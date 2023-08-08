Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 30 to August 6 

Iliff, Dustin Edward, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 11:48 pm at 2914 Ardmore Rd for vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Serrato, Eunice, 35, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 30 at 1:37 am at 14th and Pine Street on an outside warrant.



Montiel, Daniel Solis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 9:41 pm at 205 Rosemary Dr for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship (273.5(A) PC) .



Garcia, Freddie, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 30 at 1:55 am at 900 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Shadfan, Ramsey Harbi, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 30 at 5:52 pm at 710 Experimental Station Rd on an outside warrant.



Martinezortiz, Rafael, 33, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 30 at 10:37 pm at 646 Oak St for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Slagle, Ethan Lee, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 31 at 9:13 am at 400 Spring St on a TSTOP charge.



Lasance, James Michael, 61, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 31 at 11:04 am at Mill Rd / 46E Wb for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and having expired registration (4462.5 VC).



Crook, Timothy Jonathan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 31 at 3:38 pm at 1804 Spring St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Cole, Cassandra Elizabeth, 34, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 31 at 4:24 pm at 3600 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Prizmich, Jeramy James, 49, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 31 at 11:50 pm at 639 1/2 Oak St for domestic violence (243(E)(1) PC).



Carbajalmolina, Christian, 30, of Paso Robles, was cited on August 1 at 11:18 am at Nickerson Dr / Creston Rd for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Holt, Maurice Shan, 20, of Paso Robles, was cited on August 1 at 12:00 am at 400 River Rd for possession of marijuana (11357(a)(2) HS).



Huihui, Franklin Keawe, 59, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 1 at 6:21 pm at 102 Spring Street for battery (242 PC) and vandalism (594(B)(1) PC).



Williams, Salinas Rachele, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 1 at 11:22 pm at 400 River Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Perez, Andres, 25, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 2 at 12:26 am at Black Oak Dr/24H Street for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Houx, Jarrod, 38, of Paso Robles, was cited on August 2 at 12:42 am at 639 1/2 Oak St for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).

Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 2 at 3:06 am at 1740 Spring Street for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Pollak, Jacob Andrew, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 2 at 3:14 am at 1740 Spring St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Cole, Cassandra Elizabeth, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 2 at 9:14 am at 120 Niblick Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Early, Elliott Winston, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 2 at 11:05 am at 835 Marlbank Pl for false imprisonment (236 PC) and domestic violence (243(E)(1) PC).

Torres, Michael Andrew, 39, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 2 at 1:00 pm at 101 Santa Fe Ave for contempt of court/disobeying a court order (853.7 PC).

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Paso Robles, was cited on August 2 at 2:25 pm at 1413 Riverside Ave for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

McCauley, Leon Michael, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 2 at 3:06 pm at 17th and Park for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Reyes, Frank Luis, 27, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on August 3 for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 3 at 2:06 pm at 135 San Augustin Dr for resisting an executive officer (148(A)(1) PC) and a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) .

Alvarez, David Luis, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 3 at 3:00 pm at 1900 Ebony St #C for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Lopez, Margarito Barajas, 50, of Paso Robles, was cited on August 4 at 9:50 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for driving without a license (12500(A) VC).

Rubio, Felipe Alex, 38, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 4 at 8:52 pm at 3355 Spring St for grand theft (487(A) PC).

Reynoso Sr, Robert Joe, 57, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 4 at 4:18 pm at Golden Hill Rd / Rolling Hills Rd for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Pradonajera, Fidel Luis, 22, of Atascadero, was cited on August 5 at 7:52 pm at 610 23rd St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and providing false identification to a peace officer (148.9(A) PC).

Pradonajera, Adrian, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 5 at 7:52 pm at 1022 20th Street for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 5 at 11:38 am at Niblick Rd / River Rd for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and violating probation (1203.2(A) PC).

Garcia, Angel, 23, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 6 at 12:40 am at 2000 W Alleyway Riverside Ave for a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Osegueralara, Mario, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 6 at 2:19 am at 1022 20th Street for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Graham, Michelle Lynette, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on August 6 at 11:11 pm at 1302 24th St for contempt of court/disobeying a court order (853.7 PC).