Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 2 to July 9
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Almontemanriquez, Omar, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at 1:37 am at 12th And Park for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: alcohol).
- Estebandedios, Braulio, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 2 at 2:41 am at Ferro Ln/Creston Rd for suspected violation of VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%) and VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).
- Navarro, Dulce Margarita, 36, of Oceano, was arrested on July 2 at 2:49 am at 1900 Blk N. River Rd. for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol) and VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%).
- Nunez, Ana Cynthia A, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at 3:33 pm at Hwy 46/101 for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, of Templeton, was arrested on July 2 at 10:26 pm at 24th Street/Ysabel St for suspected violation of PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).
- Garcia, Jade Tahshqo Away, 20, of Venice, was arrested on July 3 at 12:19 am at Golden Hill Rd/Summit Dr for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol) and VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%).
- Rogall, Jason Scott, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 3 at 11:03 pm at 320 12th St. for suspected violation of VC 23550(A) (driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, 4th offense), VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%), and VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).
- Sopiars, Matthew Joseph, 35, of Venice, was arrested on July 3 at 1:49 am at 1103 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 273.5(A) (inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant).
- Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 2:11 am at 3810 Hwy 46E for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at 3:28 pm at 2050 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 484(A) (theft), PC 1203.2(A) (violation of probation), and PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).
- Yanez, Travis Brandon, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 1:43 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of HS 11550(A) (under the influence of a controlled substance), HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia), and HS 11377 (possession of a controlled substance).
- Rendon, Carlos Jr, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 3 at 11:59 pm for an outside warrant.
- Lujan, Neelee, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at an unknown time for suspected violation of HS 11377(A) (possession of a controlled substance) and HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Ortiz Vazquez, Mario, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 for suspected violation of PC 273.5(A) (inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant).
- Denava, Alejandro Angel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 8 at 1:43 am at 13th And Paso Robles for suspected violation of PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).
- Essary, Juston Mark, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 4 at 12:43 am at 3400 Spring St for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: public intoxication).
- Flores, Dafne, 19, was arrested on July 5 at 7:08 am at Sierra Vista Hospital for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol).
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on July 5 at 2:20 pm at 2173 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of HS 11550(A) (under the influence of a controlled substance), HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia), and PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Cobarruvias, Marlene, of 2403 Branch Creek Cir 10 #20, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was cited on July 6 for suspected violation of VC 4462.5 (driving without registration).
- Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 18, of 712 Oak St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 6 at 10:25 am at 712 Oak St for suspected violation of PC 243(E)(1) (domestic battery) and PC 417(A)(1) (brandishing a weapon).
- Arceneaux, Anganae Elizabeth, 19, of 5145 Ranchita Canyon Rd, San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on July 6 at 10:25 am at 712 Oak St for suspected violation of PC 243(E)(1) (domestic battery).
- Dooley, Jordan Dominique, 24, of General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 7 at 4:48 am at Pine St/12th St for suspected violation of HS 11350(A) (possession of a controlled substance) and HS 11364(A) (possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Creston / Capitol Hill, was arrested on July 7 at 4:42 pm for suspected violation of PC 978.5 (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 25, of 8770 Carrisa Hwy #58, Santa Margarita, CA, was arrested on July 7 at 9:35 pm at 900 Block Spring St for suspected violation of PC 647(F) (disorderly conduct: public intoxication), PC 148.9(A) (giving false identification to a peace officer), and PC 853.7 (failure to appear after written promise).
- Belongia, Barbara, of 9725 San Marcos Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on July 7 at 11:55 pm at 12th St / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of VC 23152(G) (driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol) and PC 1203.2(A) (violation of probation).
- Gomez, Saulo, 41, of 233 Cheyenne Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 9 at 1:55 am at 233 Cheyenne Street for suspected violation of PC 273.6(A) (violating a restraining order).
- Norwood, Everett Eugene Jr, 32, of 1825 Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92405, was arrested on July 9 at 3:02 pm for suspected violation of PC 25400(A)(1) (carrying a concealed firearm in vehicle).
- Estradafidel, Isaac Emanuel, 21, of 208 Mowhawk Ct, Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on July 9 at 6:00 pm for suspected violation of VC 23152(A) (driving under the influence of alcohol) and VC 23152(B) (driving with a BAC over 0.08%).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.