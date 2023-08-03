Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 23 to July 30
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Barrera, Alexander, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 3014 Spring St for violation of a court order (273.6(A) PC).
- Ottley, Michael Brandon, 28, of Shandon, was arrested on July 23 at 9:23 am at Salinas River for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Torres, Michael Andrew, 33, of 105 Santa Ynez, PO Box 273, San Miguel, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 pm at 105 Santa Ynez for failure to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).
- Glidden, Eric Maurice, 21, of 1107 24th St, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 1107 24TH St for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Vasquez, Hirineo Nicolas, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 am at 26TH And Riverside for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Anduezarcuellar, Ricardo, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:30 am at 26TH And Riverside for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Johnson, Chad Michael, 41, of 4700 Silver Saddle Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:17 pm at 24TH St. / Ysabel Ave. for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Basilioespinobarros, Jorge, 39, of 217 Soledad St, Salinas, was arrested on July 23 at 7:46 pm at 2331 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Gallardolopez, Felipe, 30, of 703 Creston, was arrested on July 23 at 6:27 pm at 703 Creston for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Hicks, James Henry, 59, of 422 Gordon Street, Kern County, was arrested on July 24 at 2:51 am at 13TH And Railroad for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 22, of 1305 Stoney Creek Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 1:13 pm at Rambouillet Dr/Snead St for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and bench warrant (978.5 PC).
- Guerra, Adrian, 27, of 1016 20TH Street, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 12:09 am at Hwy 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Ruiz, Jose Contreras, 45, of 318 Cedarwood Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 10:36 am at 318 Cedarwood Drive for domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).
- Garcia, Zachariah R, 23, of 9015 Ramage Ave, Atascadero, was arrested on July 25 at 1:08 am at Hwy 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 25 at 2:56 am at 105 Santa Ynez Ave for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and bench warrant (978.5 PC).
- Lojacano, Ashley Marie, 39, of 945883 Ranchita Canyon Rd, San Miguel, was arrested on July 25 at 10:15 am at 1135 24TH St for suspected battery (242 PC).
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 25 at 2:40 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Sandoval, Cristino Justis III, 22, of 3178 Daisy Ln, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 25 at 12:28 am at Riverside / 24TH for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Sage, Colin, 28, of 40 Prado Rd, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 25 at 6:47 pm at 2300 Block Riverside Ave for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Anderson, Jared Coen, 25, of 465 Dorothy Ln, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on July 25 at 11:06 pm at 2300 Block Of Riverside for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Briones, Joshuajohn Mendoza, 22, of 9377 Bocina Ln, Atascadero, was arrested on July 25 at 12:21 am at 1100 Block Of 24TH St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Plymale, Christopher, 18, of 2488 Falcon Dr, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 26 at 12:34 pm at 2488 Falcon Dr. for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).
- Smaglik, Joseph Hyrum, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 3:32 pm at 205 Oak Hill Rd for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 4:01 pm at 2700 Block Spring St for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Wood, Lilah Patricia, 19, of 1090 Dorothy, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 7:44 pm at Creston/ Laura for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles (21810 PC), and elder abuse (368(C) PC).
- Staub, Christopher, 67, of 262 W Trenton Ave, Clovis, was arrested on July 26 at 11:21 pm at Paso Robles St / 13TH St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Avilamorales, Gizeth, 24, of 4738 E Burns Ave, Fresno, was arrested on July 26 at 11:29 pm at Paso Robles St / 13TH St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Negretedelgado, Samuel, 55, of 9191 San Diego Way Spc #38, Atascadero, was arrested on July 27 at 12:36 am at 24TH Street/ Spring Street for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Champagne, Gregory Alan, 29, of 2637 S 37TH Dr, Yuma, was arrested on July 27 at 1:49 am at SPRING/11TH for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Transient St, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 2:39 am at 633 Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Brill, Paul Anthony, 57, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on July 27 at 5:11 am at 141 Niblick Rd for an outside warrant.
- Bishop, Amber, 33, of 9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, was arrested on July 27 at 11:30 am at 180 Niblick Road for using access to card account without consent (484E(D) PC) and petty theft (484(A) PC).
- Lenoir, Harlan Greggory Jr, 38, of 2010 Summit Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 11:09 am at 180 Niblick Road for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Herrera, Todd Ryan, 38, of 690 Southridge, Nipomo, was arrested on July 27 at 2:42 pm at Scott St and Via Ramona for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 4:36 pm at 2800 Riverside Ave for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Duenas, Simon Jr, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 4:10 pm at Balck Oak Dr / 24TH St for receiving stolen property (496(A) PC).
- Smith, Matthew Thomas, 46, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 27 at 8:35 pm at 611 Spring Street for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Santiagovazquez, Jesus Fabian, 21, of 636 Bolen Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 11:49 pm at 700 Blk Tanner Dr for child endangerment (273A(A) PC) and driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 12:27 pm at 180 Niblick Road for card/identity theft (530.5(A) PC).
- Rosas, Javier, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 10:18 pm at Navajo Ave / South River Road for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Anguianorivera, Juan Manuel, 31, of 400 Oak Hill Road # 408, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 8:28 pm at 525 Creston Road for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Ramirez, Adrian Ismael, 22, of 116 Pine Cir, King City, was arrested on July 29 at 2:08 am at 3200 Spring Street for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 29 at 10:28 am at 525 Pine St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).
- Bender, Joshua Christopher, 35, of 2219 Oak St, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 29 at 10:26 pm at 2219 Oak St. for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).
- Hayes, David Paul, 68, of 4232 Shadow Canyon Rd, Templeton, was arrested on July 29 at 11:46 pm at 2200 Riverside for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (23152(G) VC) and possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(A) PC).
- Iliff, Dustin Edward, 38, of 2914 Ardmore Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 12:48 am at 710 Experimental Station Rd for vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Serrato, Eunice, 50, of 2049 Riverside Ave #1, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 1:37 am at 900 Creston Rd for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Garcia, Freddie, 18, of 1204 Corral Creek Ave #9, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 1:55 am at 900 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Shadfan, Ramsey Harbi, 27, of 718 Experimental Station Rd #102, Paso Robles, was cited on July 30 at 5:52 pm at 710 Experimental Station Rd for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Martinezortiz, Rafael, 33, of 2331 Spring St, was arrested on July 30 at 5:52 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.