for suspected violation of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC and violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.



Diaz Diaz, Bryan, 21, of Paso Robles, was cited on January 24 for suspected violation of driving without a license 12500(A) VC.



Lyon, Virginia Rey, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 11:22 am at N River Rd/River Oak for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 11:31 am at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Johnson, Lucas Allan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 1:43 pm at Riverside Ave/26th St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Iliff, Dustin Edward, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 1:52 pm at Niblick Bridge for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Pollak, Jacob Andrew, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 3:17 pm at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Highhouse, Jessica Marie, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on January 25 at 4:29 pm at 810 Experimental Station Rd #103 for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, transport of a controlled substance 11379(A) HS, and charge of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Brannies, Rachel Ann, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 6:27 pm at 522 Ferro Ln for suspected violation of assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC, vandalism $400 or more 594(B)(1) PC.



Roberts, Benjamin Bruce, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 25 at 7:45 pm at 187 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Cavazos, Raymond, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 26 at 12:01 am at 1204 Corral Creek for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Mendoza Modesto, Natalio, 37, of unknown address, was arrested on January 26 at 1:20 am at Creston and Santa Fe for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 26 at 7:50 am at 1600 Block Spring Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Gilbertson, Patricia Ann, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 26 at 11:45 am at 24th/Park for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Cortez, Robert Khalil, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 27 at 12:01 am at 1012 Portola Dr for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Gonzalez Garcia, Mauricio, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 27 at 2:11 am for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 27 at 5:23 pm at 1020 20th St for suspected violation of grand theft 484(A) PC.



Camarena Marin, Mateo, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on January 27 at 5:38 pm at 21st/Riverside for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, give false ID to police officer 148.9(A) PC, DUI combined alcohol and drug 0.08% 23152(G) VC.



Huerta, Emalina Maria, 26, of Long Beach, was arrested on January 27 at 6:16 pm at 810 Experimental Station Rd #103 for suspected violation of charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Rodriguez Munoz, Brandon Stiven, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 12:48 am at 639 Park St #3B for suspected violation of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death 273A(A).



Acosta, Michael Rudy, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 1:28 am at 13th St and Riverside Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Gomez Ayala, Gilfredo, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 2:53 am at 865 15th St, San Miguel, for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 10:36 am at 1207 13th Street for suspected violation of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Vasquez Santiago, Timoteo, 21, of Santa Maria, was arrested on January 28 at 8:35 pm at 320 W Orange St. for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.