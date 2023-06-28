Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 18-25 

Gurrola, Santiago, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 2:17 am at 1201 Ysabel Street for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC).



Inustrozarios, Jesus, of Tulare, was arrested on June 18 at 4:51 am for suspected violation of DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Weidner, Alisha, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 9:36 am at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm (417(A)(1) PC), and threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A)).



Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 pm at 1195 Ramada Drive for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 pm at 1195 Ramada Dr. for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Galvez, Juan Crecencio, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 18 at 11:09 am at 17th/Park St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Bralek, Danika Jean, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 11:11 pm at 400 8th St for suspected violation of battery (242 PC).



Smith, Matthew Thomas, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 10:28 am at 700 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 3:03 pm at 2044 Spring St for suspected violation of assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).



Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was arrested on June 19 at 1:02 pm at 287 Shoshone Dr. for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).



Stone, Joshua Paul, 41, of Santa Monica, was arrested on June 19 at 5:17 pm at 703 Spring St for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Dicks, Dana Michell, 43, of Willingboro, NJ, was arrested on June 19 at 5:24 pm at 703 Spring St for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Duckworth, Nathan Daniel, 34, was taken into custody on June 19 at 7:18 pm at Walnut Dr/Union Rd on an outside warrant for felony charges.



Mendoza, Noe Sanchez, 52, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 19 at 9:00 pm at 2371 Theatre Dr. for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).



Ruse, Sara Annleah, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 9:08 pm at 6TH and Oak Street for suspected failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Ward, Tirza Louise, 32, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 19 at 7:20 pm at Walnut Dr / Union Rd for suspected failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Simen, Kenneth Ray, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested on June 20 at 8:16 am at 2805 Black Oak Dr for suspected trespassing (602(M) PC).

Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 20 at 5:10 pm at 186 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 47, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 20 at 10:22 pm at 12TH St. / Riverside Ave. No specific charges mentioned.

Fischbach, Kimberly Jean, 39, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 21 at 12:00 am at an unspecified location for an infraction, no specific charge mentioned.

Bollas, Apolonio Munoz, 59, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 21 at 4:20 pm at an unspecified location. No specific charges mentioned.

Brown, Erik Arthur, 53, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 21 at 8:12 pm at 2307 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Echevarriaanguiano, Clara Kathern, 40, of Creston, was arrested on June 21 at 4:10 pm at 1465 Creston for suspected theft (484(A) PC).

Perez, Andrew, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 22 at 7:48 am at 805 4TH Street for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).

Arebalo, Shane Richard, 28, of an unspecified location, was arrested on June 22 at 9:00 am. No specific charges mentioned.

Griffith, Ethan Zane, 54, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 23 at 12:55 am at 1540 Sierra Lane for suspected battery (242 PC).

Leurodominguez, Mauricio, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 3:44 am at Rt 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Sonniksen, Crista Michelle, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 8:39 pm at an unspecified location for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Simon, Kendall Martin, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 8:52 pm at an unspecified location for suspected DUI (23152(F) VC, 23152(C) VC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 PC).

Mendezmurillo, Francisco Javier, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 2:27 am at 1312 Larkspur Ln for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).

Jackson, Devin Ronnell, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 9:00 am in the 900 Block of Creston Rd for suspected failure to appear on felony charge (1320(B) PC), failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC), and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).

Perez, Adam Joshua, 36, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 24 at 5:37 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).

King, Jacqueline Marie, 41, of Clovis, was arrested on June 24 at 5:37 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).

Mendozacuellar, Leonides, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 11:16 pm at an unspecified location for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).

Torrescastillo, Uriel, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 12:20 am at Rambouillet / St Ann for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC), child endangerment (273(A) PC), and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).

Duren, Garrett James, 22, was arrested on June 25 at 12:36 am for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).

Garciaaguilar, Esteban, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:46 am at 2820 Wedgewood Dr for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).

Rizer, Madison Faith, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:55 am at 3126 Spring St #28 for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).

Ortiz, Dionisio Solano, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 10:01 am at 1719 Pine Street for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Gutierrez, Wilfredo Jr, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 3:43 pm at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Solis, Humberto Montiel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 7:53 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 8:24 pm at an unspecified location for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Hernandez, Nicholas Izaiah, of Turlock, was arrested on June 25 at 9:44 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 25 at 10:43 pm at 2200 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Kerr, Anh Lan, 48, was arrested on June 25 at 11:23 pm at 2455 Riverside Ave for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).