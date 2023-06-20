Paso Robles Police arrest reports for June 4 – 11
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Pascacioreyes, Mario, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 1:58 am at 14TH And Park Street for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Ortega Mendez, Leonardo, 32, of Fresno County, was arrested on June 4 at 12:18 pm at 17TH Street / Vine Street for suspected violation of false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC.
- Robinson, Jeremy Evandaniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 4:19 pm at VINE/22ND for suspected violation of driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Sudbrink, Michael Edward, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 8:28 pm at 574 River Oak for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.
- Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 10:53 pm at 261 Silver Oak for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Sierra, Abel, 28, of Santa Maria, was arrested on June 4 at 12:00 am at 711 30TH St. for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.1(A) VC.
- Dukes, Linda Ruth, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 3:30 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of theft 484(A) PC.
- Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 1:16 am at Creston Rd/Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 10:33 pm at 900 Park St. for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Kortje, Robert David II, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 11:28 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 5 at 12:53 am at 22-522 Cattleman Way for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 1:26 am at 2400 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Longwell, Jackson Scott, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 5:37 am at 1700 Oak St for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance without a prescription 4060 BP and under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 30, of Azusa, was arrested on June 6 at 10:12 am at 1205 24TH St for suspected violation of probation violation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Flores, Ernesto Cerbantes, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 1:10 pm at 2841 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge 979 PC and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 6 at 4:31 pm at 2169 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Donovan, Spencer Douglas, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 4:02 pm at 170 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Ahumada, Mario III, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 8:06 am at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, failure to appear 853.7 PC, and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger 21310 PC.
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 11:34 am at Lana St At Dead End for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Cesena, Janine Laurice, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 12:49 pm at 3500 Spring Street for suspected violation of 978.5 PC.
- Highland, Andrew Shawn, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 7 at 9:07 pm at Spring ST/26TH St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(H) PC.
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 8 at 4:46 pm at 100 Blk Niblick for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Maldonado, Manuel, 38, of Dos Palos, was arrested on June 9 at 1:49 am at 1401 Creston Rd for suspected violation of an outside warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Westerhuis, Makyla Michelle, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 3:20 pm at Ewr Vewr for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, 978.5 PC, and an outside warrant.
- Moore, Darlene Marion, 62, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 9 at 5:03 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Wichert, Haley Leann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 11:29 pm at Rambouillett And Austin for suspected violation of possession of narcotic for sale 11351 HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Morales, Veronica Banuelos, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 9 at 3:29 pm at 1529 Oak St for suspected violation of 148(A)(1) PC, driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(A) VC and 23152 (B).
- Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on June 10 at 12:41 pm at Rambouillet At Austin for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Perezgalvez, Teofilo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 10 at 2:03 pm at Beechwood / Creston Rd for suspected violation of 23154(A) VC, false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC, and failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Nunes, Lionel John, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 2:50 am at 4025 Rancho for suspected violation of driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(A) VC and 23152(B) VC.
- Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 3:22 pm at 1339 Stoney Creek Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Thornton, Brooke, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 6:58 pm at STUDENT/9 for suspected violation of court order 273.6(A) PC and failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Melemetjian, Nataly Mayen, 69, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:54 pm at 1100 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 7:58 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 11 at 10:50 pm for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.