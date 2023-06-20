Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 4 – 11 

Pascacioreyes, Mario, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 1:58 am at 14TH And Park Street for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Ortega Mendez, Leonardo, 32, of Fresno County, was arrested on June 4 at 12:18 pm at 17TH Street / Vine Street for suspected violation of false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC.



Robinson, Jeremy Evandaniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 4:19 pm at VINE/22ND for suspected violation of driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Sudbrink, Michael Edward, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 8:28 pm at 574 River Oak for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.



Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 10:53 pm at 261 Silver Oak for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Sierra, Abel, 28, of Santa Maria, was arrested on June 4 at 12:00 am at 711 30TH St. for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.1(A) VC.



Dukes, Linda Ruth, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 3:30 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of theft 484(A) PC.



Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 1:16 am at Creston Rd/Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.



Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 10:33 pm at 900 Park St. for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Kortje, Robert David II, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 11:28 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 12:53 am at 22-522 Cattleman Way for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 1:26 am at 2400 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Longwell, Jackson Scott, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 5:37 am at 1700 Oak St for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance without a prescription 4060 BP and under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 30, of Azusa, was arrested on June 6 at 10:12 am at 1205 24TH St for suspected violation of probation violation 1203.2(A) PC.



Flores, Ernesto Cerbantes, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 1:10 pm at 2841 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge 979 PC and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Goode, Aaron Stihl, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 4:31 pm at 2169 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Donovan, Spencer Douglas, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 4:02 pm at 170 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Ahumada, Mario III, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 8:06 am at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, failure to appear 853.7 PC, and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger 21310 PC.



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 11:34 am at Lana St At Dead End for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Cesena, Janine Laurice, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 12:49 pm at 3500 Spring Street for suspected violation of 978.5 PC.



Highland, Andrew Shawn, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 9:07 pm at Spring ST/26TH St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(H) PC.



Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 8 at 4:46 pm at 100 Blk Niblick for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Maldonado, Manuel, 38, of Dos Palos, was arrested on June 9 at 1:49 am at 1401 Creston Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Westerhuis, Makyla Michelle, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 3:20 pm at Ewr Vewr for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, 978.5 PC, and an outside warrant.



Moore, Darlene Marion, 62, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 9 at 5:03 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 11:29 pm at Rambouillett And Austin for suspected violation of possession of narcotic for sale 11351 HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Morales, Veronica Banuelos, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 3:29 pm at 1529 Oak St for suspected violation of 148(A)(1) PC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(A) VC and 23152 (B).



Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 10 at 12:41 pm at Rambouillet At Austin for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Perezgalvez, Teofilo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 10 at 2:03 pm at Beechwood / Creston Rd for suspected violation of 23154(A) VC, false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC, and failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Nunes, Lionel John, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 2:50 am at 4025 Rancho for suspected violation of driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.



Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 3:22 pm at 1339 Stoney Creek Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Thornton, Brooke, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 6:58 pm at STUDENT/9 for suspected violation of court order 273.6(A) PC and failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Melemetjian, Nataly Mayen, 69, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:54 pm at 1100 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:58 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).

