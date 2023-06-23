Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 11-18 

Avendanorangel, Marcelo, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 12:39 am at Beechwood/CCreston Rd for suspected violations of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).



Nunes, Lionel John, 46, of Templeton, was arrested on June 11 at 2:50 am at 1900 Ramada Drive for suspected violations of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).



Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 3:22 p.m. at Creston And Cedarwood for suspected violations of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).



Thornton, Brooke, 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 11 at 6:58 p.m. at 835 12th Street for suspected violation of 273.6(A) PC and failing to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Melemetjian, Nataly Mayen, 36, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on June 11 at 7:54 p.m. at 1100 Spring St. for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:58 p.m. at 180 Block Of Niblick for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after written promise (853.7).



Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 11 at 10:50 p.m. at 1201 Ysabel St. for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on June 11 at 10:40 a.m. at 180 Niblick Rd. for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Otis, Daniel Lynn, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 3:02 am at Cary Street for suspected violations of 11350(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and failing to appear after written promise 853.7.



Lopez, Victor III, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 11:49 a.m. at 17th Street and Spring Street for suspected violation of MFG/sale/etc. leading cane 22210 PC.



Graham, Steven Lee, 62, a transient of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 5:54 p.m. at 2600 Riverside for a suspected violation of 459.5(A) PC.



Williams, Crystal Lee, 42, a transient of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 10:39 p.m. at Beechwood Dr. and Cedarwood Dr. for suspected violations of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC), display on vehicle or presentation to officer of unlawful registration (4462.5 VC), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364).



Torres, Michael Andrew, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 10:43 p.m. at Wade And Ramboullete for a suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Cantu, Joseph Arthur, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 1465 Creston Rd. for suspected violation of 459.5(A) PC.



Contreras, Michel Edward, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 5:34 p.m. at 730 Walnut Dr. #A for suspected violation of being under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Rodriguez, Daniel Jacob, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 12:13 am at 13th St. and River Rd. for a suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Sardegna, Nicolas Michael, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 13 at 10:14 a.m. for an outstanding warrant.



Bailey, Hannah Marie, 39, of Paso Robles, was cited on June 13 for suspected violations of driving without a valid license (12500(A) VC) and driving with no valid registration (4000(A) VC).



Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 13 at 9:43 p.m. at 2621 Riverside Ave. for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7).



Hodge, Brian Allen Jr., 42, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 14 at 1:32 a.m. at 2600 Blk Riverside Ave. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Davis, Carlos Perez, 57, was arrested on June 14 at 2:11 a.m. at 2601 Golden Hill Road for unspecified charges.



Weaver, Stuart Anthony, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 14 at 10:12 a.m. for suspected violations of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC), unlawful possession or use of tear gas (22810(A) PC), and prohibited possession of ammunition (30305(A)).



Harris, Tanner, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 14 at 1:14 p.m. in the 100 Block of Riverbank Lane for suspected violations of vehicle theft (10851(A) VC) and vandalism (594(A)(1) PC).



Reyes, Frank Luis, 41, was arrested on June 15 at 10:13 a.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Stainbrook, Daniel Lee, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 15 at 4:13 p.m. for suspected violations of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failing to appear after a written promise (853.7).



Young, William Paul Jr., 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 15 at 5:50 p.m. at 2620 Vineyard Circle for suspected violation of a restraining order (273.6(A) PC).



Madrid Armida, 76, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 12:32 p.m. for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 2:24 p.m. for a suspected violation of shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).



Bonafede, Elizabeth Diane, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 8:44 a.m. for suspected battery (242 PC).



Lopezlimon, Kevin, 45, was arrested on June 16 at 5:15 p.m. for an outstanding warrant.



Baker, Dustin Lee, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 5:38 p.m. at 1950 Adelaida Rd. #121 for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Johnson, Patricia Lynn, 76, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 9:42 p.m. at 4826 Meadowlark for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).



Simen, Kenneth Ray, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested on June 16 at 10:18 p.m. at 70 Blk Navajo Ave. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Alvarado, Lina Leann, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 16 at 12:27 a.m. at 24th St. And Ysabell for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Rodriguez, Jacob Damien, 47, of Santa Maria, was arrested on June 16 at 12:29 a.m. at 24th And Ysabell for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Embry, Andrew Perry, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 17 at 12:27 a.m. for suspected violation of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Francis Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 17 at 12:00 a.m. at 2600 Riverside for suspected violation of a bench warrant or failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Gurrola, Santiago, 55, of Paso Robles, was cited on June 17 at 2:17 a.m. at 1201 Ysabel Street for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Inustrozarios, Jesus, 32, of Tulare, was cited on June 18 at 4:51 a.m. for a suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Weidner, Alisha, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 9:36 a.m. at 100 Niblick Rd. for suspected violations of corporal Injury on spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), drawing, exhibiting, or using a firearm (417(A)(1) PC), and threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A)).



Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 p.m. at 1195 Ramada Drive for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 p.m. at 1195 Ramada Dr. for suspected violations of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Galvez, Juan Crecencio, 23, of San Miguel, was cited on June 18 at 11:09 a.m. at 17th and Park St. for suspected violations of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 p.m. at 2725 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violations of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 p.m. at 2725 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

