Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 23 to July 30 

Barrera, Alexander, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 3014 Spring St for violation of a court order (273.6(A) PC).



Ottley, Michael Brandon, 28, of Shandon, was arrested on July 23 at 9:23 am at Salinas River for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Torres, Michael Andrew, 33, of 105 Santa Ynez, PO Box 273, San Miguel, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 pm at 105 Santa Ynez for failure to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).



Glidden, Eric Maurice, 21, of 1107 24th St, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 1107 24TH St for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Vasquez, Hirineo Nicolas, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 am at 26TH And Riverside for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Anduezarcuellar, Ricardo, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:30 am at 26TH And Riverside for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Johnson, Chad Michael, 41, of 4700 Silver Saddle Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:17 pm at 24TH St. / Ysabel Ave. for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Basilioespinobarros, Jorge, 39, of 217 Soledad St, Salinas, was arrested on July 23 at 7:46 pm at 2331 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Gallardolopez, Felipe, 30, of 703 Creston, was arrested on July 23 at 6:27 pm at 703 Creston for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Hicks, James Henry, 59, of 422 Gordon Street, Kern County, was arrested on July 24 at 2:51 am at 13TH And Railroad for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 22, of 1305 Stoney Creek Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 1:13 pm at Rambouillet Dr/Snead St for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and bench warrant (978.5 PC).



Guerra, Adrian, 27, of 1016 20TH Street, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 12:09 am at Hwy 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Ruiz, Jose Contreras, 45, of 318 Cedarwood Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 24 at 10:36 am at 318 Cedarwood Drive for domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).



Garcia, Zachariah R, 23, of 9015 Ramage Ave, Atascadero, was arrested on July 25 at 1:08 am at Hwy 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 25 at 2:56 am at 105 Santa Ynez Ave for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and bench warrant (978.5 PC).



Lojacano, Ashley Marie, 39, of 945883 Ranchita Canyon Rd, San Miguel, was arrested on July 25 at 10:15 am at 1135 24TH St for suspected battery (242 PC).



Contreras, Michel Edward, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 25 at 2:40 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Sandoval, Cristino Justis III, 22, of 3178 Daisy Ln, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 25 at 12:28 am at Riverside / 24TH for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Sage, Colin, 28, of 40 Prado Rd, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on July 25 at 6:47 pm at 2300 Block Riverside Ave for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Anderson, Jared Coen, 25, of 465 Dorothy Ln, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on July 25 at 11:06 pm at 2300 Block Of Riverside for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Briones, Joshuajohn Mendoza, 22, of 9377 Bocina Ln, Atascadero, was arrested on July 25 at 12:21 am at 1100 Block Of 24TH St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Plymale, Christopher, 18, of 2488 Falcon Dr, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 26 at 12:34 pm at 2488 Falcon Dr. for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).



Smaglik, Joseph Hyrum, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 3:32 pm at 205 Oak Hill Rd for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 4:01 pm at 2700 Block Spring St for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Wood, Lilah Patricia, 19, of 1090 Dorothy, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 26 at 7:44 pm at Creston/ Laura for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles (21810 PC), and elder abuse (368(C) PC).



Staub, Christopher, 67, of 262 W Trenton Ave, Clovis, was arrested on July 26 at 11:21 pm at Paso Robles St / 13TH St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Avilamorales, Gizeth, 24, of 4738 E Burns Ave, Fresno, was arrested on July 26 at 11:29 pm at Paso Robles St / 13TH St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Negretedelgado, Samuel, 55, of 9191 San Diego Way Spc #38, Atascadero, was arrested on July 27 at 12:36 am at 24TH Street/ Spring Street for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Champagne, Gregory Alan, 29, of 2637 S 37TH Dr, Yuma, was arrested on July 27 at 1:49 am at SPRING/11TH for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Transient St, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 2:39 am at 633 Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Brill, Paul Anthony, 57, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on July 27 at 5:11 am at 141 Niblick Rd for an outside warrant.



Bishop, Amber, 33, of 9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, was arrested on July 27 at 11:30 am at 180 Niblick Road for using access to card account without consent (484E(D) PC) and petty theft (484(A) PC).



Lenoir, Harlan Greggory Jr, 38, of 2010 Summit Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 11:09 am at 180 Niblick Road for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Herrera, Todd Ryan, 38, of 690 Southridge, Nipomo, was arrested on July 27 at 2:42 pm at Scott St and Via Ramona for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 4:36 pm at 2800 Riverside Ave for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Duenas, Simon Jr, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 4:10 pm at Balck Oak Dr / 24TH St for receiving stolen property (496(A) PC).



Smith, Matthew Thomas, 46, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 27 at 8:35 pm at 611 Spring Street for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Santiagovazquez, Jesus Fabian, 21, of 636 Bolen Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 27 at 11:49 pm at 700 Blk Tanner Dr for child endangerment (273A(A) PC) and driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 12:27 pm at 180 Niblick Road for card/identity theft (530.5(A) PC).



Rosas, Javier, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 10:18 pm at Navajo Ave / South River Road for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Anguianorivera, Juan Manuel, 31, of 400 Oak Hill Road # 408, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 28 at 8:28 pm at 525 Creston Road for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Ramirez, Adrian Ismael, 22, of 116 Pine Cir, King City, was arrested on July 29 at 2:08 am at 3200 Spring Street for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 29 at 10:28 am at 525 Pine St for disorderly conduct (647 PC).



Bender, Joshua Christopher, 35, of 2219 Oak St, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 29 at 10:26 pm at 2219 Oak St. for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).



Hayes, David Paul, 68, of 4232 Shadow Canyon Rd, Templeton, was arrested on July 29 at 11:46 pm at 2200 Riverside for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (23152(G) VC) and possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(A) PC).



Iliff, Dustin Edward, 38, of 2914 Ardmore Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 12:48 am at 710 Experimental Station Rd for vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Serrato, Eunice, 50, of 2049 Riverside Ave #1, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 1:37 am at 900 Creston Rd for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Garcia, Freddie, 18, of 1204 Corral Creek Ave #9, Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 1:55 am at 900 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Shadfan, Ramsey Harbi, 27, of 718 Experimental Station Rd #102, Paso Robles, was cited on July 30 at 5:52 pm at 710 Experimental Station Rd for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

