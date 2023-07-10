Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 2 to July 9 

Almontemanriquez, Omar, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at 1:37 am at 12th And Park for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: alcohol).



Estebandedios, Braulio, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 2 at 2:41 am at Ferro Ln/Creston Rd for suspected violation of VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%) and VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).



Navarro, Dulce Margarita, 36, of Oceano, was arrested on July 2 at 2:49 am at 1900 Blk N. River Rd. for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol) and VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%).



Nunez, Ana Cynthia A, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at 3:33 pm at Hwy 46/101 for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, of Templeton, was arrested on July 2 at 10:26 pm at 24th Street/Ysabel St for suspected violation of PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).



Garcia, Jade Tahshqo Away, 20, of Venice, was arrested on July 3 at 12:19 am at Golden Hill Rd/Summit Dr for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol) and VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%).



Rogall, Jason Scott, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 3 at 11:03 pm at 320 12th St. for suspected violation of VC 23550(A) (driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, 4th offense), VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%), and VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).



Sopiars, Matthew Joseph, 35, of Venice, was arrested on July 3 at 1:49 am at 1103 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 273.5(A) (inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant).



Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 2:11 am at 3810 Hwy 46E for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at 3:28 pm at 2050 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 484(A) (theft), PC 1203.2(A) (violation of probation), and PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).



Yanez, Travis Brandon, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 1:43 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of HS 11550(A) (under the influence of a controlled substance), HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia), and HS 11377 (possession of a controlled substance).



Rendon, Carlos Jr, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 11:59 pm for an outside warrant.



Lujan, Neelee, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at an unknown time for suspected violation of HS 11377(A) (possession of a controlled substance) and HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia).



Ortiz Vazquez, Mario, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 for suspected violation of PC 273.5(A) (inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant).



Denava, Alejandro Angel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 8 at 1:43 am at 13th And Paso Robles for suspected violation of PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).



Essary, Juston Mark, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at 12:43 am at 3400 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: public intoxication).



Flores, Dafne, 19, was arrested on July 5 at 7:08 am at Sierra Vista Hospital for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).



Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on July 5 at 2:20 pm at 2173 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of HS 11550(A) (under the influence of a controlled substance), HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia), and PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Cobarruvias, Marlene, of 2403 Branch Creek Cir 10 #20, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was cited on July 6 for suspected violation of VC 4462.5 (driving without registration).



Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 18, of 712 Oak St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 6 at 10:25 am at 712 Oak St for suspected violation of PC 243(E)(1) (domestic battery) and PC 417(A)(1) (brandishing a weapon).



Arceneaux, Anganae Elizabeth, 19, of 5145 Ranchita Canyon Rd, San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on July 6 at 10:25 am at 712 Oak St for suspected violation of PC 243(E)(1) (domestic battery).



Dooley, Jordan Dominique, 24, of General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 7 at 4:48 am at Pine St/12th St for suspected violation of HS 11350(A) (possession of a controlled substance) and HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Creston / Capitol Hill, was arrested on July 7 at 4:42 pm for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 25, of 8770 Carrisa Hwy #58, Santa Margarita, CA, was arrested on July 7 at 9:35 pm at 900 Block Spring St for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: public intoxication), PC 148.9(A) (giving false identification to a peace officer), and PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).



Belongia, Barbara, of 9725 San Marcos Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on July 7 at 11:55 pm at 12th St / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of VC 23152(G) (driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol) and PC 1203.2(A) (violation of probation).



Gomez, Saulo, 41, of 233 Cheyenne Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 9 at 1:55 am at 233 Cheyenne Street for suspected violation of PC 273.6(A) (violating a restraining order).



Norwood, Everett Eugene Jr, 32, of 1825 Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92405, was arrested on July 9 at 3:02 pm for suspected violation of PC 25400(A)(1) (carrying a concealed firearm in vehicle).

