Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 9-15
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 9, Javier Ramosgarcia, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 830 block of 34th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 9, Fernando Santos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 800 block of 34th St. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Jan. 9, Eduardo Olascoagadiaz, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 10, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Riverside Ave. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for destroying or concealing evidence.
- On Jan. 10, Oscar Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 500 block of Ferro Ln. for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 10, Neville Scott Cairney, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the corner of 34th St. and Oak St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher – fourth time DUI.
- On Jan. 11, Ryan David McDonald, of Bakersfield, was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Vine St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 11, Michael Lee Gandola, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 750 block of Oxen St. for false imprisonment.
- On Jan. 11, Tyler Dwayne McKinney, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Broad St. for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 12, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Jan. 12, Mark Anthony Jr. Grady, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 12, Glenn Kinford, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at the Paso Robles Police Dept. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 12, Andrew Perry Embry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at the Paso Robles Police Dept. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 12, Angel Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 12, Aaron Raymond Moore, transient, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for driving or taking a vehicle without a person’s permission and for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 12, Monique Renee Hambey, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. for false vehicle registration and for having no proof of insurance.
- On Jan. 12, Julie Paz, was taken into custody in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 13, Andrea Michelle Kern, of Paso Robles was on arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for trespassing.
- On Jan. 13, Nathaniel Burrage Singleton, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the corner of 13th St. and River Rd. for possession of brass knuckles, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Jan. 14, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 26th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 14, Ramsey Harbi Shadfan, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 14, Daniel Silguero, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1000 block of Turtle Creek for vandalism.
- On Jan. 14, Alex Alejandro Lopez, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Jan. 14, Zonia Maroquien, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 3400 block of Buena Vista Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Jan. 14, Luciano Rosalesdelossantos, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Patricia Ln. and Melody Dr. for a misdemeanor hit and run and for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 15, Aracely Zambranomagana, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 900 block of Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 15, Leandro Nevarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for driving without a license.
- On Jan. 15, Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1200 block of 24th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and tresspassing.
- On Jan. 15, Darius Smiley, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for tresspassing.
- On Jan. 15, Manuel Gonzalezibbara, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and San Caros Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 15, Richard Anthony Garay, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S River Rd. and Charolais Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.