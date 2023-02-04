Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 23-29
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 23, Henry Lucas, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 23, Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Jan. 24, Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Nickerson for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 24, Austin Snowden, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Vista Cerro Dr for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 25, Andrew Perales, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 25, Ashley Cook, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 25, Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Jan. 25, Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 26, Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3600 block of Park St for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 26, Sergio Maldonado, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Jan. 26, Kelli Jespersen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr and Dorothy Ct for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 26, Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 27, Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 1st St and Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 27, Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 27, Emiliano Altamirafrancisco, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 2nd St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 27, Scott Kozlowski, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 27, Noe Garciasalazar, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Pine for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 27, Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for public intoxication.
- On Jan. 27, Gabriel Santosmartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 22nd St and Vine St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 27, Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on the corner of 12th and Spring St.
- On Jan. 28, Ismael Galvezsantiago, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 28, Pedro Soloriodiaz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 28th.
- On Jan. 28, Mohamoud Elsayed, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Spring St for domestic battery.
- On Jan. 28, Rafael Alvareznunez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Charloais and Ladera Ln for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 28, Andrew Mulkern, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 12th and Park St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 28, John Jantz, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of 12th St and Pine St for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Jan. 29, Bryce Thompson, of Lompoc, was arrested on Highway 46 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 29, Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 29, Demetrio Basiliomejia, of Santa Maria, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Jan. 29, Salvador Baciliogonzalez, of Santa Maria, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 29, Gilberto Basiliogonzalez, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.