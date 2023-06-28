Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 18-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Gurrola, Santiago, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 2:17 am at 1201 Ysabel Street for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC).
- Inustrozarios, Jesus, of Tulare, was arrested on June 18 at 4:51 am for suspected violation of DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Weidner, Alisha, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 9:36 am at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm (417(A)(1) PC), and threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A)).
- Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 pm at 1195 Ramada Drive for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 1:27 pm at 1195 Ramada Dr. for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Galvez, Juan Crecencio, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 18 at 11:09 am at 17th/Park St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was taken into custody on June 18 at 8:27 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Bralek, Danika Jean, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 18 at 11:11 pm at 400 8th St for suspected violation of battery (242 PC).
- Smith, Matthew Thomas, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 10:28 am at 700 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 3:03 pm at 2044 Spring St for suspected violation of assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).
- Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of Azusa, was arrested on June 19 at 1:02 pm at 287 Shoshone Dr. for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Stone, Joshua Paul, 41, of Santa Monica, was arrested on June 19 at 5:17 pm at 703 Spring St for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Dicks, Dana Michell, 43, of Willingboro, NJ, was arrested on June 19 at 5:24 pm at 703 Spring St for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Duckworth, Nathan Daniel, 34, was taken into custody on June 19 at 7:18 pm at Walnut Dr/Union Rd on an outside warrant for felony charges.
- Mendoza, Noe Sanchez, 52, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 19 at 9:00 pm at 2371 Theatre Dr. for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).
- Ruse, Sara Annleah, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 19 at 9:08 pm at 6TH and Oak Street for suspected failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Ward, Tirza Louise, 32, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 19 at 7:20 pm at Walnut Dr / Union Rd for suspected failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Simen, Kenneth Ray, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested on June 20 at 8:16 am at 2805 Black Oak Dr for suspected trespassing (602(M) PC).
- Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 20 at 5:10 pm at 186 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 47, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 20 at 10:22 pm at 12TH St. / Riverside Ave. No specific charges mentioned.
- Fischbach, Kimberly Jean, 39, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 21 at 12:00 am at an unspecified location for an infraction, no specific charge mentioned.
- Bollas, Apolonio Munoz, 59, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on June 21 at 4:20 pm at an unspecified location. No specific charges mentioned.
- Brown, Erik Arthur, 53, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 21 at 8:12 pm at 2307 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Echevarriaanguiano, Clara Kathern, 40, of Creston, was arrested on June 21 at 4:10 pm at 1465 Creston for suspected theft (484(A) PC).
- Perez, Andrew, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 22 at 7:48 am at 805 4TH Street for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Arebalo, Shane Richard, 28, of an unspecified location, was arrested on June 22 at 9:00 am. No specific charges mentioned.
- Griffith, Ethan Zane, 54, of San Miguel, was arrested on June 23 at 12:55 am at 1540 Sierra Lane for suspected battery (242 PC).
- Leurodominguez, Mauricio, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 3:44 am at Rt 101 Sb/Rt 46 W for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Sonniksen, Crista Michelle, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 8:39 pm at an unspecified location for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Simon, Kendall Martin, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 23 at 8:52 pm at an unspecified location for suspected DUI (23152(F) VC, 23152(C) VC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 PC).
- Mendezmurillo, Francisco Javier, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 2:27 am at 1312 Larkspur Ln for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Jackson, Devin Ronnell, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 9:00 am in the 900 Block of Creston Rd for suspected failure to appear on felony charge (1320(B) PC), failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC), and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).
- Perez, Adam Joshua, 36, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 24 at 5:37 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).
- King, Jacqueline Marie, 41, of Clovis, was arrested on June 24 at 5:37 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).
- Mendozacuellar, Leonides, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 24 at 11:16 pm at an unspecified location for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Torrescastillo, Uriel, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 12:20 am at Rambouillet / St Ann for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC), child endangerment (273(A) PC), and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Duren, Garrett James, 22, was arrested on June 25 at 12:36 am for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Garciaaguilar, Esteban, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:46 am at 2820 Wedgewood Dr for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Rizer, Madison Faith, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:55 am at 3126 Spring St #28 for suspected DUI (23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Ortiz, Dionisio Solano, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 10:01 am at 1719 Pine Street for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Gutierrez, Wilfredo Jr, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 3:43 pm at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Solis, Humberto Montiel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 7:53 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 8:24 pm at an unspecified location for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Hernandez, Nicholas Izaiah, of Turlock, was arrested on June 25 at 9:44 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 25 at 10:43 pm at 2200 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Kerr, Anh Lan, 48, was arrested on June 25 at 11:23 pm at 2455 Riverside Ave for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.