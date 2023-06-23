Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 11-18
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Avendanorangel, Marcelo, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 12:39 am at Beechwood/CCreston Rd for suspected violations of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Nunes, Lionel John, 46, of Templeton, was arrested on June 11 at 2:50 am at 1900 Ramada Drive for suspected violations of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 3:22 p.m. at Creston And Cedarwood for suspected violations of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).
- Thornton, Brooke, 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 11 at 6:58 p.m. at 835 12th Street for suspected violation of 273.6(A) PC and failing to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Melemetjian, Nataly Mayen, 36, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on June 11 at 7:54 p.m. at 1100 Spring St. for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:58 p.m. at 180 Block Of Niblick for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after written promise (853.7).
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 11 at 10:50 p.m. at 1201 Ysabel St. for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on June 11 at 10:40 a.m. at 180 Niblick Rd. for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Otis, Daniel Lynn, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 3:02 am at Cary Street for suspected violations of 11350(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and failing to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Lopez, Victor III, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 11:49 a.m. at 17th Street and Spring Street for suspected violation of MFG/sale/etc. leading cane 22210 PC.
- Graham, Steven Lee, 62, a transient of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 5:54 p.m. at 2600 Riverside for a suspected violation of 459.5(A) PC.
- Williams, Crystal Lee, 42, a transient of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 10:39 p.m. at Beechwood Dr. and Cedarwood Dr. for suspected violations of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC), display on vehicle or presentation to officer of unlawful registration (4462.5 VC), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364).
- Torres, Michael Andrew, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 10:43 p.m. at Wade And Ramboullete for a suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Cantu, Joseph Arthur, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 1465 Creston Rd. for suspected violation of 459.5(A) PC.
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 5:34 p.m. at 730 Walnut Dr. #A for suspected violation of being under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Rodriguez, Daniel Jacob, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 12:13 am at 13th St. and River Rd. for a suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Sardegna, Nicolas Michael, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 10:14 a.m. for an outstanding warrant.
- Bailey, Hannah Marie, 39, of Paso Robles, was cited on June 13 for suspected violations of driving without a valid license (12500(A) VC) and driving with no valid registration (4000(A) VC).
- Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 13 at 9:43 p.m. at 2621 Riverside Ave. for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7).
- Hodge, Brian Allen Jr., 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 14 at 1:32 a.m. at 2600 Blk Riverside Ave. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Davis, Carlos Perez, 57, was arrested on June 14 at 2:11 a.m. at 2601 Golden Hill Road for unspecified charges.
- Weaver, Stuart Anthony, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 14 at 10:12 a.m. for suspected violations of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC), unlawful possession or use of tear gas (22810(A) PC), and prohibited possession of ammunition (30305(A)).
- Harris, Tanner, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 14 at 1:14 p.m. in the 100 Block of Riverbank Lane for suspected violations of vehicle theft (10851(A) VC) and vandalism (594(A)(1) PC).
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 41, was arrested on June 15 at 10:13 a.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Stainbrook, Daniel Lee, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 15 at 4:13 p.m. for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7).
- Young, William Paul Jr., 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 15 at 5:50 p.m. at 2620 Vineyard Circle for suspected violation of a restraining order (273.6(A) PC).
- Madrid Armida, 76, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 12:32 p.m. for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 2:24 p.m. for a suspected violation of shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).
- Bonafede, Elizabeth Diane, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 8:44 a.m. for suspected battery (242 PC).
- Lopezlimon, Kevin, 45, was arrested on June 16 at 5:15 p.m. for an outstanding warrant.
- Baker, Dustin Lee, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 5:38 p.m. at 1950 Adelaida Rd. #121 for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Johnson, Patricia Lynn, 76, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 9:42 p.m. at 4826 Meadowlark for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Simen, Kenneth Ray, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested on June 16 at 10:18 p.m. at 70 Blk Navajo Ave. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Alvarado, Lina Leann, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 12:27 a.m. at 24th St. And Ysabell for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Rodriguez, Jacob Damien, 47, of Santa Maria, was arrested on June 16 at 12:29 a.m. at 24th And Ysabell for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Embry, Andrew Perry, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 17 at 12:27 a.m. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Francis Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 17 at 12:00 a.m. at 2600 Riverside for suspected violation of a bench warrant or failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Gurrola, Santiago, 55, of Paso Robles, was cited on June 17 at 2:17 a.m. at 1201 Ysabel Street for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Inustrozarios, Jesus, 32, of Tulare, was cited on June 18 at 4:51 a.m. for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Weidner, Alisha, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 9:36 a.m. at 100 Niblick Rd. for suspected violations of corporal Injury on spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), drawing, exhibiting, or using a firearm (417(A)(1) PC), and threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A)).
- Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 p.m. at 1195 Ramada Drive for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 p.m. at 1195 Ramada Dr. for suspected violations of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Galvez, Juan Crecencio, 23, of San Miguel, was cited on June 18 at 11:09 a.m. at 17th and Park St. for suspected violations of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 p.m. at 2725 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violations of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 p.m. at 2725 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Bralek, Danika Jean, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 11:11 p.m. at 400 8th St. for suspected battery (242 PC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.