Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 25 to July 2
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Uriel Torrescastillo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 12:20 am at Rambouillet / St Ann for suspected felony charges including child abuse (273A(A) PC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Garrett James Duren, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 12:36 am at RT46E for suspected violation of driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Esteban Garciaaguilar, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:46 am at 21ST And Park for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended license (14601).
- Madison Faith Rizer, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 1:55 am at 24TH Street/Park Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Dionisio Solano Ortiz, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 25 at 10:01 am at 1719 Pine Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Wilfredo Gutierrez Jr., 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 3:43 pm at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of a bench warrant/non-APD arrest warrant (978.5 PC).
- Humberto Montiel Solis, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 7:53 pm at Creston And Santa Fe for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Alain Michael Pompey, 35, of Turlock, was arrested on June 25 at 8:24 pm at 410 Creston Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Nicholas Izaiah Hernandez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 3:43 pm at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/non-APD arrest warrant (978.5 PC).
- Joe Sweet, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 25 at 9:01 pm at 2200 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/non-APD arrest warrant (978.5 PC).
- Anh Lan Kerr, 48, of San Francisco, was arrested on June 25 at 11:23 pm at 2455 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Jacob Ray Martin, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 26 at 4:05 am at 1340 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Marco Martinezpacheco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 26 at 4:39 pm at 1719 Pine St for suspected felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC).
- Dicus, Gail Marie, 57, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 26 at 7:33 pm at 2600 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Servando, German Lugo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 26 at 8:05 pm at 1920 Creston Rd for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Torres, Michael Andrew, 39, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 26 at 10:21 pm at Creston And Santa Ynez for suspected violations related to an outside warrant.
- Eddington, Cody Robert, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 26 at 8:20 pm at 100 Blk Niblick Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rudy Jr, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on June 27 at 11:56 pm at 2800 Spring St for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/failure to appear and an outside warrant.
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 27 at 4:40 am at Gregory Ave. / Riverside Ave. for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and an outside warrant.
- Hideo, Dexter, 33, of Santa Margarita, was taken into custody on June 28 at 3:28 am at Appaloosa Dr./Clydesdale Cir for suspected felony charges including driving under the influence (23550(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended license (14601).
- Perez, Joseph John, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 28 at 10:38 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 28 at 3:25 pm in the 700 Block of Creston for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 28 at 3:42 pm at 532 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Wiest, John Lambert IV, 24, of Templeton, was arrested on June 28 at 5:25 pm for suspected violation of violating a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Mendoza, Alexis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 28 at 6:00 pm at 189 Niblick Road for unspecified charges.
- Alvarez, David Luis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 29 for unspecified charges.
- Merrilhooper, Kameron, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 30 at 7:54 am at 1082 Dorothy Ct for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and forgery 475(A).
- Thomas, Brandie Janell, 41, of Oceano, was arrested on June 30 at 8:30 pm at RT-46E/Buena Vista Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS and driving on a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Vazquezperez, Jaime, 34, of Lemoore, was arrested on June 30 at 11:10 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 1 at 9:07 am at 2805 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Chavarria, Jesus Guadalupe, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 1 at 10:32 am at 3200 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Gervacioponce, Felix, 33, was arrested on July 1 at 12:37 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and driving on a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Dooley, Jordan Dominique, 32, of Caruthers, was arrested on July 1 at 4:05 pm at 1499 Creston Road for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Garcia, Christian, 24, was arrested on July 1 at 8:07 pm at 3000 Riverside Ave. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Myer, Steve Robert, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 1 at 8:45 pm at Railroad Ave and 13TH Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Moore, Michael Dennis, 55, of Pacifica, was arrested on July 1 at 9:51 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, and failure to provide proof of insurance 16028.
- Alcaraz, Nathaniel Justin, 27, of Exeter, was arrested on July 1 for suspected violation of domestic battery 243(E)(1) PC.
- Manriquez, Omar, 34, was arrested on July 2 for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Estebandedios, Braulio, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at Hwy 46/101 for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Navarro, Dulce Margarita, 29, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 2 at 2:49 am at 2331 Cienaga St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Nunez, Ana Cynthia A, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 2 at 3:33 pm at the Hwy 46/101 for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Smith, Angelica Monique, 32, was arrested on July 2 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.