Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 9 to July 16 

Rueda, Hector Maurice III, 34, of Chino Hills, was arrested on July 9 at 1:27 am at 12th and Park St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Molloy, Christopher Paul, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 9 at 12:48 am at 12th St / Spring St for violation of post-release community supervision (3455(A) PC).



Kern, Andrea Michelle, 41, transient of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 9 at 9:51 am at 900 Park St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Norwood, Everett Eugene Jr, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 9 at 3:02 pm at 101N/Paso Robles St for carrying a conceal23152(B)ed firearm in a vehicle (25400(A)(1) PC) and possession of a burglary tool (490.4(A)(3) PC).



Estradafidel, Isaac Emmanuel, 35, of San Bernardino, was arrested on July 9 at 6:00 pm at 2975 Union Rd for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Martinezpacheco, Marco, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 10 at 1:31 am at 2800 Blk. Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC) and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 10 at 4:25 pm at 101N/Paso Robles St for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Seher, Joshua David, 47, of Oceano, was arrested on July 10 at 10:34 pm at 1103 Spring St. for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Garcia, Julian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 11 at 12:12 am at 1100 Spring St for resisting arrest (69(A) PC) and disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Garcia, Paul Ermelindo, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 11 at 9:05 am at 98 Niblick Rd for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and speeding (22350 VC).



Singleton, Nathaniel Burrage, 38, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 11 at 7:46 pm at 1000 26th St for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Friedrichsen, Darrick John, 46, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on July 11 at 9:45 pm at Rambouillet And Saint Ann Dr for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Fordyce, Tracy Richard, 50, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 11 at 9:10 pm at 618 12th Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Francis, Albert Julian, 34, of Salinas, was arrested on July 12 at 8:01 am at Niblick Rd at 1st St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Flores, Anthony Michael, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 12 at 9:03 am at 2600 Block Riverside for violation of post-release community supervision (3455(A) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Mayberry, Derek Douglas, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 12 at 8:03 pm at 150 Niblick Rd for an outside warrant , an outside warrant , and driving under the influence of a controlled substance (23152 VC).



Elena Ines Galanos, Maria, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 12 at 11:23 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and an outside warrant .



Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 13 at 12:18 am at 1244 4th Street for possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and an outside warrant .



Williams, Allen, 71, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on July 13 at 9:42 am at 210 Oak Hill Dr. for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Silva, Corinne, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 13 at 4:01 pm at Hwy 46 E and Hwy 101 N. On Ramp for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Wade, Brennen Allan, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 13 at 11:29 pm at CA-46E/MILL Rd for corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), and driving under the influence of alcohol (23152 VC).



Amezcua, Ethan, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 14 at 11:59 pm at Charolias Road/Rambouillet Rd for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Larsen, Jeffrey Keith, 51, of Paso Robles, was released on July 14 at 10:37 pm at 24th St/Vine St for an outside warrant.



Escarcega, Jueval, 29, of Paso Robles, was released on July 14 at 12:22 am at 13th Street/Paso Robles Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Alvarez, David Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was released on July 14 at 6:57 pm at 2805 Black Oak Dr for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Jones, Ladd David, 62, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 14 at 10:39 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11350).



Strader, Collin Moses, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 15 at 7:11 am at 739 Angus St for assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC), corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), and violating a restraining order (273.6).



Montgomery, Tyler Justin, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 15 at 3:20 pm at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for resisting arrest (69(A) PC), driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Contrerasrodriguez, Ignacio, 61, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 15 at 7:32 pm at 1901 Beechwood Dr #B for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Rodriguezchavez, Juan Martin, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 15 at 7:32 pm at 1901 Beechwood Dr #B for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Reyes, Frank Luis, 23, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on July 15 at 7:57 pm at 1600 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Garcia, Julian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 15 at 9:52 pm at 2135 Theatre Dr for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Barojasolguin, Yarid, 23, of Paso Robles, was released on July 16 at 3:46 am at 611 10th Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Cuaravargas, Martin, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 8:08 am at 1st St/Oak St for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and possession of a controlled substance (11350).



Miranda, Delfino Marzalino, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 4:12 pm at 1608 Beechwood Dr #B for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and violating a court order (1203.2(A) PC).



Shupp, Dean Mathew, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 5:35 pm at 1225 Corral Creek Cir #2 for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

